Fareed Zakaria: We watched the end of the UK conservative party as we know it

CNN's Fareed Zakaria argues the political divide in Britain can no longer be seen as left-right, as Brexit has forced public opinion into an open-closed dynamic. #CNN #News
CNN's Fareed Zakaria argues the political divide in Britain can no longer be seen as left-right, as Brexit has forced public opinion into an open-closed dynamic. #CNN #News
When everyone is fighting for the entire pie, the end result is everyone will be hungry and turn against you. This is why Conservatism and Republican ideologies don’t work.
Unlike Democratic ideas where there is a piece for everyone.
Homosexual men Lurves Fresh Brownish Fabolous Pooop from Bottoming
It’s very nice and kREAMY
Obama says it’s love
Davon Reeves
Bernie wants more of my money!
No thanks!
You guys want open borders reparations and for me to stop eating meat!
No thanks!
@Brett Orlob if tax and spend policies worked the big blue states wouldn’t be losing productive people
@Troy Stocker it’s not an either or dilemma. That’s a false dichotomy that serves the interests of society’s ownership class (people who live entirely on dividends & capital gains).
Ir also serves the interest of their pet politicians, Democrat & Republican alike. It keeps people defending irrational ideas just because the other side’s irrational ideas are made to look foolish & stupid by their side’s propaganda.
Some taxes & enough of a state to provide infrastructure & protect the commons from bad actors are necessary, but the owners wish to plunder the commons.
In service of this goal, they keep the people convinced the opposition party is to blame for fundamental economic problems (which includes environmental sustainability) neither side is remotely prepared to fix.
& your assumptions about my politics serve them well.
@Brett Orlob using Kansas as a way to measure thing is kind of a poor choice considering the geography and weather of the state. The political class is only going to protect itself. The government may do many things, but they dont do anything very well
Brainless Boris is a TRUMPTARD!
Like a cloned version. Lol
The toy maker used the same material for their hair and a marble for brains.
Trump 2020 …..Britain lost its identity with the Muslim in Whitechapel brixton hackney in London
Boofhead Boris is England’s “Clown-in-Chief”
@John Swofford A “city of a state” like dallas is still not called a “country” lol….Go back to high school and learn something you dumbass.
@John Swofford Texas is the largest state of the political union of the USA
England is the largest country in the political union of the UK.
These two places do not equate to the same thing, fuckwit.
Funniest part is it will be only England soon. Scotland & Wales want to exit the United Kingdom & be part of the EU. If the Northern Irish see the future they’d be smart to join them. Boofhead Boris’s plan to go back 400 years is clearly working….
@Clown in CHIEF Does Dallas have a different POTUS then?
DISunited Kingdom ahahahaha Putin wins AGAIN
If the UK was smart, it would find Steve Bannon, who I’m sure is in some European country sowing seeds of fear and hatred in an effort to appeal to the very worst nature within people, and drag him into a deep dark cell along with Nigel Farage and Boris. They all deserve each other.
Things are great in the uk. So great that john cleese moved to the caribbean solely due to crooked politicians and ridiculous Politically correct bullcrap.
David J Underrated comment.
So, the people who want to shut down the nastiest bullies in the World, making their people’s lives a living hell, are the bad guys?
@Janet Airlines I’m glad you love Boris the clown
@Flabby Bum You seem part of the GAY problem.
UK 1919: the empire on which the sun never sets
UK 2019: sometimes we get a little sun in June
VERY GOOD
It does to. If the sun never sets then why do they have street lights.
You think it was better as an empire with conquered lands, torturing and killing people all over the world and making life hell for everyone but the rich and royals who ruled over everyone like they were pawns and peasants, even you? You would not have liked it.
@jim bob Damn, you could be describing the USA! Switch out royals for megarich “elite” (same thing, really)
Kkkonservatives are still destroying America.
Boris has a jacket with a label saying ‘Prime Minster’ on the front: In the UK we think that is so that when he meets Trump, Trump realizes he is not looking into a mirror.
malcolm Fairman
LOL!!!😂
It’s funny because it’s probably true.😄
Ah ah! I😂😂😂
to simple. the real story is this: the neoliberal revolution was ignitiated by reagonomics and theatcherism. open market, open borders, competition, no unions, shrinking social care. the last 3 decades the rich got richer the people were left behind. now it is obvious neoliberalism is not working. to rescue their head the „konservatives“ changed to close the borders and raise custom duties. no open markets no open boarders any more. one is building walls the other is retreating behind the channel both are using hate against foreigners, nationalism and racism. the fire neoliberalism started. All the best from germany!
DIVERSITY IS THE FUTURE
Africa is the FUTURE, nothing else will live long enough to last. It started in Africa, it will end in Africa.
@Laurell LaurellBay if you want to play the supremacist card, please learn some history before. Great Britain, and England before it, was built on other people’s sufferings.
Laurell LaurellBay
So what was it like graduating summa cum laude from Trump University? It must have been exhilarating.
You better put your money on me! The liberal party will never win again.
I gots my money$ on the great Trump! He will own 2020!+
How much of this is really due to economic downturn or decline? When it is good, the ism is all good even the dirty politics is not so bad.
I did not mean that Conservatives are generally stupid; I meant, that stupid persons are generally Conservative. I believe that to be so obvious and undeniable a fact that I hardly think any hon. Gentleman will question it. ~ John Stuart Mill (May 20 1806 – May 8 1873)
Interesting.
That Trump base you are describing
Fareed has never heard of the PRI in Mexico I’m guessing. Lol
Torries are going the way of the Republicans.,
We are watching the end of the UK, period!
Thatcher had the same problem weeding them out the wets in the party.
Something about all this seems to remind one of the early 20th century prior to WW1.
Globalization was good until excess has been made.
That is why Trump and Brexit appears.
They’ve become a relic, with an ideology founded on mendacity. Good riddance.
In the next few years I might get to see the end of CNN, no more fake news for a better future