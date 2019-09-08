Fareed Zakaria: We watched the end of the UK conservative party as we know it

TOPICS:
Fareed Zakaria: We watched the end of the UK conservative party as we know it 1

September 8, 2019

 

CNN's Fareed Zakaria argues the political divide in Britain can no longer be seen as left-right, as Brexit has forced public opinion into an open-closed dynamic. #CNN #News

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

50 Comments on "Fareed Zakaria: We watched the end of the UK conservative party as we know it"

  1. Always Watching | September 8, 2019 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    When everyone is fighting for the entire pie, the end result is everyone will be hungry and turn against you. This is why Conservatism and Republican ideologies don’t work.

    Unlike Democratic ideas where there is a piece for everyone.

    • chow tt | September 8, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

      Homosexual men Lurves Fresh Brownish Fabolous Pooop from Bottoming
      It’s very nice and kREAMY
      Obama says it’s love

    • Chad Reck | September 8, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

      Davon Reeves
      Bernie wants more of my money!
      No thanks!
      You guys want open borders reparations and for me to stop eating meat!
      No thanks!

    • Troy Stocker | September 8, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

      @Brett Orlob if tax and spend policies worked the big blue states wouldn’t be losing productive people

    • Brett Orlob | September 8, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      @Troy Stocker it’s not an either or dilemma. That’s a false dichotomy that serves the interests of society’s ownership class (people who live entirely on dividends & capital gains).

      Ir also serves the interest of their pet politicians, Democrat & Republican alike. It keeps people defending irrational ideas just because the other side’s irrational ideas are made to look foolish & stupid by their side’s propaganda.

      Some taxes & enough of a state to provide infrastructure & protect the commons from bad actors are necessary, but the owners wish to plunder the commons.

      In service of this goal, they keep the people convinced the opposition party is to blame for fundamental economic problems (which includes environmental sustainability) neither side is remotely prepared to fix.

      & your assumptions about my politics serve them well.

    • Troy Stocker | September 8, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @Brett Orlob using Kansas as a way to measure thing is kind of a poor choice considering the geography and weather of the state. The political class is only going to protect itself. The government may do many things, but they dont do anything very well

  2. Donny Dementia | September 8, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

    Brainless Boris is a TRUMPTARD!

  3. Clown in CHIEF | September 8, 2019 at 11:08 AM | Reply

    Boofhead Boris is England’s “Clown-in-Chief”

    • Clown in CHIEF | September 8, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      @John Swofford A “city of a state” like dallas is still not called a “country” lol….Go back to high school and learn something you dumbass.

    • kai73 | September 8, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      @John Swofford Texas is the largest state of the political union of the USA

      England is the largest country in the political union of the UK.

      These two places do not equate to the same thing, fuckwit.

    • Tsubadai Khan | September 8, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      Funniest part is it will be only England soon. Scotland & Wales want to exit the United Kingdom & be part of the EU. If the Northern Irish see the future they’d be smart to join them. Boofhead Boris’s plan to go back 400 years is clearly working….

    • kai73 | September 8, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      @Clown in CHIEF Does Dallas have a different POTUS then?

  4. venombh21 | September 8, 2019 at 11:15 AM | Reply

    DISunited Kingdom ahahahaha Putin wins AGAIN

  5. David J | September 8, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

    If the UK was smart, it would find Steve Bannon, who I’m sure is in some European country sowing seeds of fear and hatred in an effort to appeal to the very worst nature within people, and drag him into a deep dark cell along with Nigel Farage and Boris. They all deserve each other.

  6. Angelo 23 | September 8, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    UK 1919: the empire on which the sun never sets
    UK 2019: sometimes we get a little sun in June

  7. ramos1258 | September 8, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    Kkkonservatives are still destroying America.

  8. malcolm Fairman | September 8, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    Boris has a jacket with a label saying ‘Prime Minster’ on the front: In the UK we think that is so that when he meets Trump, Trump realizes he is not looking into a mirror.

  9. Minimax | September 8, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    to simple. the real story is this: the neoliberal revolution was ignitiated by reagonomics and theatcherism. open market, open borders, competition, no unions, shrinking social care. the last 3 decades the rich got richer the people were left behind. now it is obvious neoliberalism is not working. to rescue their head the „konservatives“ changed to close the borders and raise custom duties. no open markets no open boarders any more. one is building walls the other is retreating behind the channel both are using hate against foreigners, nationalism and racism. the fire neoliberalism started. All the best from germany!

  10. B T | September 8, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    DIVERSITY IS THE FUTURE

  11. baljiangusa | September 8, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    How much of this is really due to economic downturn or decline? When it is good, the ism is all good even the dirty politics is not so bad.

  12. Roberto Allende | September 8, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    I did not mean that Conservatives are generally stupid; I meant, that stupid persons are generally Conservative. I believe that to be so obvious and undeniable a fact that I hardly think any hon. Gentleman will question it. ~ John Stuart Mill (May 20 1806 – May 8 1873)

  13. Marco Amaral | September 8, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Fareed has never heard of the PRI in Mexico I’m guessing. Lol

  14. ElPocho DelMundo | September 8, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Torries are going the way of the Republicans.,

  15. chrisp1961 | September 8, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    We are watching the end of the UK, period!

  16. fintan darcy | September 8, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    Thatcher had the same problem weeding them out the wets in the party.

  17. Paul Douglas | September 8, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    Something about all this seems to remind one of the early 20th century prior to WW1.

  18. Samim Cassis | September 8, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Globalization was good until excess has been made.
    That is why Trump and Brexit appears.

  19. Simon Reid | September 8, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    They’ve become a relic, with an ideology founded on mendacity. Good riddance.

  20. Ratana Kheng | September 8, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    In the next few years I might get to see the end of CNN, no more fake news for a better future

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.