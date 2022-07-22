Farmers around the world are struggling. Your pee could help July 22, 2022 49 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
49 comments
Been doing this for years on my garden.
@Troy Stewart Processors aren’t farmers… I don’t know where you’re from, but around here, small farmers work all the land.
@Deborah Freedman Properly aged, this isn’t a problem, Deborah. And the Humanure I’ve handled has gone to bamboo, not food crops. Plus, we have a slightly better understand of hygiene nowadays. What are you afraid of, really?
Best headline ever.
1 Tactical Pants Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
It’s the circle of life!!
1 Jordan Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
So does the pasteurization process remove impurities from pharmaceutical drugs and recreational drugs and human diseases? Do the crops grown have any abnormalities or different chemical variations? So many questions…
@$hiek Yobooty 🤣 Fancy seeing you here.. I wonder if you have any insightful words or affirmations for us now.. “mr USA” what a joke
The answers whizz right by!
You eat it.
Short answer NO
I absolutely thought this was an AI created Title.
1 Ombra 711 Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
😂😂 when my dog and kid pees in the same spot to much the grass dies. May want to address specifications here. Gonna have democrats peeing on the side of the road. 😂
😂 and eating the grass
@Mac B Maybe so! But just saying the news is saying how great urine is! If the most obvious needs a warning- they should have led with a ⚠️ warning. We live in America!
I found over a multi-year trial that about 40 sq ft is sufficient for one adult male. People wondered how that patch of grass in my back yard was doing so much better than the rest of the yard! But yes, concentrated, I could also kill pesky invasive thistles, too much of a good thing… Side benefit, rabbits thrived in my yard!
Love how that cow moo’d when he said ” the beef is cheaper “…
1 Lone Wolf Gang Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
“I’d piss on a spark plug if I thought it would do any good “ – General in War Games
My father peed in his 1961 vw bug when he ran out of gas and the thing went on pee and got him to the gas station.
1 Ima Doll Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Joshua , what are you doing?
Right? And burn a turnip got diesel if it works.
@Jackie 🛸 He was pulling your leg
I can sense the symmetrical synchronicities and the symbiotic synergistic oscillations as they permeate my subtle chakras and astral body. This is my transcendent lived experience as I walk in my gloriously ecstatic truth while in a safe space, free of judgment, invalidation and stigma. Hallelujah!
1 Samudra Manthan Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Farts
God Bless thank you for posting. 🙏
*True Story Year: 1998*
My husband (boyfriend at the time) was walking to a friend’s house and didn’t spot a bathroom.
So, he went behind a large tree and needed to plop a squat from his um.. “dark side of the moon”.
Cows do it all the time!
🐄💩
Yup. Use that manure for farming!
That tree grew pretty good too! I still spot that tree near a main road where he walked. 🌲
Have a blessed day.🤗
Inside Michigan, USA 🇺🇸
It’s hard to believe that farmers would resort to using urine, but then again, the world is getting crazier everyday.
Officer Cranjis Mcbasketball is Bens best gta rp character
Cows produce 10 gallons of urine a day – what do you think happens to that?
If it’s economically *and* ecologically sound, then there’s really no reason *not* to do it. In fact, if implemented on a large enough scale, it could significantly reduce the burden on wastewater treatment plants at the same time.
It seems to make the same sense as composting being used to an advantage in food production, while reducing the solid waste processing at landfills. 🤷
So proud to see this and hope it works out. The only concern is some of the toxins – pills and for example chemo. It looks like a fabulous idea. Good job!
Here I thought that guy up the street with a 12 pack of beer and a lawn chair was too drunk to go in the house. Turns out he was performing lawn care.
1 Raging Monk Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Thanks for sharing this. I’ve discussed this with folks and they’ve laughed. Finally folks who are speaking my language.
1 Lamour Strong Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
What a wonderful idea. Cost free for the donors. Would definitely love to have such an inexpensive solution for the fertilizer shortage that is currently taking place. All natural!
When will this process be approved for places other than Vermont?
Leave it to Vermonters! I’m so proud of the farms that are left.
1 Cindy Lewis Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Wonderful concept!
Done on a large enough scale, it could even reduce the burden on wastewater treatment plants, as well. Just like composting, on a large enough scale, can reduce the burden on solid waste landfills. 🤷
1 Wayne Head Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Sure, some people would be willing to store and bring in their urine, but most would not. So, in order to do this at scale, there would need to be a urine collection service. Even then, it would be hard to convince people to save their urine, rather than flushing it.
I had always thought urine was bad for plants. Grasses and plants that I had seen people or animals urinate on usually turned yellow or died completely. I do think it’s an interesting idea if it truly does work but I also wonder if perhaps there is more processing of the urine that needs to be done to filter out any potentially harmful disease vectors or pharmaceuticals.
Obviously this won’t be a large scale solution, certainly not on it’s own, but the way things are going in this world we should encourage any mitigation of the damage we cause to this planet. At the very least it might buy us some time until the government, corporations and the rich decide to actually do something.
1 Apro Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Synthestic fertilizers ultimately kill our waterways anyhow. So glad to hear, though through sad reasons, farmers moving away from chemicals !
SMALL FARMING ALL OVER EVERYWHERE IS THE WAY TO GO !
CORPORATE, CHEMICAL FARMING IS INCREDIBLY DESTRUCTIVE !
1 Marilyn O Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer