49 comments

    1. @Troy Stewart Processors aren’t farmers… I don’t know where you’re from, but around here, small farmers work all the land.

      Reply

    2. @Deborah Freedman Properly aged, this isn’t a problem, Deborah. And the Humanure I’ve handled has gone to bamboo, not food crops. Plus, we have a slightly better understand of hygiene nowadays. What are you afraid of, really?

      Reply

  4. So does the pasteurization process remove impurities from pharmaceutical drugs and recreational drugs and human diseases? Do the crops grown have any abnormalities or different chemical variations? So many questions…

    Reply

    1. @$hiek Yobooty 🤣 Fancy seeing you here.. I wonder if you have any insightful words or affirmations for us now.. “mr USA” what a joke

      Reply

  6. 😂😂 when my dog and kid pees in the same spot to much the grass dies. May want to address specifications here. Gonna have democrats peeing on the side of the road. 😂

    Reply

    2. @Mac B Maybe so! But just saying the news is saying how great urine is! If the most obvious needs a warning- they should have led with a ⚠️ warning. We live in America!

      Reply

    3. I found over a multi-year trial that about 40 sq ft is sufficient for one adult male. People wondered how that patch of grass in my back yard was doing so much better than the rest of the yard! But yes, concentrated, I could also kill pesky invasive thistles, too much of a good thing… Side benefit, rabbits thrived in my yard!

      Reply

    1. My father peed in his 1961 vw bug when he ran out of gas and the thing went on pee and got him to the gas station.

      Reply

  9. I can sense the symmetrical synchronicities and the symbiotic synergistic oscillations as they permeate my subtle chakras and astral body. This is my transcendent lived experience as I walk in my gloriously ecstatic truth while in a safe space, free of judgment, invalidation and stigma. Hallelujah!

    Reply

  10. God Bless thank you for posting. 🙏
    *True Story Year: 1998*
    My husband (boyfriend at the time) was walking to a friend’s house and didn’t spot a bathroom.
    So, he went behind a large tree and needed to plop a squat from his um.. “dark side of the moon”.
    Cows do it all the time!
    🐄💩
    Yup. Use that manure for farming!
    That tree grew pretty good too! I still spot that tree near a main road where he walked. 🌲
    Have a blessed day.🤗
    Inside Michigan, USA 🇺🇸

    Reply

  11. It’s hard to believe that farmers would resort to using urine, but then again, the world is getting crazier everyday.

    Reply

    3. If it’s economically *and* ecologically sound, then there’s really no reason *not* to do it. In fact, if implemented on a large enough scale, it could significantly reduce the burden on wastewater treatment plants at the same time.
      It seems to make the same sense as composting being used to an advantage in food production, while reducing the solid waste processing at landfills. 🤷

      Reply

  12. So proud to see this and hope it works out. The only concern is some of the toxins – pills and for example chemo. It looks like a fabulous idea. Good job!

    Reply

  13. Here I thought that guy up the street with a 12 pack of beer and a lawn chair was too drunk to go in the house. Turns out he was performing lawn care.

    Reply

  14. Thanks for sharing this. I’ve discussed this with folks and they’ve laughed. Finally folks who are speaking my language.

    Reply

  15. What a wonderful idea. Cost free for the donors. Would definitely love to have such an inexpensive solution for the fertilizer shortage that is currently taking place. All natural!
    When will this process be approved for places other than Vermont?

    Reply

  17. Wonderful concept!
    Done on a large enough scale, it could even reduce the burden on wastewater treatment plants, as well. Just like composting, on a large enough scale, can reduce the burden on solid waste landfills. 🤷

    Reply

    2. Sure, some people would be willing to store and bring in their urine, but most would not. So, in order to do this at scale, there would need to be a urine collection service. Even then, it would be hard to convince people to save their urine, rather than flushing it.

      Reply

  18. I had always thought urine was bad for plants. Grasses and plants that I had seen people or animals urinate on usually turned yellow or died completely. I do think it’s an interesting idea if it truly does work but I also wonder if perhaps there is more processing of the urine that needs to be done to filter out any potentially harmful disease vectors or pharmaceuticals.

    Obviously this won’t be a large scale solution, certainly not on it’s own, but the way things are going in this world we should encourage any mitigation of the damage we cause to this planet. At the very least it might buy us some time until the government, corporations and the rich decide to actually do something.

    Reply

  19. Synthestic fertilizers ultimately kill our waterways anyhow. So glad to hear, though through sad reasons, farmers moving away from chemicals !
    SMALL FARMING ALL OVER EVERYWHERE IS THE WAY TO GO !
    CORPORATE, CHEMICAL FARMING IS INCREDIBLY DESTRUCTIVE !

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.