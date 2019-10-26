Farrow Recounts Struggles At NBC News Over Weinstein Reporting | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

October 26, 2019

 

Ronan Farrow, investigative journalist and author of "Catch and Kill," talks with Rachel Maddow about the difficulty he had at NBC bringing his reporting on Harvey Weinstein to air. Aired on 10/25/19.
32 Comments on "Farrow Recounts Struggles At NBC News Over Weinstein Reporting | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. Jon Blondell | October 26, 2019 at 3:44 AM | Reply

    He’s very intelligent and well spoken.

  2. Sebastian Roundtree | October 26, 2019 at 3:44 AM | Reply

    Almost like a real-life counterpart to the plot of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo…

  3. Ash Roskell | October 26, 2019 at 4:50 AM | Reply

    America needs more reporters like this guy. Sure, he started out with advantages. But, he put it all to the service of America, and he risked everything to get the truth to YOU, America. MORE like HIM, please . . . ✌️👍

    • MosesPlays | October 26, 2019 at 7:44 AM | Reply

      So true and in such an important matter that has been in the dark side of the american moon for decades… so many women abused… horrific.

    • car. A | October 26, 2019 at 10:51 AM | Reply

      He’s impressive. He’s worked hard and made his own name, seperate from his parents. Very clever guy.

  4. Myron Caballero | October 26, 2019 at 4:51 AM | Reply

    I like how this is playing out for us the public…. all I’m saying is let the chips fall where they may

  5. Jason Cheo | October 26, 2019 at 5:04 AM | Reply

    Only Rachel Maddow has the cloud to invite Ronan Farrow to her show on MSNBC to talk about the controversy involving this network. Kudos to Chris Hayes for first bringing this up on his show, and to Rachel for following it through on hers.

  6. Fleet Silverfox | October 26, 2019 at 5:26 AM | Reply

    The word Trumpian has now entered the vocabulary. Excellent Mr Farrow and Rachel.

  7. Andre Gordon | October 26, 2019 at 6:43 AM | Reply

    finally, we have basically the entire show uploaded lol

  8. joy | October 26, 2019 at 6:49 AM | Reply

    Thank you real journalists. Thank you.

  9. Alan Moss | October 26, 2019 at 6:56 AM | Reply

    There’s a great movie in this story. But it won’t be produced by The Weinstein Company.

  10. Marguerite Johnson | October 26, 2019 at 7:11 AM | Reply

    The book has just arrived through the post. Yay! Guess what I’ll be doing this afternoon!

  11. Matthew Lewis | October 26, 2019 at 7:53 AM | Reply

    This is just one Corporation. You investigate any large firm anywhere and you’ll find sexual abuse case’s covered up by the executive’s to hide it. Cause they’re involved in the abuse in the majority of case’s..

  12. J J | October 26, 2019 at 7:57 AM | Reply

    3:23 BRAVO Rachel! ❤ Perfect example of her moral integrity as a journalist! Ask the tough questions EVEN if it’s regarding the Source of your paycheck!

  13. J J | October 26, 2019 at 8:02 AM | Reply

    BEST INTERVIEW OF THE YEAR on so many levels. Immense respect for these two journalists.

  14. Gord Orvis | October 26, 2019 at 8:26 AM | Reply

    Gutsy reporting by each of them. Both probably have many powerful enemies.

  15. Ginger Kid | October 26, 2019 at 9:20 AM | Reply

    People wonder why sexual assault victims don’t report things and this whole mess is why exactly. Thank you to people like Rachel and Ronan (and others) who use their platforms to try changing the culture of shame and silence hoisted on victims rather than the perpetrators of these crimes.

  16. Frank Winkhorst | October 26, 2019 at 9:41 AM | Reply

    At the end of the day, NBC is a corporation, and corporations are evil. Even Adam Smith, the Lord High God of capitalism, didn’t like corporations.

  17. Johnte Price | October 26, 2019 at 10:30 AM | Reply

    I love that maddow was snooping around her own job getting answers… Not having it!!!!

  18. apexdosxmil | October 26, 2019 at 10:41 AM | Reply

    Renewed respect for Rachel. Not my style of delivery, generally… but integrity matters above all else.

  19. Barry R | October 26, 2019 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    I guess they had to put him on since Fox had him on two days ago

  20. Hank Park | October 26, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    Rachel and Ronan, these people are changing the world for the better. Gutsy, determined and righteous people.

