Ronan Farrow, investigative journalist and author of "Catch and Kill," talks with Rachel Maddow about the difficulty he had at NBC bringing his reporting on Harvey Weinstein to air. Aired on 10/25/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Farrow Recounts Struggles At NBC News Over Weinstein Reporting | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
He’s very intelligent and well spoken.
https://truepundit.com/msnbc-president-waved-zoomed-in-photo-of-maria-menounos-vagina-at-staff-meeting-report/
His pot shots at Woody Allen his supposed ‘father’ are amazingly brutal as well. He really looks a ton like Mia but I like to think he’s really Frank’s…but if he is Woody’s it’s a great irony his son dedicating his life to taking down sexual predators.
@Daisy Elmir He was accepted into LAW SCHOOL at 16. He went to college when he was 11.
@The Punisher whoa he needs to resign.
Almost like a real-life counterpart to the plot of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo…
America needs more reporters like this guy. Sure, he started out with advantages. But, he put it all to the service of America, and he risked everything to get the truth to YOU, America. MORE like HIM, please . . . ✌️👍
So true and in such an important matter that has been in the dark side of the american moon for decades… so many women abused… horrific.
He’s impressive. He’s worked hard and made his own name, seperate from his parents. Very clever guy.
I like how this is playing out for us the public…. all I’m saying is let the chips fall where they may
Only Rachel Maddow has the cloud to invite Ronan Farrow to her show on MSNBC to talk about the controversy involving this network. Kudos to Chris Hayes for first bringing this up on his show, and to Rachel for following it through on hers.
They had no choice. Fakenews Msnbc is in huge trouble for allowing rapists to remain employed within their company.
Do you perhaps mean “clout”?
*Clout*
@foreigner fan Who is still working there?
I thought christ was gone when he did the peice on the Israelis just shooting Palestinian children just playing on a field. Whatever reason he’s still there I know he will never do another peice like that.
The word Trumpian has now entered the vocabulary. Excellent Mr Farrow and Rachel.
finally, we have basically the entire show uploaded lol
I can’t find the second part. :/
Thank you real journalists. Thank you.
There’s a great movie in this story. But it won’t be produced by The Weinstein Company.
The book has just arrived through the post. Yay! Guess what I’ll be doing this afternoon!
This is just one Corporation. You investigate any large firm anywhere and you’ll find sexual abuse case’s covered up by the executive’s to hide it. Cause they’re involved in the abuse in the majority of case’s..
3:23 BRAVO Rachel! ❤ Perfect example of her moral integrity as a journalist! Ask the tough questions EVEN if it’s regarding the Source of your paycheck!
BEST INTERVIEW OF THE YEAR on so many levels. Immense respect for these two journalists.
Gutsy reporting by each of them. Both probably have many powerful enemies.
People wonder why sexual assault victims don’t report things and this whole mess is why exactly. Thank you to people like Rachel and Ronan (and others) who use their platforms to try changing the culture of shame and silence hoisted on victims rather than the perpetrators of these crimes.
At the end of the day, NBC is a corporation, and corporations are evil. Even Adam Smith, the Lord High God of capitalism, didn’t like corporations.
I love that maddow was snooping around her own job getting answers… Not having it!!!!
Renewed respect for Rachel. Not my style of delivery, generally… but integrity matters above all else.
I guess they had to put him on since Fox had him on two days ago
Rachel and Ronan, these people are changing the world for the better. Gutsy, determined and righteous people.