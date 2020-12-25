During a press conference, FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt Foster announced that there are investigative leads to be pursued in the massive Nashville explosion. He asks the public to come forward with any leads or information on who is responsible. Aired on 12/25/2020.

#MattFoster #NashvilleExplosion #MSNBC

FBI Special Agent Announces Investigative Leads To Be Pursued In Nashville Explosion | MSNBC