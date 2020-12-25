FBI Special Agent Announces Investigative Leads To Be Pursued In Nashville Explosion | MSNBC

December 25, 2020

 

During a press conference, FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt Foster announced that there are investigative leads to be pursued in the massive Nashville explosion. He asks the public to come forward with any leads or information on who is responsible. Aired on 12/25/2020.
90 Comments on "FBI Special Agent Announces Investigative Leads To Be Pursued In Nashville Explosion | MSNBC"

  1. Anne-Marie Greenhalgh | December 25, 2020 at 2:37 PM | Reply

    Trump signal extremists support. Say no more.

  2. Activate Windows | December 25, 2020 at 2:37 PM | Reply

    Stop calling this an “an intentional act”. This is TERRORISM. Plain and simple. Thank the impeached soon to be former POTUS for this.

    • LetYourMindExpand | December 25, 2020 at 4:23 PM | Reply

      You are a waste of space plain and simple.

    • LetYourMindExpand | December 25, 2020 at 4:24 PM | Reply

      You say this about the president that stood in front of the United Nations and told them that us Americans are sovereign and that we denounce globalism. You do not know anything you have been tricked into thinking whatever it is that you think. Wake up do some research you hate a man that has your best interest in mind.

    • Errol Flynn | December 25, 2020 at 5:14 PM | Reply

      @LetYourMindExpand I think your mind expanded so much that it exploded, if you think trump has anyone but his own interests in mind.

    • blumen*kraft | December 25, 2020 at 5:58 PM | Reply

      LetYourMindExpand all while extorting the Ukrainian President to investigate his political enemies, benefitting financially from foreign investments that constitute a breach of the emoluments clause, making backroom deals with the Saudi’s and paying more tax in China than the U.S…

      he only likes ‘globalism’ when it benefits him and his family.

    • Brain Damage | December 25, 2020 at 7:45 PM | Reply

      it wuz a radical leftist lone wolf i saw it on FOX

  3. the wolf 01x | December 25, 2020 at 2:39 PM | Reply

    This has MAGA written allover it.

    • LoboKhan1 | December 25, 2020 at 9:10 PM | Reply

      @Frail Bones Biden
      You love how Diaper Don and Epstein were wingmen on the NYC under age girl party circuit.
      You cheer for child lovers, because you love touching them yourself.
      RWer sycophants like yourself are adepts at projection.
      ByeDon 2020:
      Hopefully Santa brought you a BIG box of tissue to wipe your tears and cry snots.

    • L Hale | December 25, 2020 at 9:12 PM | Reply

      @MagisticTY ?

    • Duke Of Prunes | December 25, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

      More like ANTIFA!

    • ra5928 | December 25, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

      @Generalissimo Donald Trump – Mueller did not debunk tRump’s Russian collusion. You need to read it. However the Republican led Senate Intelligence Committee did a 3 year investigation of their own because of the Mueller leads. Their was so much collusion that they handed down 5 criminal referrals as a result of their Russian interference investigation. Don Jr. Kushner, Bannon, Eric Prince (DeVos’s brother) and Sam Clovis. Lots of instances where tRump campaign communicated with Russian intelligence people. They also dug up instances of tRump using Russian hookers. These are Republicans doing the investigating.

      From Lawfare:
      “A Collusion Reading Diary: What Did the Senate Intelligence Committee Find? The report describes hundreds of actions by Trump, his campaign, and his associates in the run-up to the 2016 election that involve some degree of participation by Trump or his associates in Russian activity.”

      “The committee’s findings regarding reports of “kompromat” of a sexual nature that may have been collected on Donald Trump during his various visits to Moscow are significantly redacted”
      This isn’t the Steele Dossier. This is intelligence gathered by Republicans in the Senate.
      “(3) allegations that an executive at Marriott International overheard two other Marriott executives discussing a tape of Trump with women in an elevator at the Ritz Carlton Moscow.”

      https://www.lawfareblog.com/collusion-reading-diary-what-did-senate-intelligence-committee-find#Allegations

      From the article: “A sprawling report released Tuesday by a Republican-controlled Senate panel that spent three years investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 election laid out an extensive web of contacts between Trump campaign advisers and Kremlin officials and other Russians, including at least one intelligence officer and others tied to the country’s spy services. Headline: “G.O.P.-Led Senate Panel Details Ties Between 2016 Trump Campaign and Russia”

      https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/18/us/politics/senate-intelligence-russian-interference-report.html

      “Republican-led Senate panel: Russia interfered in 2016 election to aid Trump, campaign associates had regular contact with Russians”
      https://www.chicagotribune.com/nation-world/ct-nw-russian-election-interference-senate-report-20200818-apprn474wnbulfhw2gi545fo2a-story.html

    • ra5928 | December 25, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

      @Generalissimo Donald Trump – Don’t any of your conspiracy “news” agencies tell you any of this? That report came out in August.

  4. BooRock OMamba | December 25, 2020 at 2:39 PM | Reply

    More right wing violence…

    • hodaka1000 | December 25, 2020 at 7:36 PM | Reply

      @Preston Bob
      Are you the “Umbrella Man” ?

    • Brain Damage | December 25, 2020 at 7:42 PM | Reply

      they did it to protect jezus

    • Jason Wilson | December 25, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

      Right out of the Marxist playbook.

      *”In 2003, Weather Underground members stated in interviews that they had wanted to convince the American public that the United States was truly responsible for the calamity in Vietnam.[6] The group began striking at night, bombing empty offices, with warnings always issued in advance to ensure a safe evacuation.”

    • Jason Wilson | December 25, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

      @Les Chaps the tactics are key.

      *”In 2003, Weather Underground members stated in interviews that they had wanted to convince the American public that the United States was truly responsible for the calamity in Vietnam.[6] The group began striking at night, bombing empty offices, with warnings always issued in advance to ensure a safe evacuation.”

      – all boxes are checked.

    • Jason Wilson | December 25, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

      @Hunter Roberts the FBI was formed in response to frequent bombings from communist groups from the late 1800’s to the 1980’s. Democrat party subgroups like the kkk did a fair amount of terrorism as well.

  5. Rooster 101 | December 25, 2020 at 2:39 PM | Reply

    Trump readies his pardon pen for these very fine people that committed this act of terrorism.

  6. Chef Ray Lemar | December 25, 2020 at 2:41 PM | Reply

    The President plays golf and continues with figuring out how to reverse the election, as the voters pay the price.

  7. F Ado | December 25, 2020 at 2:43 PM | Reply

    The loser in chief asks his Brotherhood to make it “”wild””. He l made a Devided State of America. The worst president ever.

  8. Sadiq Salah | December 25, 2020 at 2:44 PM | Reply

    Arrest Trump.

  9. Miss Amazon | December 25, 2020 at 2:44 PM | Reply

    Someone got up, washed & dressed then packed up their bomb to go & literally start a War, on Christmas day? That’s MEGA evil, right there!!

    • Diane Hooper | December 25, 2020 at 5:01 PM | Reply

      @Mario It’s true, they take showers in their clothes so they can do both “chores” at once.

    • Gunt Perkins | December 25, 2020 at 8:02 PM | Reply

      Before I get into the shower I take off my pants and jack it.

    • Mike Brown | December 25, 2020 at 8:35 PM | Reply

      @Diane Hooper And maybe brush their tooth.

    • Ref | December 25, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

      Yes, it is very evil. But are there any real Americans in these comments, or just bots? I don’t like Trump either and think MAGA is cringe, but ya’ll are really toxic and just plain insane if you are just going to blame a literal terrorist attack on the other side of the political aisle of our own country without any evidence. It’s way more likely this was a foreign terrorist attack than some dumb MAGA bro that is upset about the results of the election. Seriously, I consider myself liberal, but this type of toxicity is destroying our country in front of our eyes. And like I said I’m pretty sure a lot of the replies above are bots if not someone please prove me wrong.

  10. Donna C | December 25, 2020 at 2:47 PM | Reply

    FBI be releasing their own kraken!! Go get these nutjobs and put them away 👍

  11. Jean Luc Petard | December 25, 2020 at 2:48 PM | Reply

    So, looks like someone forgot to tie up their Kraken…..

    • Steve Sh | December 25, 2020 at 4:31 PM | Reply

      IF YOU ARE WHITE, BROwN, OR BLACK. LAW IS EQUAL TO ALL… 18 U.S. Code § 2331. the term “domestic terrorism” means activities that—
      (A) involve acts dangerous to human life that are a violation of the criminal laws of the United States or of any State;
      (B) appear to be intended—
      (i) to intimidate or coerce a civilian population;
      (ii) to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or
      (iii) to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping; and
      (C) occur primarily within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States;

    • GOLDEN DRAGON | December 25, 2020 at 5:42 PM | Reply

      KRAKEN…OR CRACK HEAD??? OR BOTH??? 😒

  12. autumn rain | December 25, 2020 at 2:54 PM | Reply

    😔🤷🏼‍♀️be honest, it’s a terrorist attack why can’t America admit it? condemn acts of terrorism!

  13. Bini Lee | December 25, 2020 at 2:59 PM | Reply

    No word from the President again!!!!

  14. Alex Green | December 25, 2020 at 3:08 PM | Reply

    Trump must be so proud of his proud boys.

  15. Quantumsneak | December 25, 2020 at 3:15 PM | Reply

    Remember that time Trump called our FBI “scum” at his Pennsylvania rally? I will never forget it.

    • Akashes Klay | December 25, 2020 at 9:30 PM | Reply

      I WILL NEVER FORGET THAT!!!

    • Leslie Chow | December 25, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

      You remember that time the FBI stalled the president for half his term, just to snag him on a technicality, and drop all the serious charges? Yea, i don’t recall that either because I am a Dory American.

    • Akashes Klay | December 25, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      @Leslie Chow Huh?

    • youtube watcher | December 25, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      @pat36a “After the Elections it’s a Breaking Alert Story.” You are leaving out a few details. It is not about the laptop fairy tale, it is about an investigation into tax filings. If even Bill Barr knew enough not to do another Comey “reveal” on something that is not certain to go anywhere (we will see — it is what serious investigations do) that tells you something about whether the two stories have anything to do with each other. Your conflation (like the Dominion/Smartmatic connection Newsmax had to walk back on air) is partisan piffle not “news.” Enjoy your maxed out OANNonistic pleasures.

    • pat36a | December 25, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      @Ducktor Doom As apposed to the side that wants to burn everything down. Make lists of people that don’t agree with them. Put them in Re Education Camps, or simply just eliminate them?

  16. Anubhav Bhoumik | December 25, 2020 at 3:16 PM | Reply

    This is right wing terrorism . This is the same terrorism like the Al- Qaeda , the difference is, now it’s done by the trumplican bigots .

    • Kevin Relf | December 25, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

      @Jeff Albillar lmao there is nothing childish about calling someone out for being sexist towards women. Like jumping to conclusions or being emotionally upset is something indicative of being a woman. Stop defending behavior like that.

    • Jeff Albillar | December 25, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

      @Kevin Relf I’m not defending either one of you. You both are acting childish and I don’t care of you like what I say or not.

    • William Steed | December 25, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      Yep no chance I can see from these comments to be unified. The left hates 74 million Americans just because we didn’t vote the same way. Cool with us. Those of us out here in the Rocky Mountain West and fly over country understand it. Cut us horrible terrible deplorables in Red state country loose. It’s better to be trading partners than adversaries. We can provide food and energy and natural resources and mining and agriculture and timber and drinking water. You provide us with manufacturing and technology. It would be way better for all involved. Blue states and major population centers and the media and hollywood and the left have always made fun of us or blamed us. Please oh please just cut us loose. Because in the end we will not conform to blue states and socialist standards. Millions of Americans in blue states this very night have electricity and food because of us horrible terrible red state people. Hate away. Do I believe that this attack was done by Trump supporters? I don’t because I’m waiting for the investigation maybe it was and maybe it wasn’t. Good luck america. And MERRY CHRISTMAS.

    • Alan Bernard | December 25, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      @LetYourMindExpand Lol your name is let your mind expand and you say something so sexist. I bet you won’t even see the irony in this.

    • Kevin Relf | December 25, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      @Jeff Albillar trust me bud; me telling someone to relax that is bullying and calling a ton of people on here insults because they do not agree with his sexist views isn’t being childish. It’s standing up for my morals. You would do the same if confronted. I also don’t care what you think but you obviously care what I say given your response. Think about it. Merry Christmas.

  17. Colton Snyder | December 25, 2020 at 3:30 PM | Reply

    My thoughts and prayers go out to all of you affected by this.

  18. Fumanchu | December 25, 2020 at 3:44 PM | Reply

    They will find them quickly, like all trump supporters their ambition is thwarted by their incompetence !

    • DEMOCRACY WINS | December 25, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

      Two of the Proud Boyd are in jail for 4 years. Proud Boys posed as BLM on social media and busted by FBI. Proud Boys with message online saying VOTE FOR TRUMP OR ELSE. WE KNOW WHERE YOU LIVE Also busted by FBI.

  19. 52mannyb | December 25, 2020 at 6:23 PM | Reply

    They should start with the proud boys and the orange leader down in florida.

  20. Paul Gallagher | December 25, 2020 at 7:30 PM | Reply

    Trump: “I’m sure there were very fine people in that RV”.

