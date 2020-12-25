During a press conference, FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt Foster announced that there are investigative leads to be pursued in the massive Nashville explosion. He asks the public to come forward with any leads or information on who is responsible. Aired on 12/25/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#MattFoster #NashvilleExplosion #MSNBC
FBI Special Agent Announces Investigative Leads To Be Pursued In Nashville Explosion | MSNBC
Trump signal extremists support. Say no more.
@Frail Bones Biden
No stupid that trump petty sorry followers
#45’S HOLLY WAR OF RETRIBUTION HAS STARTED.😒😒😒😒😒
@Frail Bones Biden real link to what? Some oan or newsmax site with obvious faked snippets? You bot accounts need to be banned forever for the disgusting propaganda yall are spreading
@Richard Grier Parler?
@Chris You haven’t heard of Parler? It’s Twitter for morons.
Stop calling this an “an intentional act”. This is TERRORISM. Plain and simple. Thank the impeached soon to be former POTUS for this.
You are a waste of space plain and simple.
You say this about the president that stood in front of the United Nations and told them that us Americans are sovereign and that we denounce globalism. You do not know anything you have been tricked into thinking whatever it is that you think. Wake up do some research you hate a man that has your best interest in mind.
@LetYourMindExpand I think your mind expanded so much that it exploded, if you think trump has anyone but his own interests in mind.
LetYourMindExpand all while extorting the Ukrainian President to investigate his political enemies, benefitting financially from foreign investments that constitute a breach of the emoluments clause, making backroom deals with the Saudi’s and paying more tax in China than the U.S…
he only likes ‘globalism’ when it benefits him and his family.
it wuz a radical leftist lone wolf i saw it on FOX
This has MAGA written allover it.
@Frail Bones Biden
You love how Diaper Don and Epstein were wingmen on the NYC under age girl party circuit.
You cheer for child lovers, because you love touching them yourself.
RWer sycophants like yourself are adepts at projection.
ByeDon 2020:
Hopefully Santa brought you a BIG box of tissue to wipe your tears and cry snots.
@MagisticTY ?
More like ANTIFA!
@Generalissimo Donald Trump – Mueller did not debunk tRump’s Russian collusion. You need to read it. However the Republican led Senate Intelligence Committee did a 3 year investigation of their own because of the Mueller leads. Their was so much collusion that they handed down 5 criminal referrals as a result of their Russian interference investigation. Don Jr. Kushner, Bannon, Eric Prince (DeVos’s brother) and Sam Clovis. Lots of instances where tRump campaign communicated with Russian intelligence people. They also dug up instances of tRump using Russian hookers. These are Republicans doing the investigating.
From Lawfare:
“A Collusion Reading Diary: What Did the Senate Intelligence Committee Find? The report describes hundreds of actions by Trump, his campaign, and his associates in the run-up to the 2016 election that involve some degree of participation by Trump or his associates in Russian activity.”
“The committee’s findings regarding reports of “kompromat” of a sexual nature that may have been collected on Donald Trump during his various visits to Moscow are significantly redacted”
This isn’t the Steele Dossier. This is intelligence gathered by Republicans in the Senate.
“(3) allegations that an executive at Marriott International overheard two other Marriott executives discussing a tape of Trump with women in an elevator at the Ritz Carlton Moscow.”
https://www.lawfareblog.com/collusion-reading-diary-what-did-senate-intelligence-committee-find#Allegations
From the article: “A sprawling report released Tuesday by a Republican-controlled Senate panel that spent three years investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 election laid out an extensive web of contacts between Trump campaign advisers and Kremlin officials and other Russians, including at least one intelligence officer and others tied to the country’s spy services. Headline: “G.O.P.-Led Senate Panel Details Ties Between 2016 Trump Campaign and Russia”
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/18/us/politics/senate-intelligence-russian-interference-report.html
“Republican-led Senate panel: Russia interfered in 2016 election to aid Trump, campaign associates had regular contact with Russians”
https://www.chicagotribune.com/nation-world/ct-nw-russian-election-interference-senate-report-20200818-apprn474wnbulfhw2gi545fo2a-story.html
@Generalissimo Donald Trump – Don’t any of your conspiracy “news” agencies tell you any of this? That report came out in August.
More right wing violence…
@Preston Bob
Are you the “Umbrella Man” ?
they did it to protect jezus
Right out of the Marxist playbook.
*”In 2003, Weather Underground members stated in interviews that they had wanted to convince the American public that the United States was truly responsible for the calamity in Vietnam.[6] The group began striking at night, bombing empty offices, with warnings always issued in advance to ensure a safe evacuation.”
@Les Chaps the tactics are key.
*”In 2003, Weather Underground members stated in interviews that they had wanted to convince the American public that the United States was truly responsible for the calamity in Vietnam.[6] The group began striking at night, bombing empty offices, with warnings always issued in advance to ensure a safe evacuation.”
– all boxes are checked.
@Hunter Roberts the FBI was formed in response to frequent bombings from communist groups from the late 1800’s to the 1980’s. Democrat party subgroups like the kkk did a fair amount of terrorism as well.
Trump readies his pardon pen for these very fine people that committed this act of terrorism.
@Frail Bones Biden But of course. Now take your meds and go to sleep.
@Frail Bones Biden Why do you come here just to provoke and insult people? How old are you? Does your mother know you’re using her computer?
@azac d Oh a new account created on Dec 14 from an IP address in Leningrad Oblast, Russia. Welcome to YT, comrade! Looking forward to your spam until YT blocks your account.
@Justin Bradburn Another new fake account. How old are you?
Schiff arrested Lax Pelosi in custody of U.S. Marshall’s💥💥💥💥
The President plays golf and continues with figuring out how to reverse the election, as the voters pay the price.
@mark Evans lol.. projecting for the toddler in chief ?
@DukeLetoAtreides bombs blowing up.. gonna need to call the troops..
@wagthedog
@LetYourMindExpand He will probably pardon them.
Why is this downplayed as “intentional act”? It’s *terrorism*
@Voix de la raison expalin why trump is a traitor ? And his supporters are also fellow americans or you dont see them as americans but as maggots?
The loser in chief asks his Brotherhood to make it “”wild””. He l made a Devided State of America. The worst president ever.
obomas muslim brotherhood wuz behind this BUILD THE WALL
Yoh wow
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
oh yes
@LetYourMindExpand Take on our great American Military you fake patriot shitbag.
@Sun Tzu smelly old nazi goat
@LetYourMindExpand Which of the hundres of god’s are you referring to? Oh ya, the one that claims there’s is the only right one.
Arrest Trump.
@sean jokela #Georgiafraudvideo
@sean jokela Dementia Joe Kid Touch hides in the basement and he still won’t answer questions!! YOU LOVE THIS #bidentouchingkids
@Frail Bones Biden had the most votes ever in the history of america. He embarrassed trump by winning with such a wide margin.
@sean jokela Mostly dead people voted for Dementia Joe Kid Touch! #bidentouchingkids
Lock him up
Someone got up, washed & dressed then packed up their bomb to go & literally start a War, on Christmas day? That’s MEGA evil, right there!!
@Mario It’s true, they take showers in their clothes so they can do both “chores” at once.
Moh wow
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
oh yes
Before I get into the shower I take off my pants and jack it.
@Diane Hooper And maybe brush their tooth.
Yes, it is very evil. But are there any real Americans in these comments, or just bots? I don’t like Trump either and think MAGA is cringe, but ya’ll are really toxic and just plain insane if you are just going to blame a literal terrorist attack on the other side of the political aisle of our own country without any evidence. It’s way more likely this was a foreign terrorist attack than some dumb MAGA bro that is upset about the results of the election. Seriously, I consider myself liberal, but this type of toxicity is destroying our country in front of our eyes. And like I said I’m pretty sure a lot of the replies above are bots if not someone please prove me wrong.
FBI be releasing their own kraken!! Go get these nutjobs and put them away 👍
So, looks like someone forgot to tie up their Kraken…..
IF YOU ARE WHITE, BROwN, OR BLACK. LAW IS EQUAL TO ALL… 18 U.S. Code § 2331. the term “domestic terrorism” means activities that—
(A) involve acts dangerous to human life that are a violation of the criminal laws of the United States or of any State;
(B) appear to be intended—
(i) to intimidate or coerce a civilian population;
(ii) to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or
(iii) to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping; and
(C) occur primarily within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States;
KRAKEN…OR CRACK HEAD??? OR BOTH??? 😒
Foh wow
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
oh yes
😔🤷🏼♀️be honest, it’s a terrorist attack why can’t America admit it? condemn acts of terrorism!
No word from the President again!!!!
Those are trump’s. ISIS and KGB. to find who it it WATER BOARD trump.
Just hold on! He ONLY has 8 more holes to his golf game. 😒
He will tweet his approval later. He’s busy playing golf and eating KFC now.
We have a president??? Huh.
its not the presidents job to appease the peasants everyday, its his job to protect those peasants. let the man do his job? Are you mad he took a little advice and stopped tweeting about everything?
Trump must be so proud of his proud boys.
He hates them too and just exploits them to do his dirty work.
Trump hates anyone when that person’s face is not shoved up his
a$$ praising him.
trump iz the chosen one he confirmed it CHECKMATE
Remember that time Trump called our FBI “scum” at his Pennsylvania rally? I will never forget it.
I WILL NEVER FORGET THAT!!!
You remember that time the FBI stalled the president for half his term, just to snag him on a technicality, and drop all the serious charges? Yea, i don’t recall that either because I am a Dory American.
@Leslie Chow Huh?
@pat36a “After the Elections it’s a Breaking Alert Story.” You are leaving out a few details. It is not about the laptop fairy tale, it is about an investigation into tax filings. If even Bill Barr knew enough not to do another Comey “reveal” on something that is not certain to go anywhere (we will see — it is what serious investigations do) that tells you something about whether the two stories have anything to do with each other. Your conflation (like the Dominion/Smartmatic connection Newsmax had to walk back on air) is partisan piffle not “news.” Enjoy your maxed out OANNonistic pleasures.
@Ducktor Doom As apposed to the side that wants to burn everything down. Make lists of people that don’t agree with them. Put them in Re Education Camps, or simply just eliminate them?
This is right wing terrorism . This is the same terrorism like the Al- Qaeda , the difference is, now it’s done by the trumplican bigots .
@Jeff Albillar lmao there is nothing childish about calling someone out for being sexist towards women. Like jumping to conclusions or being emotionally upset is something indicative of being a woman. Stop defending behavior like that.
@Kevin Relf I’m not defending either one of you. You both are acting childish and I don’t care of you like what I say or not.
Yep no chance I can see from these comments to be unified. The left hates 74 million Americans just because we didn’t vote the same way. Cool with us. Those of us out here in the Rocky Mountain West and fly over country understand it. Cut us horrible terrible deplorables in Red state country loose. It’s better to be trading partners than adversaries. We can provide food and energy and natural resources and mining and agriculture and timber and drinking water. You provide us with manufacturing and technology. It would be way better for all involved. Blue states and major population centers and the media and hollywood and the left have always made fun of us or blamed us. Please oh please just cut us loose. Because in the end we will not conform to blue states and socialist standards. Millions of Americans in blue states this very night have electricity and food because of us horrible terrible red state people. Hate away. Do I believe that this attack was done by Trump supporters? I don’t because I’m waiting for the investigation maybe it was and maybe it wasn’t. Good luck america. And MERRY CHRISTMAS.
@LetYourMindExpand Lol your name is let your mind expand and you say something so sexist. I bet you won’t even see the irony in this.
@Jeff Albillar trust me bud; me telling someone to relax that is bullying and calling a ton of people on here insults because they do not agree with his sexist views isn’t being childish. It’s standing up for my morals. You would do the same if confronted. I also don’t care what you think but you obviously care what I say given your response. Think about it. Merry Christmas.
My thoughts and prayers go out to all of you affected by this.
They will find them quickly, like all trump supporters their ambition is thwarted by their incompetence !
Two of the Proud Boyd are in jail for 4 years. Proud Boys posed as BLM on social media and busted by FBI. Proud Boys with message online saying VOTE FOR TRUMP OR ELSE. WE KNOW WHERE YOU LIVE Also busted by FBI.
They should start with the proud boys and the orange leader down in florida.
Trump: “I’m sure there were very fine people in that RV”.
Did you actaully watch that entire press conference of the very fine people ? Or na?
And on the street walking their dog.
Very fine people on “both sides”,,,, indeed.
Very fine as in small? Yes, I’d say that they’re now very fine pieces of biological debris strewn about the scene of the blast.