FDA Panel Endorses Pfizer Vaccine; U.S. Reports Record-High Deaths, Cases | Morning Joe | MSNBC

An independent panel of experts voted Thursday to recommend that the Food and Drug Administration authorize Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in people ages 16 and older. Aired on 12/11/2020.
First
*Trump Virus 2020*
Misuse and
Abuse of
Government
Agencies.
Stupendous samurisea!
We can only give THANKS to president DEATH’s virus. He a primary spreader!
@The Truth Hurts You! U can’t blame this on China. Becuz, president Death was spreading the virus around his rallies. China had nothing to do with this.
president DEATH has killed over 300,000 USA citizens. Are you proud of your president?
@KasSandra Fowley How old are you??? BLM and ANTIFA spread it to millions in every city, with their stupid protest.
“If you can’t take care of your sick in the country, forget it, it’s all over. I mean, it’s no good. So I’m very liberal when it comes to health care. I believe in universal health care. I believe in whatever it takes to make people well and better.”
― The Donald @ Larry King Live, October 1999
“A friend of mine was in Scotland recently. He got very, very sick. They took him by ambulance and he was there for four days. He was really in trouble, and they released him and he said, ‘Where do I pay?’ And they said, ‘There’s no charge.’ Not only that, he said it was like great doctors, great care. I mean we could have a great system in this country.”
― The Donald @ The David Letterman Show, January 2015
“We’re going to have insurance for everybody. We’re going to have a healthcare that is far less expensive and far better.”
― The Donald @ interview with The Washington Post, January 2017
“I don’t want to pivot… If you start pivoting, you’re not being honest with people.”
― The Donald @ interview with Wisconsin television station WKBT, August 2016
“You can’t con people, at least not for long. You can create excitement, you can do wonderful promotion and get all kinds of press, and you can throw in a little hyperbole. But if you don’t deliver the goods, people will eventually catch on.”
― The Donald @ “The Art of the Deal”, 1987
“I’m gоіng tо tеll yоu whаt I rеаlly thіnk оf Dоnаld Trump. Thіs mаn іs а pаthоlоgіcаl lіаr. Hе dоеsn’t knоw thе dіffеrеncе bеtwееn truth аnd lіеs. Hе lіеs prаctіcаlly еvеry wоrd thаt cоmеs оut оf hіs mоuth… а nаrcіssіst аt а lеvеl I dоn’t thіnk thіs cоuntry hаs еvеr sееn… Wе аrе stаrіng аt thе аbуss.”
― Tеd Сruz @ prеss cоnfеrеncе, mоrnіng оf Indіаnа Rеpublіcаn prіmаry, Mаy 2016
@KasSandra Fowley
fauci on Amazing Polly
https://youtu.be/A7x_0KL3YuE
@The Truth Hurts You! Ohh….your hero can NEVER do anything wrong right??Grow up and shut up!!You have issues with truth your self,ironic you have that username….
“We are all born ignorant, but one must work hard to remain stupid”.
Benjamin Franklin
Shelley Main
prophecy –
…actually, it’s super easy to remain stupid – otherwise we wouldn’t be suffering from having so many living among us today. stupidity and laziness go hand-in-hand. that said, respect to Benji…
That means Trump has been working really hard.
@Taddeusz M dumb trump working hard for the rich/ Do you even know what trump policies are? What are the elected officials doing in your area?
Nice to hear you getting angry, Joe. It’s now or never. More shouting at Trump supporters please.
the boogeyman in the crown is gone since June 1
No amount of shouting and vaccines can cure “Stupidity”… So save your energy Joe
One doctor who was interviewed yesterday described his patients “clawing” while trying to catch a breathe.
What a horrific way to go and sad thing it must be for health care people to have to watch people die this way every day.
As someone who’s had numerous severe asthma attacks in my life I can relate to how they feel to some degree, but to have to go through something similar, though probably a lot worse and lengthier, for the first time ever at the end of one’s life must be awful. I was glad to have killed my Facebook back in March when I saw that half of people are cold insensitive borderline sociopaths who would rather simply ignore the issue and hope that their baseless assumptions have been correct, and even after all this time most of them probably still feel the same.
A dear friend of mine died this week of COVID and she suffered horribly. This didn’t need to happen!
@blluedragonfly <3
Joe, quite talking over Mika, please
The man rules!!!
I’m glad I’m not the only one that thought this!!!!!
He’s the reason I skip forward
I tell you Joe it kills me bad people don’t understand Donald Trump Mitch McConnell they are liars manipulators for their own Vonage
Now we finally have a vaccine… Now the Republicans need a spine and woe unto anyone who doesn’t accept Majority Rule…
Unfortunately, the naysayers will only change their minds after they get it & can’t recover.
I hate how joe always talks over myka 🙁 so rude
“The year 2020 was cursed, 2021 will surely be better.”
― The secret diary of Donald Trump
tRump anf Rudy survived COVID!
Just like in a garden, bad weed never dies.
No, they got the medicine, that works, from virgin human blood producers.
Very expensive and rare. Q.Anon is very much against such procedures…
Vaccine can only maybe prevent fatalities.
Unfortunately your analogy and/or allegory is incorrect. All weeds have a purpose and can be used for good
@Serqet Natural Remedies Yes, for sure all weeds have a purpose. But there is no ANALogy or Allegory implicated in the fact that this “Antibody” treatment, derived from infected person’s blood seemed to work wonders
@Serqet Natural Remedies except Trump is not used for good.
@Serqet Natural Remedies :: Tell that to the gardeners, who are paid to keep weed out of the ornate gardens.
“The Führer… the Führer sent entire armies to their graves.”
― Wilhelm Kranz, “Der Untergang”
Napoleon left one army to die in Egypt and another in Moscow. He must have been wonderfully inspiring. He had small hands, too – do you think that’s it?
That is his grand or great grandfather’s land. Oops
Amazing similarity between the 2 maniacals, Hitler and dump!
Joe….stop interrupting your wife…. you never let her get a word in…. it’s annoying.
I agree, it happens very often
JOE IS SOOOO RUDE WITH HIS INTERRUPTING MIKA!
Yes he’s always cutting her off. Not a good look
This is a novel coronavirus from bats 🦇 it’s not the flu, it’s nothing like the flu.
If only joe could stop interrupting Mika while she presents the news with his tantrums
was he yelling at her for saying the flu thing? what a sensationalist. lmfao
I’m so scared for everyone….God PLEASE bless and protect my people during this time.