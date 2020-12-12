FDA Panel Endorses Pfizer Vaccine; U.S. Reports Record-High Deaths, Cases | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
FDA Panel Endorses Pfizer Vaccine; U.S. Reports Record-High Deaths, Cases | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

December 12, 2020

 

An independent panel of experts voted Thursday to recommend that the Food and Drug Administration authorize Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in people ages 16 and older. Aired on 12/11/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

About Morning Joe with Joe Scarborough: Join Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, and Willie Geist, for in-depth and informed discussions that help drive the day's political conversation. Top newsmakers, Washington insiders, journalists, and cultural influencers, come together on Morning Joe for unparalleled insight and analysis around the day's biggest stories.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#PfizerVaccine #Covid19 #MSNBC

FDA Panel Endorses Pfizer Vaccine; U.S. Reports Record-High Deaths, Cases | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

48 Comments on "FDA Panel Endorses Pfizer Vaccine; U.S. Reports Record-High Deaths, Cases | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Cori Bruh | December 11, 2020 at 8:31 AM | Reply

    First

  2. samurisea | December 11, 2020 at 8:39 AM | Reply

    *Trump Virus 2020*
    Misuse and
    Abuse of
    Government
    Agencies.

  3. KasSandra Fowley | December 11, 2020 at 8:39 AM | Reply

    We can only give THANKS to president DEATH’s virus. He a primary spreader!

    • KasSandra Fowley | December 11, 2020 at 9:33 AM | Reply

      @The Truth Hurts You! U can’t blame this on China. Becuz, president Death was spreading the virus around his rallies. China had nothing to do with this.
      president DEATH has killed over 300,000 USA citizens. Are you proud of your president?

    • The Truth Hurts You! | December 11, 2020 at 9:43 AM | Reply

      @KasSandra Fowley How old are you??? BLM and ANTIFA spread it to millions in every city, with their stupid protest.

    • Nota Bene | December 11, 2020 at 9:57 AM | Reply

      “If you can’t take care of your sick in the country, forget it, it’s all over. I mean, it’s no good. So I’m very liberal when it comes to health care. I believe in universal health care. I believe in whatever it takes to make people well and better.”
      ― The Donald @ Larry King Live, October 1999

      “A friend of mine was in Scotland recently. He got very, very sick. They took him by ambulance and he was there for four days. He was really in trouble, and they released him and he said, ‘Where do I pay?’ And they said, ‘There’s no charge.’ Not only that, he said it was like great doctors, great care. I mean we could have a great system in this country.”
      ― The Donald @ The David Letterman Show, January 2015

      “We’re going to have insurance for everybody. We’re going to have a healthcare that is far less expensive and far better.”
      ― The Donald @ interview with The Washington Post, January 2017

      “I don’t want to pivot… If you start pivoting, you’re not being honest with people.”
      ― The Donald @ interview with Wisconsin television station WKBT, August 2016

      “You can’t con people, at least not for long. You can create excitement, you can do wonderful promotion and get all kinds of press, and you can throw in a little hyperbole. But if you don’t deliver the goods, people will eventually catch on.”
      ― The Donald @ “The Art of the Deal”, 1987

      “I’m gоіng tо tеll yоu whаt I rеаlly thіnk оf Dоnаld Trump. Thіs mаn іs а pаthоlоgіcаl lіаr. Hе dоеsn’t knоw thе dіffеrеncе bеtwееn truth аnd lіеs. Hе lіеs prаctіcаlly еvеry wоrd thаt cоmеs оut оf hіs mоuth… а nаrcіssіst аt а lеvеl I dоn’t thіnk thіs cоuntry hаs еvеr sееn… Wе аrе stаrіng аt thе аbуss.”
      ― Tеd Сruz @ prеss cоnfеrеncе, mоrnіng оf Indіаnа Rеpublіcаn prіmаry, Mаy 2016

    • hanna maria | December 11, 2020 at 10:16 AM | Reply

      @KasSandra Fowley
      fauci on Amazing Polly
      https://youtu.be/A7x_0KL3YuE

    • Erik Haugen | December 11, 2020 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @The Truth Hurts You! Ohh….your hero can NEVER do anything wrong right??Grow up and shut up!!You have issues with truth your self,ironic you have that username….

  4. Shelley Main | December 11, 2020 at 8:40 AM | Reply

    “We are all born ignorant, but one must work hard to remain stupid”.
    Benjamin Franklin

  5. Michael Cox | December 11, 2020 at 8:43 AM | Reply

    Nice to hear you getting angry, Joe. It’s now or never. More shouting at Trump supporters please.

  6. Rakesh Sukumar | December 11, 2020 at 8:47 AM | Reply

    No amount of shouting and vaccines can cure “Stupidity”… So save your energy Joe

  7. MSL | December 11, 2020 at 8:48 AM | Reply

    One doctor who was interviewed yesterday described his patients “clawing” while trying to catch a breathe.
    What a horrific way to go and sad thing it must be for health care people to have to watch people die this way every day.

    • wiley schmitt | December 11, 2020 at 10:42 AM | Reply

      As someone who’s had numerous severe asthma attacks in my life I can relate to how they feel to some degree, but to have to go through something similar, though probably a lot worse and lengthier, for the first time ever at the end of one’s life must be awful. I was glad to have killed my Facebook back in March when I saw that half of people are cold insensitive borderline sociopaths who would rather simply ignore the issue and hope that their baseless assumptions have been correct, and even after all this time most of them probably still feel the same.

    • blluedragonfly | December 11, 2020 at 11:39 AM | Reply

      A dear friend of mine died this week of COVID and she suffered horribly. This didn’t need to happen!

    • SopranoAscends C6 | December 11, 2020 at 12:42 PM | Reply

      @blluedragonfly <3

  8. Carla Hauschildt | December 11, 2020 at 8:58 AM | Reply

    Joe, quite talking over Mika, please

  9. Anna Agnes | December 11, 2020 at 9:22 AM | Reply

    I tell you Joe it kills me bad people don’t understand Donald Trump Mitch McConnell they are liars manipulators for their own Vonage

  10. Claudy TheArtist | December 11, 2020 at 9:26 AM | Reply

    Now we finally have a vaccine… Now the Republicans need a spine and woe unto anyone who doesn’t accept Majority Rule…

  11. archlab7 | December 11, 2020 at 9:38 AM | Reply

    Unfortunately, the naysayers will only change their minds after they get it & can’t recover.

  12. chris c | December 11, 2020 at 9:48 AM | Reply

    I hate how joe always talks over myka 🙁 so rude

  13. Nota Bene | December 11, 2020 at 9:49 AM | Reply

    “The year 2020 was cursed, 2021 will surely be better.”
    ― The secret diary of Donald Trump

  14. power driller | December 11, 2020 at 9:51 AM | Reply

    tRump anf Rudy survived COVID!
    Just like in a garden, bad weed never dies.

    • Free State | December 11, 2020 at 10:55 AM | Reply

      No, they got the medicine, that works, from virgin human blood producers.
      Very expensive and rare. Q.Anon is very much against such procedures…
      Vaccine can only maybe prevent fatalities.

    • Serqet Natural Remedies | December 11, 2020 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      Unfortunately your analogy and/or allegory is incorrect. All weeds have a purpose and can be used for good

    • Free State | December 11, 2020 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      @Serqet Natural Remedies Yes, for sure all weeds have a purpose. But there is no ANALogy or Allegory implicated in the fact that this “Antibody” treatment, derived from infected person’s blood seemed to work wonders

    • Waleed Ahmed | December 11, 2020 at 1:59 PM | Reply

      @Serqet Natural Remedies except Trump is not used for good.

    • power driller | December 11, 2020 at 2:45 PM | Reply

      @Serqet Natural Remedies :: Tell that to the gardeners, who are paid to keep weed out of the ornate gardens.

  15. Nota Bene | December 11, 2020 at 9:52 AM | Reply

    “The Führer… the Führer sent entire armies to their graves.”
    ― Wilhelm Kranz, “Der Untergang”

  16. V | December 11, 2020 at 9:58 AM | Reply

    Joe….stop interrupting your wife…. you never let her get a word in…. it’s annoying.

  17. JUST AS REAL | December 11, 2020 at 10:11 AM | Reply

    JOE IS SOOOO RUDE WITH HIS INTERRUPTING MIKA!

  18. RedKen | December 11, 2020 at 10:12 AM | Reply

    This is a novel coronavirus from bats 🦇 it’s not the flu, it’s nothing like the flu.

  19. Ivan Medina | December 11, 2020 at 10:35 AM | Reply

    If only joe could stop interrupting Mika while she presents the news with his tantrums

  20. Thislittlethingcalledlifeand ASMR | December 11, 2020 at 10:53 AM | Reply

    I’m so scared for everyone….God PLEASE bless and protect my people during this time.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.