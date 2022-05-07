58 comments

    1. It’s ok fauci and potato said you’ll be fine , you should get another one and wear ten masks to 😂

      Reply

  6. “Take it under the threat of losing your job, and MAYBE we will let you know adverse effects a year or 2 down the road. JUST TRUST US!”

    Reply

    1. @C Davis c Davis probably has a poster of Leana Wen above his/her bed and a vax syringe under the pillow.

      Reply

  7. This was an issue from the start but very few news outlets reported about it and facebook , twitter , etc blocked posts and stories on it.

    Reply

    3. @TurboFreak Aww, and now you’re trying to learn how to start a sentence with a capital letter. Bless 👶

      Reply

  8. Notice she said the blood clot were a year ago but the guy said thay stop using it a month ago that means thay were still giving people j&j up till April 2022

    Reply

    2. Some people still believe that the shots are free. They have no idea the debt incurred over this, not even a grasp.

      Reply

  10. Remember when we told you the jab causes blood clots and you laughed at us and said “trust the science.”🤣🤣🤣

    Reply

  11. “Safe and effective.”
    Uh-huh. I am so glad that I never let anyone talk me into a blood clot shot. What happened to this being an issue for just a handful of people?

    Reply

  13. Remember when you got banned or blocked for misinformation just a few months ago. Just for talking about this exact subject.

    Reply

    1. They didn’t want open dialouge and shut down anyone questioning the 💉💉💉. They all deserve what comes from complying without question

      Reply

    3. @P Balix Not all opinions are worth listening to.

      Certainly not anyone who got their MD at the University of Facebook trying to correct career virologists.

      Reply

  14. Johnson and Johnson must not of been contributing enough to the DNC!

    Follow the money

    Reply

    2. Actually the ministry of truth have revised those records and that conversation never occurred

      Reply

  16. What’s happened to “save and effective vaccine “?
    Whom I can sue for this intended misleading?

    Reply

  17. For a second I thought this video was a year old, cause I assumed the FDA would have done this a long time ago.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.