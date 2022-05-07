Recent Post
- Watch: Russia reshapes eastern Ukraine
- Trump claims Georgia voters will stay home if his primary pick loses. Voters say otherwise
- New pictures released of Alabama inmate, officer on the run
- FDA puts strict limits on this Covid-19 vaccine
- Putin’s reputed girlfriend included in proposed EU sanctions list
58 comments
But the CDC said that the vaccines are safe.
@Paige B Yes, I get my medical advice from experts not Joe from Facebook.
@Ed Maphis No, as usual, you’re wrong.
@marioreds “safe” drugs are not restricted drugs
Safe and effective right? I took it believing it was safe.
It’s ok fauci and potato said you’ll be fine , you should get another one and wear ten masks to 😂
@Alex P I’m sure those numbers are true to 😂
He’s telling you not to worry about it until you got it
No, he’s saying that if you got it more than two weeks ago, you’re fine.
Imagine being CNN and knowing the entire country can’t trust anything you publish.
@C Davis We come here because its funnier that the Babylon Bee.
@Ed Maphis What isn’t?
Cancer is funnier than the Babylon Bee.
@C Davis got you mad, I think his comment worked
@C Davis reeeeeeee harder sheep 😂
How is 18million not a lot
😂😂😂😂😂
“Take it under the threat of losing your job, and MAYBE we will let you know adverse effects a year or 2 down the road. JUST TRUST US!”
@C Davis c Davis probably has a poster of Leana Wen above his/her bed and a vax syringe under the pillow.
Um 75 years you mean
@C Davis Anyone who says “sweetie” on YT is a troll.
@C Davis reeeeeeee harder sheep 😂
This was an issue from the start but very few news outlets reported about it and facebook , twitter , etc blocked posts and stories on it.
@TurboFreak Aww, bless, you’re trying to spell ‘bully’ 😂
@Roy Pulver what’s your point?
@TurboFreak Aww, and now you’re trying to learn how to start a sentence with a capital letter. Bless 👶
Notice she said the blood clot were a year ago but the guy said thay stop using it a month ago that means thay were still giving people j&j up till April 2022
Because they were still evaluating the evidence.
1 john right Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCia8JwD-qU
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
@Sarah Brown What documents? Evidence?
And people keep asking me why I refuse to take that stuff 🤦🏽♂️
@Deborah Freedman still not getting it 👎🏾
Some people still believe that the shots are free. They have no idea the debt incurred over this, not even a grasp.
Remember when we told you the jab causes blood clots and you laughed at us and said “trust the science.”🤣🤣🤣
1 Jones Charley Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCia8JwD-qU
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Pepperidge Farm Remembers..
All joking aside, yes, I do remember!
“Safe and effective.”
Uh-huh. I am so glad that I never let anyone talk me into a blood clot shot. What happened to this being an issue for just a handful of people?
3 per million that’s a .0003% chance of this occuring. 🙄
Proud to be pure blood
And CNN told their supporters to give this poison to their kids! 😳
#FJB 🖕 Let’s go Brandon 😉🇺🇸
I say let them! Do us all a favor. 😆😆
@Giggles Wiggles 🤣😂🤣
Remember when you got banned or blocked for misinformation just a few months ago. Just for talking about this exact subject.
They didn’t want open dialouge and shut down anyone questioning the 💉💉💉. They all deserve what comes from complying without question
@Robert Franz reeeeee harder sheep 😂
@P Balix Not all opinions are worth listening to.
Certainly not anyone who got their MD at the University of Facebook trying to correct career virologists.
Johnson and Johnson must not of been contributing enough to the DNC!
Follow the money
1 Kevin St.Denis Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCia8JwD-qU
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Ok Q ty
No….it’s because they only have the one dose…..and that’s not the plan.
This was considered misinformation a year ago
1 Bill Argueta Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCia8JwD-qU
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Actually the ministry of truth have revised those records and that conversation never occurred
What’s happened to “save and effective vaccine “?
Whom I can sue for this intended misleading?
1 Ewa J. Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCia8JwD-qU
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
For a second I thought this video was a year old, cause I assumed the FDA would have done this a long time ago.
1 Snake Eyez Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCia8JwD-qU
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Great thanks Joe!
1 TheRepublic Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCia8JwD-qU
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer