The UK will soon lift all remaining Covid-19 restrictions despite pleas from health officials to reconsider as cases are trending upward. NBC News' Ali Arouzi shares mixed reaction from citizens» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Fears Grow in UK Over 'Freedom Day' End of Covid Restrictions
26 comments
The pandemic is definitely not over..
If you turn off your tv it’s over.
@Break N’ Chain ignorance is definitely not bliss as well. Natural law cannot be denied.. some things are true whether you believe it or not. Good luck.
@Dan Ozmatlan turn off your tv & social media, and its over
@Louis Tully no it isn’t. As I said, nature and natural order cannot be denied. Believe whatever you want
Sadly hilarious
Wonderfully free.
This is wrong. Restrictions are NOT being lifted across the UK – only in ENGLAND. The other three nations will retain their safeguards for the time being.
@El Chicano De Califas What?
Fear fear fear mongering
Do not trust this virus. The smallest opportunity and it strikes again. I hope, at least the Scots and the Welsh hold up the restrictions. It is too soon to open up.
Boris is taking a gamble with OTHERS’ LIVES. He’s a monster on the trump spectrum.Getting it at all = long term covid.
Oh no Trump oh nooooooo, our democracy is in danger!!! Got TDS even months after he left office? Guess he just lives in your head!
Grow uP. We can’t lockdown forever you communist.
Gene Stewart
Is the government over there forcing people out of their homes at gunpoint, or will they be allowed to cower in their closets for the rest of their lives if they want to?
What a mess.
Keep your masks on UK.
Hahahah
The Globalist Masters of your London Politicians have declared you are no longer FREE period.
Your not wrong about that.
There’s about 100 shark fins visible from the beach but let’s have ” backinthewaterday”.
Fear fear fear mongering
Covid-Virus: Brexit? I’ll give you Brexit!
China is showing how to overcome a pandemic and they did it. Democratic nations are still down after a year.
Humbie Medina
China has been totally honest throughout this whole mess, haven’t they?
Freedom day will be covid day