Ellen Weintraub, commission chair of the FEC, talks with Rachel Maddow about what it means in practical terms that the FEC does not have a quorum after the resignation of another commissioner.
FEC Hobbled By Resignations Going Into 2020 Campaign Season | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
No comments, less than 200 views. I’m not the only one getting tired of this reality. That’s scary.
When your know you are going to cheat, put your own judges into the top life time jobs. America’s so called system of truth and justice is being screwed into oblivion. 😢
Like Obama did in the 9th circuit? Hmmm…
@family lowe Is Trump and his supporters ever going to get over Obama, his legacy is already written, he is more of a decent man with class and integrity, good family values, meanwhile this current president makes his own crisis, plays the victim and the lies, only people with weak minds believe him as videos don’t lie, can see him lying about almost everything, sad.
Catalina, your right and Americans need to rise up and overthrow the pos tRump, as it’s apparent the govt will not make moves. He’s a treasonous elected potus to begin with. Wtf America!!!
GOP want small government, under Trump they’re getting no government.
@Ash Roskell I am a mother who has been watching the left’s descent into madness and calling Trump and his supporters every name in the book, accusing them of everything they themselves are guilty of.
@Ash Roskell It sucks when you’re the bully and someone stands up to you, doesn’t it?
That’s what Trump has been doing. Standing up to you all. And I’m glad.
Someone needs to put you dictators in your place.
@Ash Roskell and… for the record, as long as I can, I will make a comment wherever I like. I know you don’t like that, but I’m not anti-free speech. I love watching you people dig your own graves. Living well is the best “revenge”.
@family lowe As soon as they begin to fine noise pollution.
@Carole Smith Well, with IG report out, we’ll see what happens next.
I love how serious the United States takes its crumbling bureaucracy. Barely a quorum? Why have the last dozen instances of election corrosion not alarmed the populace (tighter specific conventions in registration, 2020 census demagoguery, Kremlin inputs, and 3 forms of ID please). It’s important… Elections are our democracy, as much as the text that prop it up.
Because we are a stupid stupid people allowing that racist traitor nutcase wanna be dictator,to remain in office,unchecked !
family lowe This isn’t a partisan thing though. The corrosion is that the power of the vote is being nulled in each instance that less people have access and outside influences are playing a part at all.
You’re kidding right? Trump rush to put someone in place to scrutinize his re-election? Ahahahahahahahaha….seriously? Ahahahahahahahaha. …..
In the words of Obama, “It’s crazy to think anyone could rig or hack our elections.”
James Hurley I agree totally
THAT’S PITIFUL WHEN NOONE WANTS TO BE A PART OF THIS PITIFUL GOVERNMENT UNDER TRUMP & I’M SURE ALOT OF OTHER PEOPLE WILL QUIT TO BEFORE IT’S ALL OVER TO SAVE THEIR REPUTATIONS & SANITY TOO!!✌😎
Nominate me! Sounds like ya’ll need an a$%hole that can’t be paid off or intimidated easily…
Why are they resigning and what’s preventing them from being replaced?
However, I have a solution approach: Honest, impartial, nonpartisan judges, especially at the federal level. Easy way to get it. If a judge cannot get confirmation from a majority of both parties, then that judge (or justice at the high level) is officially a partisan judge, and any nonpartisan judge can require the partisan judges to recuse themselves from any case that seems to be a partisan political matter. In other words, there would be a MAJOR reason to appoint nonpartisan judges.
If you look at the records of Supreme Court nominations, it is clear that the confirmation votes weren’t partisan until fairly recently. Around the time of Reagan they stopped voice votes for most of them, but half of Reagan’s nominees were still nonpartisan without a single negative vote. Since then it’s gotten worse and worse, but especially on the so-called Republican side.
Thanks for the education !
My goodness America you have inherent structural issues in your elections. Your going to need international observers to ensure that you have free and fair elections.
and we would welcome them, at least most of us would, i fear that it is the only hope…
Yeah,well Thumps not gonna let that happen !
@mary jones You welcome foreign interference in our elections???
Well, you ARE a Democrat. You welcome illegal voters as long as they are for you, right? Why not get another country to help rig the elections like in 2016 when they tried to, right?
@family lowe interference no, observers yes. clearly, we need observers. you do realize that you said illegal voters, correct? no American wants that, it is a patently absurd claim. you are in need of help, seriously. and it was trump and his campaign who tried to rig the election, with putin’s help. i do not want a recurrence of that and so welcome independent observers, for the purpose of oversight.
@family lowe You can bring your Russian observers too.
The Senate confirms them? We could see Maria Butina and Natalia Veselnitskaya on the FEC, or would that be a bit too obvious?
Andrew Mitchell it’d be great if they’d all just wear thin blonde toupees as Russia coalesces in our democracy.
Easier to just not appoint anybody
Andrew Mitchell , Dems have been blocking confirmations, id do these after every other confirmation has been completed !
Who knew that the Republican party would be the ones to outlaw — literally — the Republican party. They are outside the law, annotating the Constitution.
Why does Trump bring up Obama when he #ucks up these important meetings you can’t compare to noble man like Obama.
Cesar Gonzalez His followers are probably racist , hated Obama, and it keeps them happy; any opportunity to make himself appear better than Obama ( he is not) is self-promoting.
that state of the FEC reflects the state of free and fair elections in the USA 🙁
@Patriot 2020 Is making fun of Trump already classified as high treason? I thought that the Glorious Leader wanted to wait with this one until 2020, when he stages a military coup after narrowly losing the election and declaring the results as fraudulent.
So if the Pres doesn’t nominate someone, there is no recourse for the rest of government?
Nothing says winning like silencing, slandering, and calling for the destruction of your opposition!
family lowe , I agree the Dem agenda is horrific !
Comrade Crybaby@Beachdudeca thou dost project too much sissy.
@Beachdudeca They are shadowbanning upvotes, so 👍🏻
Don’t worry … Comrade Putin will have some suitable candidate members up his sleeve.
This is FVKED up! We don’t have an operating democracy anymore. It’s dysfunctional and broken.
Great! (Sarcasm). This leaves us vulnerable against domestic cheaters and foreign attacks on our election. Since the Republicans benefit from this scenario, they won’t lift a finger.