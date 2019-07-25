Federal Government To Resume Death Penalty After 16 Years | Hallie Jackson | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Federal Government To Resume Death Penalty After 16 Years | Hallie Jackson | MSNBC 1

July 25, 2019

 

The Department of Justice has decided to resume the death penalty for inmates on death row for the first time in decades. NBC's Pete Williams has details on the decision.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Federal Government To Resume Death Penalty After 16 Years | Hallie Jackson | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

30 Comments on "Federal Government To Resume Death Penalty After 16 Years | Hallie Jackson | MSNBC"

  1. Conjurer Woman | July 25, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    The Crime Family may get some of that justice they are putting out for others! The most evil and corrupt Administration!

    • Hazzycakes | July 25, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

      They will. One way or another.

    • jeg5gom | July 25, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      And the crowd goes wild!! LoL Libs pretending to care for onesies and twosies, while over 1,000,000 unborn children get killed each year (naaaah, those are just a choice). Have fun, guys and gals…

      How’s that Muller Probe feel? No valium, eh? Wow, straight up. Congrats…

  2. janusz delondre | July 25, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    repugnants are so civilised, repugnants!

  3. Hazzycakes | July 25, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    Government has no business deciding life and death for anyone under any circumstances. Life in prison is not only good enough, it’s more of a punishment than an easy out. They will die in prison anyway, but they’ll suffer along the way. The whole idea is PUNISHMENT, is it not? What’s more punishing than spending the rest of your life in a cell and then dying there?

    And in the MANY cases where the person was wrongfully convicted, they’re still alive to make things right.

    • NPC#8675309 | July 25, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

      you sound nervous…

    • Trumpocalypse | July 25, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      @NPC#8675309 : You sound like Satan.

    • Tony | July 25, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      Well first it’s clear you have the Hollywood perception of prison which is okay because 99% of society has that same vision. I’ll tell you right now prison anymore is not about punishment it’s about treatment. Inmates are not in their cells 24 hours a day even the most haenous criminals in restricted housing get at least 1 hour a day rec. I’d say the average gen pop inmates are In there cells a total of about 2.5 hours a day from 0700 to 2100 then they’re locked down from 2100 to until 0700 so until you actually see how a prison is operated day to day please don’t speculate and spread your ignorance. I’m totally for the death penalty, once you’re appeals are exhausted there is no reason to keep paying for them day to day. It should be put to death 30 days after your final appeal is denied. That’s my 2 cents take it for what it’s worth just remember there are officers that go into a prison every day to ensure that societies most dangerous criminals stay behind those walls and away from your family.

  4. Meme Mine | July 25, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

    DEATH to the major drug dealers who commit mass murder & death to the Human traffickers.

    • Withtheseprovisions | July 25, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

      So, how are you going to bring back to life any innocent people that get executed?… and dont say that it cannot happen.. of course it can and it will…

    • Trumpocalypse | July 25, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

      Meme Mine: Death to presidents who invite foreign countries to meddle in US elections.

  5. Ratna Mani | July 25, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    When a Conservative Christian
    says they are Pro Life….🤣💩

  6. sclogse1 | July 25, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    “Is that all you’ve got?” -Mickey Rourke.

  7. Furious Wookiee | July 25, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    How ironic that Barr and Trump will eventually be lethally injected once they are sentenced for treason against America.

  8. 3LD | July 25, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    Got news for all the good, God fearing people who support the death penalty, it is not a deterrent and costs more than putting a person in jail for life without the possibility of parole.

  9. Siyba89 | July 25, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    America is so far behind modern country

  10. sean ausome | July 25, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    Politicians and lawyers make billions filling prisons at tax payers expense.

  11. The Great Pyramid Erection | July 25, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    They are doing this to speed up the upcoming bottleneck. Stay tuned.

  12. Robert The Bruce | July 25, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    Hopefully nobama will end up on death row #nobamawasnotmypresident

  13. Baytown Crippler | July 25, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    Clinton pal Jeffrey Epstein found injured in his jail cell

  14. KesselRunner606 | July 25, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Will they round up the Central Park Five for Trump?

  15. Elena Hakola | July 25, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Find and watch “ Short Film About Killing” 1988. Polish film.

  16. Brian Beeler | July 25, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    It is a far harsher punishment to condemn a man live in a cell for many years than releasing him early through through a state sponsored execution. Add in the many documented cases of innocent men being executed “It is better that ten guilty persons escape than that one innocent suffer.” – William Blackstone

  17. Kristi Marie | July 25, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    I thought he was part of the pro life people.

  18. Patrick | July 25, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Doesn’t trump realize that treason is punishable by death?

  19. jeg5gom | July 25, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    And the crowd goes wild!! LoL Libs pretending to care for onesies and twosies, while over 1,000,000 unborn children get killed each year (naaaah, those are just a choice). Have fun, guys and gals…

  20. Harm Booij | July 25, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Is Barr preparing for the sentence of the president for when he is leaving office? :PPP

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.