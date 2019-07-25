The Department of Justice has decided to resume the death penalty for inmates on death row for the first time in decades. NBC's Pete Williams has details on the decision.
Federal Government To Resume Death Penalty After 16 Years | Hallie Jackson | MSNBC
The Crime Family may get some of that justice they are putting out for others! The most evil and corrupt Administration!
They will. One way or another.
And the crowd goes wild!! LoL Libs pretending to care for onesies and twosies, while over 1,000,000 unborn children get killed each year (naaaah, those are just a choice). Have fun, guys and gals…
How’s that Muller Probe feel? No valium, eh? Wow, straight up. Congrats…
repugnants are so civilised, repugnants!
Government has no business deciding life and death for anyone under any circumstances. Life in prison is not only good enough, it’s more of a punishment than an easy out. They will die in prison anyway, but they’ll suffer along the way. The whole idea is PUNISHMENT, is it not? What’s more punishing than spending the rest of your life in a cell and then dying there?
And in the MANY cases where the person was wrongfully convicted, they’re still alive to make things right.
you sound nervous…
@NPC#8675309 : You sound like Satan.
Well first it’s clear you have the Hollywood perception of prison which is okay because 99% of society has that same vision. I’ll tell you right now prison anymore is not about punishment it’s about treatment. Inmates are not in their cells 24 hours a day even the most haenous criminals in restricted housing get at least 1 hour a day rec. I’d say the average gen pop inmates are In there cells a total of about 2.5 hours a day from 0700 to 2100 then they’re locked down from 2100 to until 0700 so until you actually see how a prison is operated day to day please don’t speculate and spread your ignorance. I’m totally for the death penalty, once you’re appeals are exhausted there is no reason to keep paying for them day to day. It should be put to death 30 days after your final appeal is denied. That’s my 2 cents take it for what it’s worth just remember there are officers that go into a prison every day to ensure that societies most dangerous criminals stay behind those walls and away from your family.
DEATH to the major drug dealers who commit mass murder & death to the Human traffickers.
So, how are you going to bring back to life any innocent people that get executed?… and dont say that it cannot happen.. of course it can and it will…
Meme Mine: Death to presidents who invite foreign countries to meddle in US elections.
When a Conservative Christian
says they are Pro Life….🤣💩
Obviously he has no compassion for criminals and traitors.
Why do you?
“Is that all you’ve got?” -Mickey Rourke.
How ironic that Barr and Trump will eventually be lethally injected once they are sentenced for treason against America.
Citations?
Got news for all the good, God fearing people who support the death penalty, it is not a deterrent and costs more than putting a person in jail for life without the possibility of parole.
America is so far behind modern country
Politicians and lawyers make billions filling prisons at tax payers expense.
Amen to that…True and not right or moral
They are doing this to speed up the upcoming bottleneck. Stay tuned.
Hopefully nobama will end up on death row #nobamawasnotmypresident
Clinton pal Jeffrey Epstein found injured in his jail cell
Will they round up the Central Park Five for Trump?
Find and watch “ Short Film About Killing” 1988. Polish film.
It is a far harsher punishment to condemn a man live in a cell for many years than releasing him early through through a state sponsored execution. Add in the many documented cases of innocent men being executed “It is better that ten guilty persons escape than that one innocent suffer.” – William Blackstone
I thought he was part of the pro life people.
Doesn’t trump realize that treason is punishable by death?
Is Barr preparing for the sentence of the president for when he is leaving office? :PPP