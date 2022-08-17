Recent Post
- GOP split emerges in response to Mar-a-Lago search
- Giuliani told by prosecutors he is a target in Georgia 2020 election probe
- Haberman reveals the message Trump tried sending to Garland
- Trump used Obama to defend actions after FBI search. Hear why that isn’t accurate
- Federal judge rules that Graham must testify in Georgia 2020 investigation
55 comments
Preaching personal responsibility to others is one thing. Living up to it is something else entirely. Am I right, Lindsey?
@jacob lee >> _”Red Herring???”_
Yes, Gretchen made point ‘A’, you attempted to drag it to point ‘B’. That is a red herring.
>> _”No of course you wouldn’t”_
Deflection by means of an ad hom. Still doubling down on your red herring.
>> _”The irony here is I asked a very simple question if you guys oppose slavery or not and what do I get? Mental gymnastics.”_
Yes, you asked a red herring that has nothing to do with anything that anyone said up to that point. Wise people know to call it out and leave the stinky fish where it is. NiNi J engaged you and I questioned them on it.
>> _”You’re just picking and choosing the verses you like and then moving on with an argument from ignorance.”_
Yes, this is a prime example of an argument from ignorance. You have not attempted to understand what anyone else is saying. You just keep shifting the goal posts back to your original red herring.
Do you understand? This whole thing originates with your not understanding the argument Gretchen made.
@Robyn Heartthrob And Boom, here we go again and you just don’t get it.
It doesn’t matter what his defense of the bible is, if you’re just making excuses and post hoc rationalizations for atrocities then you’ve already lost.
And yet you’re still willing to double down and dig yourself a deeper hole by getting into semantics. I’m sorry that the immorality of owning other human beings as property was lost on you by just playing mental gymnastics.
@jacob lee I have honestly tried to help you understand. You failing to understand is a ‘you’ problem. Not a ‘me’ problem.
Good luck with that chip on your shoulder. Maybe tone down the vitriol and not come into a conversation so loaded for bear, yeah?
@Robyn Heartthrob I mean I’m not the one rationalizing what that book says you are. I just find the fact you view that as a personal attack is part of this problem.
You’re very clearly emotionally invested in this book so I won’t pull on your childish 1st century sensibilities anymore.
@jacob lee >> _”I mean I’m not the one rationalizing what that book says you are.”_
Nor am I. That is your misunderstanding. Your rationalization.
>> _”You’re very clearly emotionally invested in this book so I won’t pull on your childish 1st century sensibilities anymore.”_
Ad hom’s show a lack of argument. I won’t be back again. Good luck with. Cognitive dissonance and confirmation bias are very emotional states. I hope you overcome them.
Why do these Senators think they are above the law? I am over it!! Hold them Accountable!! 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲
@Veronica Rainone No retaliation on anyone but corporations and individuals making over $400K annually. $500B in lost governmental income annually due to companies and the wealthy under reporting their income, taking too many deductions or not paying at all. The net effect of lost revenue does effect us in the long run making us pay incrementally more to compensate. No nefarious scheme. Just sound fiscal responsibility. Non-conspiratorial thinkers see the value in the bill and it has bipartisan support.
The republicans started thinking that way when trump became president.
Graham wasn’t always like this. He would reason with the Democrats.
But now that trump flip the whole republican party..it teaches us now Graham does have things up his sleeves.
This whole republican party is so exposed, it’s a shame.
The ability of individuals with money to endlessly make appeals is a key failure of the American justice system…
@kes kes Appeals are finite. But I 100% agree with your arguments. It’s just unconscionable that “have-nots” aren’t able to access the full features of the justice system. SMFH.
@Rek RC CHEERS.
@Franklin Chin Quee Everyone WITH MONEY should have the right to exhaust all avenues to a fair & reasonable ……there I fixed it for you.
@Follower of Jesus Christ _”whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him the other also.”_ Spanking for Jesus?
A F MEN
Guilty people will go to ANY length to keep from testifying. By his actions, he has already confessed his guilt.
@K Herbalist I know. Quite the clowns in office these days! Hail potatus!
@Thomas K What do you mean ‘hasty’ ?? You evidently have not kept up on the news since before 2016. And I don’t mean the fuxnews clowns.
@Rodger Sosbe As I said, guilty people should be held to account, regardless of their standing.
All of this is a perfect example of why punishments should be raised to the maximum in cases where the defendant is a high ranking official. Great power, great responsibility, as such consequences and punishment should be raised accordingly, just like their wages already are.
@oncexmore
They should not be allowed to publish anything, (books, regular columns, etc,.), while holding office.
Rejoin civilian life, if you want to work on a book.
@Thomas K Yes. Freedom of the press be damned!
“Mommy, Mommy, please don’t make me go!!” Lindsey, you must go. It is not shocking that these traitors are squirming. It is shocking that there are still constituents who are lining up to commit treason with them.
Having heard zero testimony, i already know that they either won’t remember anything or they’ll plead the 5th to each question.
How come that people who claim to have the truth on their side have so much trouble in accepting the opportunity to tell that true under oath to a special grand jury? Don’t get it🤔. Unless…hmmm
?????????????????????!?!!!!!
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
Don’t worry be happy.(great song btw) Lindsaaayyy is going to have to testiLIE. Smug sob that he is.
Exactly. Would love to see fox entertainment and every lying Republican have to testify under Oath.
The story would sure change wouldn’t it.
Let’s hope the court gets the ball rolling and not allow this to drag on. I’m tired of hearing how these people keep dodging the law.
Me too! Just on and on! I am so sick of most of the republican party.
They are doing quite well, meaning the Courts.
good! it’s great to see that the legal system eventually holds these people to account.
I love it that these federal judges are holding these people’s feet to the fire. They must follow the law, like any average citizen would have to. Actually they should be held to a higher standard!
@Louis Brown uhhhhhhhhhhh! Get it!
Yes!!!
But they get to have votes to see if they’re going to be charged and most of the time they’re not
Innocent people don’t refuse to testify to find the truth.
It must be terrifying for Graham to be put in a position of having to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. 😱
@birgit mitchell or take the 5th.
How can he tell the truth when his life has been a lie?
So HELP me GOD!
LIES!!!!
They are so cowards, that they invoque the 5th…
An example of “no one is above the law”
Courts found Rudy must appear.
Hopefully Lindsey will also be required to appear.
Be patient.
I just love the fear of perjury that fills the hearts of corrupt politicians when they have to testify in a court of law! Especially Republican corrupt politicians… 🤣
That image is the real Lindsey. He should have been swiftly arrested for defying the subpoena in the first place.
How 🤔 can they say with a straight face that they are in favor of law and order and due process when they do everything they can to undermine the justice ⚖️ process and system…
This is bullcrap. If anybody else ” failed to appear” when subpoenad, a BENCH WARRANT would be filed immediately! This is a prime example of 2 different justice systems at play.
@buds lol proved my point. A trolling gaming video has nothing to do with Graham.
@Roja Dove He didn’t appeal. He just didn’t show up. He’s going to jail too i guess. I wonder what he’s afraid of?
Well done Georgia! I have been so proud of their strength in following our laws.
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
“Please don’t make me testify under oath.” – Every Republican apparently.
@Thomas K “Space. It affects us all.” – Vice Puppet Kamala, your likely source of logical and literary knowledge.