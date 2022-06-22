Recent Post
- ‘This isn’t an isolated event’: How election lies hurt poll worker recruitment
- ‘I lost it’: Georgia election official on threatening tweet that led him to address Trump
- Female amputee athlete runs 104 marathons in 104 days
- Watch Brad Raffensperger explain why Trump lost Georgia
- Staunch Trump ally now running for Senate without his endorsement
36 comments
One leg and doing better than I have one 2 any day of my life. I have never ran any marathon. Strength, willpower and true dedication. Good video for a change, even tho it’s not what I expect from CNN, where is the propaganda?
New boss took over and told them they aren’t allowed to be so biased all the time anymore
Merci !😀
My Best wishes for your work Love and Peace to your family !😀
Big kudos to her but also to the prosthetic maker. Running 26.2 miles everyday for three months without blistering her skin is miraculous.
My sentiments exactly. Fit, function, durability. The prothetist deserves 50% credit for this feat.
Merci !😀
My Best wishes for your work Love and Peace to your family !😀
@Susan Corvalan Right, the same way a shoe manufacturer deserves 50% of the credit for every record because its shoes don’t cause blistering of the skin.
We should be thanking the bionic woman’s manufacturer. This is straight out of boring Westworld.
Incredibly impressive!
Merci !😀
My Best wishes for your work Love and Peace to your family !😀
I’m above knee amputee, so no running. I use a handcycle daily and the mental boost is amazing. Whatever works for you…get outside and do it!
Sorry for your loss! I’m glad you stay positive and look at the bright side! Keep enjoying life and spread the energy!! 👍
I too identify as an above knee amputee.
We’re the same 😃👍
My Best wishes for your work Love and Peace to your family !😀
Awesome. Have many brothers in the same boat. Their strength is amazing!
That was an amazing feeling seeing those Bison in the wild.
I feel it’s important for human survival to have large areas rewilded. How cool would it be to take a holiday in places like this.
My Best wishes for your work Love and Peace to your family !😀
Amazing.
Wow, she’s a literal Spring-Heel Jacky! That’s 4,388 and a quarter kilometres in 15 weeks!
Merci !😀
Seems impossible. I would think she would get debilitating stress fractures and or blisters after a week. 🤔
My Best wishes for your work Love and Peace to your family !😀
Amazing!
Yup, amazing what you can put your pet through without being arrested.
Strong disfigured woman! 💪 😂
Sadly, she faces similar challenges as trans athletes.
Much respect to her
While women with both legs spend all weekend on Twitter cancelling their way up the corporate ladder.
Isnt it cheating to have robot legs? 😛
Also, bloody amazing!
What an incredible accomplishment but with all respect; what kind of person takes up running marathons right after their spouse loses a leg!
They come along way .
I remember Terry Fox from when I was a kid seeing him run on the old prosthetics and it looked painful.
Some ppl just have the drive and will to over come .
When everything is possible
104 more than I’ll ever run. Big ups 🙌🏻