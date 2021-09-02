Field Hospitals in Jamaica: Progress Report | TVJ News – August 31 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Jah jah
Cant wait for covid to gone
People are taking their vaccines so I have hope
WHEN COVID GONE WORSE IS COMING SWEETIE BIBLE FULFILLMENT GET READY FOR THE RIDE OF JUDGEMENT IT NO DONE YET GO READ UR BIBLE THE DAYS ARE GONNA GET MORE EVIL PLUS GREAT EARTHQUAKE COMING TO JAMAICA TO CAZ MORE AND WORSE DEATH COVID .# PROPHECY FROM MY VISION WHAT THE LORD SHOWED ME . JAMAICA IN TROUBLE SIN AND WICKEDNESS DEAAAAAAATH THERE WONT BE SPACE TO BURY DEATH MARK MY WORD.visions from GOD always comes to pass
@Sweet Spirit ok prophet
@Mickaela Baker yeah
Jamaica disaster. Must stay away from ppl and do protocals.
Does anyone get yet that covid no joke?
Wha the PM doing with the country money hiw something like this happening?
Build Bloodclaa 6B Parliament
“Wi waa done wid dis mask-wearing bulls**t inna Jamaica. Who fi dead ago dead and who nah go dead, haffi jus live. We tired of you intellectual fools trying to tell us how to live our lives,”
@Mikhael Mckroskey ppl like u you
@Mikhael Mckroskey rate how you talk
If a dirt a dirt….mi already have mi shovel
We need u jesus only u lone can protect us
ANDREW HOLNESS ( INEPT)
CHRISTOPHER TUFTON (NO OXYGEN )
HORACE CHANG(NO ERECTION)
DESMOND MCKENZIE (13)
Congratulations to the CEO for his work in this time of crisis, as they face multiple crises at our health care facilities across the country.
How long ago was Jamaica given those field hospital and how long did the government say it was going to take to be ready
people the government a laps
O god I pray for ur protection send forth a healing breeze over this island of Jamaica
This is a good time to ask people who want to party, who don’t want to wear mask, who don’t want to social distant, to sign a waiver not to take up any of these beds.
Your comment might sound harsh, but it’s the truth. So true. When they get sick just stay home.
You right about that. Even more so the healthcare workers are being put under too much pressure, it’s not just the lack of space & beds. As a nurse who worked over 10 years in hospice( dealing with terminal ill patient) and having 2 or more u know die every week. It’s a entirely different ballgame to see one or more die every day.
This is the fulfilment of prophecy jesus says perilous time will be here and whatever you see happening here is that we are in the last days people just be humble and pray to Jehovah the most high thank you.,
The way these gov, act brilliant” I think they would over come by now! But a bay mouth talk: note! Country can’t run so it don’t look good or feel
Why wait on field hospital when there is a crisis why don’t use a school auditorium all unu do a chat
Praying for Jamaica