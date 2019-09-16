Fife on SNC-Lavalin scandal and if it will impact election

TOPICS:
Fife on SNC-Lavalin scandal and if it will impact election 1

September 16, 2019

 

Former Chretien communication director Peter Donolo joins the Scrum discusses how the SNC-Lavalin affair will impact the Liberal campaign and if the voting public cares about the scandal.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

56 Comments on "Fife on SNC-Lavalin scandal and if it will impact election"

  1. G Watsittoyaa | September 15, 2019 at 3:40 PM | Reply

    I predict Truedeau loses and most will cite the SNC affair.

  2. Mark Eves | September 15, 2019 at 3:43 PM | Reply

    Trudeau has his convictions, 2 so far, for breaking the Ethics law

    • Tim McNamara | September 15, 2019 at 5:36 PM | Reply

      @True Tech Sorry, who is “avoiding” the debates ? Trudeau perhaps ?
      Your comment is ridiculous.

    • True Tech | September 15, 2019 at 6:17 PM | Reply

      @Tim McNamara Let’s debate about walking on water.
      You can walk on a melting iceberg, until its only water. At that point, you’d have to swim that much further to get to the shoreline, swimming past your partly submerged previously known coastal residence. Don’t you agree?
      I meant if you didn’t have a boat with or without a paddle..

    • John McSween | September 15, 2019 at 8:05 PM | Reply

      @True Tech You’re as dumb as a rock. Wtf are you even talking about?

    • Fifer McGee | September 15, 2019 at 8:52 PM | Reply

      Not very trustworthy, and unfortunately he is lying.

    • Mac Jordan | September 15, 2019 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      Now he has to be convicted. Big difference. We can only hope being Canadian. I personally demand he be convicted. Pass it on.

  3. Blue sky | September 15, 2019 at 3:43 PM | Reply

    This scandal does effect how I will vote and I know now I can’t trust Trudeau.

  4. Ron Peer | September 15, 2019 at 3:47 PM | Reply

    If you believe in “EVERYONE must follow our laws” or “No one is above the law”, then this matters. I seriously question a voters morals that would reward Trudeau.

    • Richard C | September 15, 2019 at 9:57 PM | Reply

      frog fur Nice comment. Would have been easier for you to just say: I’m frog, me illiterate, duhhh.

    • Ron Peer | September 15, 2019 at 10:01 PM | Reply

      Richard C that’s okay no one expects much from you. You’re a Liberal.

    • Richard C | September 15, 2019 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      Ron Peer You can set your expectations at…. more liberalism

    • Ron Peer | September 16, 2019 at 6:57 AM | Reply

      Richard C AHAHAHA what exactly is that? Dancing Bollywood style, weekends with uncle Agha on his Island, fake feminism, PeopleKind or donations for non prosecution with SNC Lavalin. Liberalism in Canada is nothing more than a sell job to the less fortunate in brain cells.

    • Biddy Dib Dab | September 16, 2019 at 9:26 AM | Reply

      Richard C Don’t like Scheer? Vote for anybody but Trudeau. He’s a liar and thinks he’s above the law. Do you want to further empower a criminal?

  5. BO OM | September 15, 2019 at 3:48 PM | Reply

    justin needs to pack up his stuff cuz he’s done

    we no like you no mo so go 😠

  6. Yvette Sanderson | September 15, 2019 at 4:08 PM | Reply

    Canadians don’t support pathological liars like Justin

  7. J D | September 15, 2019 at 4:09 PM | Reply

    The biggest scandal in Canadian political history. This is where we either draw the line against corruption or we allow Canada to turn into a banana republic.

  8. icanthinkformyself | September 15, 2019 at 4:09 PM | Reply

    Sheerer cannot break through because Trudeau has bought off all of the media’s loyalty across Canada.

  9. Suzy McHugh | September 15, 2019 at 4:22 PM | Reply

    If this does NOT impact the election…then we have a VERY serious moral and ‘ETHICAL” matter on our hands…pun intended!

  10. Miro Budzinski | September 15, 2019 at 4:23 PM | Reply

    SO…
    according to Liberal way of thinking: I purchase a Porsche with borrowed money and I can not make payments. This makes me very successful person.

  11. officeguy3 | September 15, 2019 at 4:26 PM | Reply

    Strong economy? Not out here in the West. I work 3 jobs in order to afford the basics. All I see from the federal government is Trudeau’s hand in my wallet.

  12. Tim McNamara | September 15, 2019 at 5:33 PM | Reply

    So, the pundits don’t think that the $650 million dollar handshake for the MSN, the mess with China and an RCMP investigation into the conspiracy regarding SNCL and potential charges of obstruction brought against Trudeau, who lied to Canadians from the very beginning of this travesty, will have any effect on this election ? Are Canadians really that blind ?

  13. Jazzmin Evans | September 15, 2019 at 6:43 PM | Reply

    If Canadians with brains have any pride or integrity, it should impact the election. Baby cakes Trudeau lied and covered up more than he told the public. Do we want this liar and cheater in charge of this country?????? We’re better than this. He isn’t worthy of the office any longer. Let’s get rid of him.

  14. Luc Gauthier | September 15, 2019 at 6:59 PM | Reply

    Oliver is a disgrace to journalists

  15. John McSween | September 15, 2019 at 8:04 PM | Reply

    The fact that you have to ask that question proves we are close to becoming a totalitarian craphole.

  16. T CZ | September 15, 2019 at 8:05 PM | Reply

    Typical main stream coverage. The biggest issue needs to be the fact that Trudeau is morally and ethically unfit to be PM.

  17. Donna McDonald | September 15, 2019 at 8:24 PM | Reply

    The SNC-Scandal WILL impact the election. RCMP must start knocking on the Liberal Parties Door. It will be a SAD day for the Liberals.

  18. Kelly Toland | September 15, 2019 at 8:46 PM | Reply

    The reality is ,We in the western provinces,refuse to be
    governed, by a liar, And as far as were concerned, He is guilty of criminally obstructing Justice ,Were all well aware that the RCMP,,,,have fallen short on properly protecting Canada,These litigation’s involving mr Trudeau, and several other of his members, should have been dealt with prior to the election ,,,,,Again we in the west refuse to be governed by a liars and criminals,,,,IF Trudeau WINS,,,, THE west SEPARATES FROM QUEBEC, AND TRUDEAU,,,,,And there on their own,

  19. frog fur | September 15, 2019 at 9:56 PM | Reply

    Craig Oliver “Trudeau has best job figures for generations”.
    He conveniently omitted to say 70% of those jobs are PART TIME!

  20. R. A. | September 16, 2019 at 12:52 AM | Reply

    Which strong economy? Look at all the debt he’s racked up.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.