Final day of Trump impeachment trial ends with 57-43 vote to acquit | USA TODAY

Senators deliberate on whether they will bring any witnesses to testify in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.
RELATED:
House managers wrapped up their first day of arguments during the second day in former President Donald Trump’s historic impeachment trial on Feb. 11, and Trump's defense team wrapped their presentation on Feb. 12.
Now, the Senate will hear questions and closing arguments before voting to acquit or convict Trump of the single article of impeachment.
The managers highlighted several videos of previously unseen security camera footage from the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, detailing how close lawmakers and their staff were to potential violence.
Several GOP senators were emotional after the videos, calling them “disturbing.”
House managers attempted to paint a picture that not only did Trump avoid calling off the rioters that day — which Rep. Joaquin Castro described as Trump leaving “everyone in the Capitol for dead" — but also through his tweets, campaign speeches, and rhetoric in the months leading up, he was directly responsible for fueling the crowd.
The House prosecutors also relied on previous protests and acts of violence from Trump supporters, such as when Trump supporters attempted to run a Biden campaign bus off the road and protests at election centers, as examples of incidents where his supporters acted upon his words.
Trump’s legal wasn’t swayed by the footage played Wednesday, with lawyer Bruce Castor saying there was nothing new that the public and Senate didn’t already know.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#Impeachment #Trump #SenateTrial
Acquitted within 15 minutes of closing arguments. *HISTORIC!*
Democrats are dumb and evil
@Henry Bergle GOP are dead.
The glove didn’t fit….
Now that democrats set the president lets Impeach Obama for spying on the Trump campaign.
🚩OBAMAGATE 🚩
There are 57 Trumpublican Terrorists in the Senate.
@Shelley Ross do your parents know your up this late playing on the computer?
@Shelley Ross There will be even more in 2022. You’d better move to Canada, pronto!
Its the rich & connected vs the common folk, in EVERY nation, to various degrees
do everything you can to pay no taxes, like Trump said
Waste of time and money.
They’ve done it nor once but TWICE
You commented but it’s gone now.
Jesus Christ saves from sin.
Romans 3: 23
For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
Hebrews 9: 27
And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment:
Isaiah 64: 6
But we are all as an unclean thing, and all our righteousnesses are as filthy rags; and we all do fade as a leaf; and our iniquities, like the wind, have taken us away.
Revelation 21: 8
But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death.
Romans 5: 8
But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.
John 3: 16
For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
John 14: 6
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.
Romans 10: 9-10.
That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.
Jesus said John 5: 24
Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life.
1John 5: 10-13
He that believeth on the Son of God hath the witness in himself: he that believeth not God hath made him a liar; because he believeth not the record that God gave of his Son.
And this is the record, that God hath given to us eternal life, and this life is in his Son.
He that hath the Son hath life; and he that hath not the Son of God hath not life.
These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God.
Ephesians 2: 8-9
For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
Not of works, lest any man should boast.
Romans 8: 1
There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.
1 Corinthians 15: 3-4
For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
2 Corinthians 5: 21
For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.
………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….
your a slaver.
Incredible claims without evidence can be dismissed without evidence. There is no God…
Give me a break
Y’all mad cause Gods real and His son die and rised up 3 days later for you, even though you reject Him. 🙄 Some will remain ungrateful I guess
Today in the world of gee didn’t see that coming
Maybe but no one could’ve guessed CNN is reporting right now that it is not over for Trump
I guess the glove didn’t fit.
Exactly
People will be kicking themselves in regrets in a few weeks if they miss this opportunity of buying and investing in Bitcoin (Cryptocurrency)
@George Duarte I would advise you to start with $ 1000 because your profits depends on your capital
I started my Investments with Mrs ANGELA R. MENDE with $ 3000 and made over $ 12,000 She is the plug to success
My first investment with Mrs ANGELA R. MENDE gave me profit of over $ 24,000 US dollars and ever since then she has never failed to deliver and I can even say she’s the most sincere broker I have known
SERIOUSLY BITCOIN IS THE ONLY TRUE DEMOCRACY EVER EXISTED IN THE WORLD I’LL ADVISE PEOPLE TO INVEST IN IT NOW
This is the kind of information that we don’t get from most Youtubers I will get in touch with her right now
Lol, go figure, noone would have ever guessed the outcome of this one , LOLLLLL!!!!!!
Why are u sooo jealous of Pres Trump, Mitt? U just continue the hate? 5 yrs of hate for him and he’s still standing. greatest pres ever
There was never any doubt. Trump is da man
And another productive day for our government…
What is Mitch McConnell saying? Didn’t he just vote for acquittal? Is he playing both sides? WTF?!
What is Mitch McConnell saying? Didn’t he just vote for acquittal? Is he playing both sides? WTF?!
What is Mitch McConnell saying? Didn’t he just vote for acquittal? Is he playing both sides? WTF?!
What is Mitch McConnell saying? Didn’t he just vote for acquittal? Is he playing both sides? WTF?!
What is Mitch McConnell saying? Didn’t he just vote for acquittal? Is he playing both sides? WTF?!
It cost alot but more money is being printed as we speak.
Lift Up Your Head… Jesus Is Coming Soon..
Congratulations TRUMP !
We “the true” American People stand by Trump .
Now..IT IS TIME TO CLEAN HOUSE.. TRAITORS!!!