63 comments
Putin is the best salesperson for NATO ever, by far.
@Jr Kr 🤡
@Odin Frey 🤡
NATO don’t even have to pay him, he just does it for free
Finland is an independent & free country. They can decide to join or not. 🇫🇮
@hangender lol the answer we all are witnessing
@foh yes but not how everyone expects it.
Really, independent of US? Preposterous!
I like Finland’s president. He doesn’t bend over for the fascists. Solid guy
But it’s kind of crazy and sad that that’s the standard of being a good person or a good leader
@Thousif nisar billions )))))
@Monroe this is The president and, The women you reder to is stateleader sana marin, beatyfull women 😝
This gentleman has more coherence, statesmanship and democratic leadership excellence in his pinky toe than the sitting American President has manifest in his entire 52 year long career in public “service.”
Finland’s president seems extremely well spoken, intelligent, calm, rational and oriented towards finding solutions. I wish my country (Austria) had such politicians… He’s of an exceedingly rare sort in central Europe and the western world in general.
@Chris Lindby PsychicX was not comparing Finland’s president to the people of Finland. He was being compared to other politicians.Re-read his post.
Repent to Jesus Christ
“For the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters cover the sea.”
Habakkuk 2:14 NIV
It’s so nice to watch a great President think about his people ! Democracy 👏✌️👍😄
I like this guy. Honest, yet diplomatic. Concerned for the safety of his people and the Norse Lands.
@m Yes. Norse. The original freedom fighters. Liberating their people from evil. This guy reminds me of Balder.
@Rex Luminus Lose… not Loose.
The Spelling Police are on patrol 🚓
Finland isn’t of Norse origin. Denmark, Sweden and Norway is. Finland isn’t Scandinavian either. Again, only Denmark, Sweden and Norway is 🙂 Cheers from a Dane
@Lanca Temujhin finland isn’t norse. its disrespectful to their culture to say they are NORSE, they are Finno-Ugric, different ethnically, language, history…. They are in Scandinavia but not Nordic.
I’m so glad that I found this interview, because I had jokingly twitted about what the Finnish President had said to Putin and the reason why Finland is joining NATO. His words on Twitter… I spoke with Putin. The conversation was direct and straight-forward and it was conducted without aggravations.
He seems like a wonderful man, I hope it all goes smoothly for these countries
Soon we will have to write,
Stay strong Finland, our prayers are with you 🇫🇮💪🙏
God help Finland 🇫🇮❤️
While born and raised in America, I was very proud of my Finish heritage today and the great leadership they have shown to free world in such a time, I hope they can be great influence on NATO with their calm, intelligent and strong leadership to create a safe world for all people.
I’ve watched 3 Sauli press/news conversations. What a well spoken, direct, transparent and clear human being! A true Leader!
Kudos to President Niinsto. Having the balls to tell Putin, “We are a sovereign country. We make our own destiny. We determine our own security. Not you.”
This gentleman and leader of Finland is a strong person. God bless Finland and it’s people ! We support freedom and being free !
Quite few president in the world have such a high level of knowledge, humanity and sincerity as Niinisto. Congratulations to Finland 🇫🇮
@mka you should look it up on youtube, Putin admits in an interview that Russia would get steam rolled by Nato in conventional warfare.
I think any nation in NATO not backing possible Finland or Sweden membership needs to be seriously looked at. Every NATO nation should be welcoming these two great Countries with open arms.
Im part of a NATO country UNFORTUNATELY and I dont welcome hostile NATO at all, thanks
Turkey e. g., as a NATO member, has merely expressed its concerns. And that is perfectly fine and has rather nothing to do with deceptive intentions or whatever. That is the way to sit down at a table and talk about it. Every member is important and so every point is important which is coming up. Being able to address concerns freely makes an alliance strong. It takes this kind of conversational culture. 👍
Turkey is sore over being criticized about its treatment of Kurds, and its having been turned down for EU membership because of its occupation of northern Cyprus. Honestly, the fact that Turkey has remained in NATO at all despite the Cyprus conflict is quite remarkable. It reflects the strategic value which Turkey offered to the Western powers during the Cold War, nothing else. They did not commit combat troops to fulfill their Article 5 commitments like most other NATO members after 911, and they have often worked at odds with other NATO member states. Expulsion from NATO is about 25 or 30 years over due to be honest.
Finland has been very level headed over the whole matter. I agree that we need to look out for each other, especially when Russia, under Putin, is looking to expansion, as we have seen in the invasion of Ukraine.
He actually answers the questions he’s being asked. Quite refreshing for a politician.
@gjp they have big tax for non residents so nope
@gjp Universities are not always free for international students
@Oskari Ponkala Is it the same as in Sweden, free for all EU citizens and other have to pay?
Refreshingly honest, calm and balanced. Pity there are not more leaders like him in politics.
It’s not up to Russia it’s up to Finland. Everyone should be free to make their own decisions and own way in life.
“Everyone should be free to make their own decisions and own way in life.” I’m looking forward how you will defend the decision of Solomon Islands to make a security deal with China and how you will furiously protest if the US will threaten either Solomon Islands or China because of that deal. Can’t wait 🙂
@tryndamere flux Yeah here’s what people seem to forget to add in those quotes, decisions can have consequences. If only China is seen as a trusted country then it wouldn’t be a problem then.
That’s not the world we live in I wouldn’t allowe china to put military bases in cuba or Mexico and if they do I would level those places to the ground.
Gotta love how he speaks. No exaggerating, dramatising. Simple and reasonable. Seems like a good man. Wishing Finland all the best and be safe!
K
@Remy that’s what happens when u know ur gonna have to defy a dictatorial superpower who just plunged ur neighbour into complete chaos and then told you stay vulnerable or your f**ked 😭
@Jesus is LORD No.
As a Finn, I think Sauli Niinistö represents us very well. He’s level-headed, composed and rational, which are typical Finnish characteristics. He’s able to face Putin and tell him how things are. His English is also quite decent for someone of his age.