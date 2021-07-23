Fire Destroys Section of Hydel School in Jamaica | TVJ News – July 22 2021

The Jamaica Fire Brigade have estimated the damage caused by a fire at the Hydel High school at 50 million dollars. The fire at the school was discovered sometime after seven in the morning.
4 comments
FIRST COMMENT!!!
Hydel – Harry Henry WBWB portal closed.
Well coney park need to be rebuild …
Everything in Jamaica need to rebuild including the government officials