Fire Destroys Section of Hydel School in Jamaica | TVJ News – July 22 2021

The Jamaica Fire Brigade have estimated the damage caused by a fire at the Hydel High school at 50 million dollars. The fire at the school was discovered sometime after seven in the morning.

