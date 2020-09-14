SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

45 Comments on "Fire devastates Europe’s largest migrant camp in Greece"

  1. Mr.Sirson | September 9, 2020 at 11:15 AM | Reply

    Earth is literally hell right now

    • The End | September 9, 2020 at 3:20 PM | Reply

      @MEGAman Yes I’m not a leech on society like the unemployed are, there are jobs everywhere, but hey let’s use Covid as a crutch to not work.

    • MEGAman | September 9, 2020 at 3:37 PM | Reply

      @The End nobody cares how u get the money bruh thats just your pride talking. I actually think its foolish if u dont take advantage of how the system works just cause u think having a job makes u a winner

    • Ed G | September 9, 2020 at 3:50 PM | Reply

      @Trollgasim Man you got that flipped completely around. Everytime the Repubs have the WH it’s a friggen disaster that the Dems have to repair. Every friggen time.

    • Karan GANGURDE | September 9, 2020 at 7:03 PM | Reply

      @robert davis They are not messengers of peace, they are burning your culture to spread Islam.

    • Tarkan Deniz | September 12, 2020 at 8:44 PM | Reply

      Im Turkish and l8ve in Istanbul but let me told you to Beware, because it is a plan that they have taken and implemented by themselves, which is the burning of the camp, with instructions from our isla، mic Turkish government, to request their admission to European countries under the pretext of exposing them to danger or displacement.

  2. Chou Lo | September 9, 2020 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    Problems everywhere throughout world

    • Sydney Saint | September 10, 2020 at 6:12 AM | Reply

      WTF ZIGGY Are you a resident of the Greek island of lesvos?

    • Fellow White Person | September 10, 2020 at 9:41 AM | Reply

      @GamerTron099 History is a competition for resources..no apologizing Retake Constantinople

    • Hi !!!!!!! | September 12, 2020 at 7:52 AM | Reply

      @Gabriele Dugan Refugees actualy burnt down their camps because they wanted to leave quarantine while many of them were infected with covid also there are videos showing refugees laughing as the camp was burning

    • Tarkan Deniz | September 12, 2020 at 8:27 PM | Reply

      It is the new isla،mic plan
    • 848 W6sq3 | September 13, 2020 at 12:17 AM | Reply

      Republic time not SOPOSSED make world better for Selfishness,

  3. jumanjiwarlord | September 9, 2020 at 1:12 PM | Reply

    2:51 afghan refugee with a cell phone. Hard time for sure. 📲

    • ανεμοδαρμένο γατί | September 10, 2020 at 7:32 PM | Reply

      @G7 &MAxx. You just dont make sense. Go back to school first and reply to me after you do it.

    • razor ramone | September 11, 2020 at 3:45 PM | Reply

      We dont even got reception on the rez yet these migrants can do tiktok vids lol

    • joe crachemontange | September 12, 2020 at 7:57 AM | Reply

      must be an obama phone

    • Tarkan Deniz | September 12, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

      It is the new isla،mic plan
    • Tarkan Deniz | September 12, 2020 at 8:43 PM | Reply

      @ανεμοδαρμένο γατί you right

  4. HQPE WorldWideLimitweX | September 9, 2020 at 1:14 PM | Reply

    NOBODY BELIEVES A WORD YOU SAY! #WeThePeople have Spoken, WE WANT TRUMP AS PRESIDENT! Guess what? ITS NOT UP TO YOU, ITS UP TO THE PEOPLE AND ON NOV. 3RD The Silent Majority will walk and crawl through Nails, Glass, Swim a River And Run 5 miles to ensure my VOTE GOES FOR DONALD TRUMP! Your fake Ballots WILL NOT WORK! BECAUSE WE ALL WILL MAKE MAKE SURE WE ARE IN PERSON AT THE BALLOT BOX! WHO STANDS WITH ME? #WWG1WGA #Wethepeople

    • Protestant 777 | September 9, 2020 at 1:58 PM | Reply

      JESUS IS COMING SOON!!!

      The WORD says the 7th day holy!
      The WORLD says the 1st day holy!

      JESUS says keep Sabbath holy
      POPE says keep Sunday holy

      🤔Who’s your Master??

      7th day Sabbath 👉God’s holy day!
      1st day Sunday 👉 Satan’s counterfeit!

      ⚠️The MARK OF THE BEAST🇻🇦
      ⚠️Will be a 🇺🇸 SUNDAY LAW!!!

      Ex-illuminati speaks on Sun☀️Day!
      👉https://youtu.be/LzXQwjd6EdI

  5. Cris EX | September 9, 2020 at 1:45 PM | Reply

    When I saw the thumbnail I thought it was a peaceful riot in America.

  6. Taylor Murphy | September 9, 2020 at 2:07 PM | Reply

    Wow, they caused the fire themselves while resisting covid safety measures. Don’t cut off your nose to spite your face, as the saying goes. (edit: Not that they are some unified collective, it only takes one person to start a fire like that.)

  7. Connor Mactavish | September 9, 2020 at 5:38 PM | Reply

    Saudi Arabia has lots of money and space

  8. BroncoBillieBeastie | September 10, 2020 at 8:08 AM | Reply

    It was started deliberately.

  9. Jo Black | September 11, 2020 at 4:02 PM | Reply

    Camp wouldn’t burn down if you didn’t set fire to it 😁😁

  10. great viking | September 11, 2020 at 4:27 PM | Reply

    Perfect opportunity to send them back to turkey quick 😁😂

  11. Ellaivarios Echetleus Zeuragos | September 11, 2020 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    I have posted several times though other accounts that this is misinformation and disinformation, as there are several videos of the illegal immigrants lighting fire to their own camp captured by local media, contrary to the narrative of CNN which states that the police used tear gas that started the fires, and my comment is “shadow silenced” (visible to me but to no one else).

    Please press thumbs up to increase visibility of the facts, and search Hellenic (Greek) media to see the illegal immigrants in action, lighting fire in simultaneous locations across their camp in a coordinated effort to burn it. Reshare with your own statement this truth, so that shadow banning does not keep preventing it from coming out.

  12. Jonty Cornes | September 12, 2020 at 1:57 AM | Reply

    Why can’t they go home

  13. Ewelina Budzyk | September 12, 2020 at 5:23 AM | Reply

    I wish they would leave Europe alone

  14. Friedrich Hof | September 12, 2020 at 10:01 AM | Reply

    The Chinese government has finally announced that the Muslim refugees can all benefit from the Re-education camp programme. Help the Chinese make this world a better place!

  15. K__M 99 | September 12, 2020 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    First they burn it down and now they cry for help let them be they did it to them selfs

    • Tarkan Deniz | September 12, 2020 at 8:37 PM | Reply

      This is the plan…
  16. fizzgig | September 12, 2020 at 6:36 PM | Reply

    Your Kalergi Plan agenda is evil.

  17. Tarkan Deniz | September 12, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

    It is the new isla،mic plan
  18. Boogaloo Johnson | September 12, 2020 at 9:29 PM | Reply

    Send them back.

  19. Bshale | September 12, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

    And doesn’t report on the fires in their own country

  20. Gravis Smith | September 13, 2020 at 2:21 PM | Reply

    The camp with its 13,000 people living in over crowed neglected conditions surrounded by miltary grade miltary razor wire fencing

