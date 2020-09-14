Massive fires broke out early morning at Europe's largest migrant camp, Moria. The overcrowded site is on Greece's Lesbos island. There are no reports of injuries so far, and authorities have said they are still assessing the scope of the damage.
Massive fires broke out early morning at Europe's largest migrant camp, Moria. The overcrowded site is on Greece's Lesbos island. There are no reports of injuries so far, and authorities have said they are still assessing the scope of the damage.
Earth is literally hell right now
@MEGAman Yes I’m not a leech on society like the unemployed are, there are jobs everywhere, but hey let’s use Covid as a crutch to not work.
@The End nobody cares how u get the money bruh thats just your pride talking. I actually think its foolish if u dont take advantage of how the system works just cause u think having a job makes u a winner
@Trollgasim Man you got that flipped completely around. Everytime the Repubs have the WH it’s a friggen disaster that the Dems have to repair. Every friggen time.
@robert davis They are not messengers of peace, they are burning your culture to spread Islam.
Im Turkish and l8ve in Istanbul but let me told you to Beware, because it is a plan that they have taken and implemented by themselves, which is the burning of the camp, with instructions from our isla، mic Turkish government, to request their admission to European countries under the pretext of exposing them to danger or displacement.
Problems everywhere throughout world
WTF ZIGGY Are you a resident of the Greek island of lesvos?
@GamerTron099 History is a competition for resources..no apologizing Retake Constantinople
@Gabriele Dugan Refugees actualy burnt down their camps because they wanted to leave quarantine while many of them were infected with covid also there are videos showing refugees laughing as the camp was burning
It is the new isla،mic plan
Im Turkish and live in Istanbul but let me told you to Beware, because it is a plan that they have taken and implemented by themselves, which is the burning of the camp, with instructions from our isla، mic Turkish government, to request their admission to European countries under the pretext of exposing them to danger or displacement.
Republic time not SOPOSSED make world better for Selfishness,
2:51 afghan refugee with a cell phone. Hard time for sure. 📲
@G7 &MAxx. You just dont make sense. Go back to school first and reply to me after you do it.
We dont even got reception on the rez yet these migrants can do tiktok vids lol
must be an obama phone
It is the new isla،mic plan
Im Turkish and live in Istanbul but let me told you to Beware, because it is a plan that they have taken and implemented by themselves, which is the burning of the camp, with instructions from our isla، mic Turkish government, to request their admission to European countries under the pretext of exposing them to danger or displacement.
@ανεμοδαρμένο γατί you right
NOBODY BELIEVES A WORD YOU SAY! #WeThePeople have Spoken, WE WANT TRUMP AS PRESIDENT! Guess what? ITS NOT UP TO YOU, ITS UP TO THE PEOPLE AND ON NOV. 3RD The Silent Majority will walk and crawl through Nails, Glass, Swim a River And Run 5 miles to ensure my VOTE GOES FOR DONALD TRUMP! Your fake Ballots WILL NOT WORK! BECAUSE WE ALL WILL MAKE MAKE SURE WE ARE IN PERSON AT THE BALLOT BOX! WHO STANDS WITH ME? #WWG1WGA #Wethepeople
JESUS IS COMING SOON!!!
The WORD says the 7th day holy!
The WORLD says the 1st day holy!
JESUS says keep Sabbath holy
POPE says keep Sunday holy
🤔Who’s your Master??
7th day Sabbath 👉God’s holy day!
1st day Sunday 👉 Satan’s counterfeit!
⚠️The MARK OF THE BEAST🇻🇦
⚠️Will be a 🇺🇸 SUNDAY LAW!!!
Ex-illuminati speaks on Sun☀️Day!
👉https://youtu.be/LzXQwjd6EdI
When I saw the thumbnail I thought it was a peaceful riot in America.
lol
Well, you people who can’t tell the difference between peaceful protests and violent ones are not very bright then, are you?
@Jock Young You stand in front of a burning building and call it peaceful, what do you know?
@Jock Young it’s a joke referring to american cnn that call rioters who burn buildings “mostly peaceful”
Jock Young your dumb that was the joke
Wow, they caused the fire themselves while resisting covid safety measures. Don’t cut off your nose to spite your face, as the saying goes. (edit: Not that they are some unified collective, it only takes one person to start a fire like that.)
Saudi Arabia has lots of money and space
It was started deliberately.
Camp wouldn’t burn down if you didn’t set fire to it 😁😁
@ joe white
they always use fire and kids as shield
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PwAu69PPOws&feature=youtu.be
Perfect opportunity to send them back to turkey quick 😁😂
I have posted several times though other accounts that this is misinformation and disinformation, as there are several videos of the illegal immigrants lighting fire to their own camp captured by local media, contrary to the narrative of CNN which states that the police used tear gas that started the fires, and my comment is “shadow silenced” (visible to me but to no one else).
Please press thumbs up to increase visibility of the facts, and search Hellenic (Greek) media to see the illegal immigrants in action, lighting fire in simultaneous locations across their camp in a coordinated effort to burn it. Reshare with your own statement this truth, so that shadow banning does not keep preventing it from coming out.
Why can’t they go home
I wish they would leave Europe alone
They are not welcome on European soil. We need to start deporting the ones we have.
The Chinese government has finally announced that the Muslim refugees can all benefit from the Re-education camp programme. Help the Chinese make this world a better place!
First they burn it down and now they cry for help let them be they did it to them selfs
This is the plan…
Im Turkish and l8ve in Istanbul but let me told you to Beware, because it is a plan that they have taken and implemented by themselves, which is the burning of the camp, with instructions from our isla، mic Turkish government, to request their admission to European countries under the pretext of exposing them to danger or displacement.
Your Kalergi Plan agenda is evil.
It is the new isla،mic plan
Im Turkish and live in Istanbul but let me told you to Beware, because it is a plan that they have taken and implemented by themselves, which is the burning of the camp, with instructions from our isla، mic Turkish government, to request their admission to European countries under the pretext of exposing them to danger or displacement.
Send them back.
And doesn’t report on the fires in their own country
The camp with its 13,000 people living in over crowed neglected conditions surrounded by miltary grade miltary razor wire fencing