Recent Post
- Hear Republicans dismiss possibility of gun reform
- Family remembers 10-year-old José Flores Jr. who was killed in the Texas elementary school shooting
- First responder shares heartbreaking story of learning about daughter’s death
- Texas school shooter’s text messages reveal timeline of events
- ‘This is enough’: Father of 10-year-old victim shooting victim Lexi Rubio
46 comments
My deepest condolences to you and the other victims.So sorry for the lost of many lives
😢
No more condolences!! Those words don’t mean anything anymore.
@Redjam redjam “Just give up your second amendment already.” – Government daddy
@CNNOTHING BURGER LETS GO BRANDON!!! This is neither the behavior of a mentally well nor emotionally mature (emotional stunted) individual. Demonstrated dis regulation of emotions and use of textbook narcissistic abuse and emotional abusive in responses to intentionally evoke negative reactions. We pray for you and hope you seek assistance from a mental health specialist to help with your healing, to heal your past trauma, and to repair your inner wounds.
Horrible acting by both.
This is heartbreaking. Condolences to all the victims, their families and that entire community 🙏🏽
Why is USA so agressive.. everyone else in the world is trying to keep a safe distance!!
Try to be less agressive. Go to church or something 😉😉
Very heartbreaking!
Yeah……condolences. Just like the last time and the time before that. You guys need anger. You guys need action. Condolences, though well meant, does nothing.
As painful as this is to witness, don’t look away. Nothing changes if we keep looking away. This brave father spoke of his beautiful daughter and who she was. We see you. We hear you ❤️
We see you we hear you
@IamLEGENDkb24 There are about a million ways. It’s been done before, both here and abroad. And it worked every time. If you don’t have anything useful to say, perhaps it’s time for you to stop talking.
Guns don’t kill people sick people do. They need to change the law on back ground checks. You can’t stop or take away guns because the criminals will always get hands on them.
I watched entirely
I cried out to the Lord
Yelled at the top of my lungs
@Sally Greenfield a million ways? lol stop it.. or name a few ways of the million ways..
“This was her worst fear.” For a 10 year old to have been that afraid of the world and for it to be justified this way proves we’ve failed them beyond measure.
@CNNOTHING BURGER LETS GO BRANDON!!! hey bro? Let’s go red all the way Texas that still pretends they’re independent?
@TheBoysUpStairs toure just making excuses. Give me data. Also. Why do you need a permit and license and testing to drive a car but literally 0 to buy an assault rifle. Yall make me throw yp in my mouth. Despicable.
@Send And churchgoers do the shootings sometimes, too.
OMG! What a traumatic way to learn of your daughter’s death!!! Sending prayers for an outpouring of love to your family…. along with every family who lost a child that day.
Amerie, I’m sorry this cruel world failed you. Soar high sweet angel and look after your family. You are now safe in God’s loving arms. My heart breaks for all the victims and their families.
Wow I’m so broke by this I can’t believe it.
ameria is no longer in this cruel world .. she is hopefully in a heaven where there is no pain .. no judgement .. no hate .. something we wish this world to be like but will never be since humans and evil is a thing .. rip to all those children 🙏🏽
Watching this father is breaking my heart. I cannot even imagine what type of lawmakers we have that this kid could buy two guns with so much ammunition and the same kid wouldn’t be able to buy a beer. Without this all of these kids would be with us. Money, greed, and power will hurt many more. One senator said it wasn’t a gun issue but the kid had problems. Spend money on mental health for kids and not your political agenda. My prayers are with all families and all children affected.
The type of lawmakers that are so irresponsible that they made it law that people could legally purchase guns without background checks or training
How can he say it’s not a gun problem if he couldn’t get these guns this wouldn’t of happened that’s the reality but there excuses are he had mental problems so without a gun he would of used a knife utter nonsense if there isn’t guns about you can’t have mass shootings ,I’m from England so I’m looking from the outside but something is seriously wrong when people think they should own military class hardware
Man I can’t stop crying. I feel so bad for him. He’s at that point when you’ve cried out all your tears but not the pain. That will never go away.
Well said😭💔🙏 this is horrific😭sweet sweet innocent babies😭 🙌 4 this father & all effected😭💔
I can’t watch something like this without tears streaming down. I have a daughter. I feel this man’s pain. So sorry for your lost. 😭
Same here
🌺 I’m so very sorry for the deepest loss of your sweet little girl, Amerie Jo Garza. She sounded like a thoughtful daughter and wonderful big sister. Words can’t convey enough of our country’s collective grief over what happened but may you, your wife, and family soon find light and laughter again in the days to come. For Amerie! 🌺
So beautifully said
It’s always so heartbreaking hearing these parents cry over their now deceased kids. She just turned 10 on the 10th, her golden birthday. After I first learned about Columbine when I was a Freshman in high school, I never thought that it would happen again and again and again, etc. I really wish America would change so these don’t happen all of the time. These children were innocent, they didn’t deserve it. No one does. R.I.P. Sorry, America failed once again, little ones.
Can you imagine the horror the first responders witnessed as they went inside the school? To see all those dead children must have disturbed them to the core. Oh God, what a horrific tragedy!
As it appears they waited forty minutes for a tactical team to arrive before entering, it must have been hard. Imagine the guilt knowing you, armed officers waited while children bled out. Multiple news outlets reporting this breaking news.
Jeez 710 comments Jacqueline? Watch the show often? And indeed it was a tragic drama. Much prayers🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
I AM SO SORRY that this happened to your sweet daughter. I can feel your profound sadness, grief, and loss. It’s gut wrenching and it breaks my heart. This is senseless and should have never been allowed to happen. Our leaders have let this gun violence issue get worse and worse since Columbine to the point of it happening daily. I’m so disgusted and angry at the lack of urgency and will to end this epidemic before more lives are lost. This has to stop.
There’s no one that could have pulled off that interview with such grace and compassion other than Anderson. What a treasure that man is as a journalist.
Journalist and most importantly… father.
I’m the father of a 10 and 8 year old daughter, I felt unimaginable sadness just watching. I cant even begin to understand the pain he’s feeling right now. My heart goes out for him. 😢
Anderson was the right guy for this interview-🥹 a dad comforts a fellow dad right there.
My thoughts and prayers are with all of the victim’s families as well…💙🇨🇦❤️
I’m speechless and devastated. As a father myself, this is infinitely tragic.
I’m crying right now. Very heartbreaking and sad. I just can’t get over this. This really sucks to ruin their summer plans during the last days of school for those kids. Sending love to the families out there! ❤️
This just broke my heart into a million pieces. The way she was killed…how he found out…I can’t imagine how devastated he and his wife are. Never holding my son again, never telling him that I love him again would destroy me.
Your little girl was a hero, sir. I know it’s no solace to your pain, but we all are grieving with you. ❤️
Man, this is one of the couple of interviews that has really made me tear up. I empathize with these families, I’ve lost my dad years ago and my high school friend this February. Loss is an unimaginable pain that tears at your soul, a pain like no other. The coping process is the toughest thing that I’ve had to do in my life, and it’s so easy to think to end it all or pin the blame to yourself. I hope that these families can find some peace in the future, and that the community stays supportive to one another. I know that we all say that everything has become “empty thoughts and prayers,” but honestly at that moment that’s the only thing that keeps one going at all. I hope that there’s change soon, justice for these poor kids.