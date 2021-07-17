Five Olympics storylines to know from COVID-19 protocols to new stars | USA TODAY

The Tokyo Olympics will be one of the most unique in history. Here's where the games stand with no fans, strict COVID-19 protocols and new sports.
» We've rounded up all of our Olympics videos in one place for easy viewing. Check it out:
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#Tokyo #Olympics #SimoneBiles
22 comments
Tokyo was awesome. Thanks a lot! Bye.
Absolutely, Max!
stay home, please
History has been made!
Lynn Wood has the Spirit of Wisdom
|
There is a 2nd coming, but the Rapture is false! We are the elect, the salt of the earth we will be in the tribulation: 2 Thessalonians 2:3-4.
|
THANKS, NICK!
|
Does Lin Wood know about the presence of The reptilian hybrids species on earth?? The lineage of fallen angels
|
That means you do zero then 6th and zeros and six
|
Sheffield England loves lyn wood what a brave clever man god bless ya my brother so so happy to hear from you and so glad your safe
|
It’s in the Panera restaurant logo as well
|
In Argentina we always said if you destroy the middle class you destroy the country it’s classic
|
Great Wisdom from Linn
|
Good report, by the way the titles of nobility claus is about making lawyers (is a title of nobility) using legal ease (special hard to understand definitions) illegal because Americas wanted law to be understood by all not by a special few.
|
He could reach out to John Hagee Ministries
|
…Exactly; probably because they hire young men with guns to protect their evil asses. “Their time is short.” 🙂
|
But we have authority over the devil and we need to take that authority it works and it works really good long as you’re Christian Christian you have authority over the devil if you take that authority!
|
Scary that someone who sees through so much can still mention Howard Brown as if he is any good! As for revival, the Lord Jesus squelched that with His rhetoric question- Luke 18:8 But we have to keep trying to tell people about the Lord Jesus and there is no better time than now to tell anyone you happen to meet. Some people are actually listening seriously for the first time. There is a harvest, one by one.
|
All throughout the Bible, Satan would show his poker hand quickly and laugh.
|
If Gates has a paten for this scary possibility, then it seems the fulfillment of Revelation’s instead of a chance to regain our hope of a Godly Country.
|
Wow ! Absolutely amazing ! I jus understood it ! Thank u so much. God bless u all !
|
Test tokyo. They don’t test anyone. The bubble is to keep athletes safe from Tokyo.