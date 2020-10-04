Five-year-old rings end of treatment bell | Humankind

James has spent most of his life in and out of the hospital. The sound of this bell marks a new chapter in his life. 🔔
RELATED » Doctor and patient go to virtual NBA game:
James Locker was diagnosed with leukemia when he was only a year old. After four years of chemotherapy, he is finally in remission.
Subscribe to Humankind’s YouTube channel:
AND if you love Humankind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!
» America’s troops?! Check out Militarykind!
» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:
So cute
Thank God he’s okay. I wish him long life
For kennel cough 😷
SO CUTE 💖 GOD BLESS HIM💖 AAMEEN 💖👍
We pray he has a long happy life 🙏
God bless him and I wish he recover soon.leukmia ,I wish some cure is there ,it is less built red blood cell,give him lot of iron diet,with vitc,like spinach cooked in iron vessel and then removing it after u hv cooked in 2min it shd nt remain in vessel fr longer time and then add lemon to it and give him to eat ,this kind of food do increase making of blood in body,I am sure u will be aware but it is very nutritious.
God is Good!! Thanks to God you brought this child into the world and You helped him win this fight!! May you have the longest happiest life little one!! You have brought so much happiness to your parents and blessed us to see you beat this!!
Very happy 😍💋 💝💖♥️❤️
So Nice 💘💘💘💘💘💘
Really nice 👌 😍💋 💝💖❤️
2:32 I like that😍💋 💝💖❤️
I’m Single 😍😥
10:43 has the best 😍💋 💝💖❤️
R u dumb this video only is 3 mins long
Need lovely 😍💋 💝💖❤️
How can you dislike this
Good. I wait for love from you 💝💖
James wants to be happy, says his mom.
Let’s make a better world for James and all the children. 💖🤗💖🇨🇱
One thing that isn’t talked about enough in trading or business is having a solid support system from your friends and family or even your spouse.
I can say with absolute certainty I wouldn’t be where I am today without Mr david_blackett
If you are struggling with emotions and keeping your psychology in check then take a look at who you have around you, or have a conversation with your gf, bf, husband or wife and work together, because it will make a world of difference. Someone that not only encourages and supports you, but can also tell you when you are being a dumbass and how to fix it, and he can even help you make money online
You can contact him on WhatsApp
Tag them below 👇🏻
+1(702)500-7227
God bless this child!! 👍 🙏