October 4, 2020

 

James has spent most of his life in and out of the hospital. The sound of this bell marks a new chapter in his life. 🔔
James Locker was diagnosed with leukemia when he was only a year old. After four years of chemotherapy, he is finally in remission.

20 Comments on "Five-year-old rings end of treatment bell | Humankind"

  1. Wtf Moments | October 4, 2020 at 4:00 PM | Reply

    So cute

  2. Christy Dadzie | October 4, 2020 at 4:01 PM | Reply

    Thank God he’s okay. I wish him long life

  3. BEING HUMAN KHAN | October 4, 2020 at 4:04 PM | Reply

    SO CUTE 💖 GOD BLESS HIM💖 AAMEEN 💖👍

  4. Heaven Bound Farm | October 4, 2020 at 4:09 PM | Reply

    We pray he has a long happy life 🙏

  5. Anu Seth | October 4, 2020 at 4:11 PM | Reply

    God bless him and I wish he recover soon.leukmia ,I wish some cure is there ,it is less built red blood cell,give him lot of iron diet,with vitc,like spinach cooked in iron vessel and then removing it after u hv cooked in 2min it shd nt remain in vessel fr longer time and then add lemon to it and give him to eat ,this kind of food do increase making of blood in body,I am sure u will be aware but it is very nutritious.

  6. Jaime Jewel | October 4, 2020 at 4:16 PM | Reply

    God is Good!! Thanks to God you brought this child into the world and You helped him win this fight!! May you have the longest happiest life little one!! You have brought so much happiness to your parents and blessed us to see you beat this!!

  7. Nile Oconnor | October 4, 2020 at 4:17 PM | Reply

    Very happy 😍💋 💝💖♥️❤️

  14. Minenhle Dlamini | October 4, 2020 at 5:06 PM | Reply

    How can you dislike this

  16. Boyana Skrbic | October 4, 2020 at 8:05 PM | Reply

    James wants to be happy, says his mom.
    Let’s make a better world for James and all the children. 💖🤗💖🇨🇱

  18. Aaron pittenger | October 4, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

    God bless this child!! 👍 🙏

