Five-year-old rings end of treatment bell | Humankind

James has spent most of his life in and out of the hospital. The sound of this bell marks a new chapter in his life. 🔔

James Locker was diagnosed with leukemia when he was only a year old. After four years of chemotherapy, he is finally in remission.

