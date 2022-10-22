Flight data reveals Trump’s jet has been taking pattern flights

Skip to content
67 comments
Guess he thinks the prison yard will have an airport?
Yep, or that its gonna be this plane and not a con air plane.
If they send him to Putin’s Siberia, maybe. 😜
BlueAnons 😂😂😂
Nah, just space enough for the escape-copter to land when he breaks out!
The grifted money I’m sure helped. What a disgrace!!!
Yes. Save America PAC. All 300 million or so.
@Ethan Weeter I agree, remember awhile back when the plane Trump was on that had to turn back , he sent out a email asking people to help him to upgrade his plane.
@Gary Benton Yup. True billionaires don’t need money from donors for repairs. Bloomberg, Gates, Musk, Bezos would never ask for money for plane repairs.
@Ethan Weeter yeh didn’t he pinch all the gop cash.
I’ll bet he paid nothing to get it air worthy,,paid for by his lunatics.
tRumpy bears must be doing well.
Fuel tanks installed to extend it’s range to Moscow ?
Has it been checked for Documents by the FBI……
NOT YET!!✌️😁
They made a lot of money before he goes to prison, if there is any law left that is.
Who wants to bet he charges his Secret Service detail for seats in the plane?
@Jimmy James that comment flew way over your head.😂🤣🤣
@William H & ?
trump doesn’t have a yacht because he is afraid of sharks.😂😁🇦🇺
@William H GUESS WHAT? I DON’T CARE … DO YOU?
Hopefully his flight risk status becomes real.
@Morbid Obesity yea tell us about Hillary
He is heading to see Putin or Kim and stay for awhile without Melania
Now we know why he wanted his passport. Ready to flee
@KG now you’re projecting lol. Pretty sure I flicked you away like a mosquito, with no interest. You then couldn’t accept that and here you are looking for more and you don’t even understand why. Triggered people do this 🤪 I gave you advice to keep quiet and you just couldn’t take it huh. I’m sure you’re not done yet telling me I’m the triggered one as I sit here and effortlessly humiliate you.
@WE THE PEOPLE 🙌 every accusation is a confession. BTC 2022
He’s getting ready to run or fly, he knows he’s done. Is the DOJ going to ground so that he fly away?
Let him GO! Elba is a nice place! Or North Korea. Doubt China would let him in, but Saudi Arabia and Russia will welcome him. Syria too. He has many options. Just go.
A 757 can fly 4500 miles. He’d have to refuel somewhere.
Makes sense.
I mean, lets say you just HAD to move to Russia real quickly.
A plane like that would be a good thing to have ready.
@John Kurtz 😂
Good luck hiding with that mug. Though laying off the spray tan and switching the toupee is sure to do something.
@fanatamon THEY’RE TALKIN’ ABOUT TRUMP SAYIN,” ALL OF THOSE DOCUMENTS ARE MINE” RIGHT NOW ON CNN!! BEING FROM MANHATTAN NEW YORK CITY I’VE BEEN WAITIN’ MY WHOLE LIFE, LITERALLY, TO SEE TRUMP’S DOWNFALL & IF I WUZ HIM I WOULDA BEEN DONE LEFT THE STATES =”IS MY✈ PLANE READY YET”, PILOT ” WHERE ARE WE GOIN’ “, “ANY PLACE BUT HERE”!!💯💯😅😂😅😂🤣
Not to worry. The moment the sentence on the lawsuit filed by NY Attorney General filed happens, Trump may as well auction that thing with all the renovations paid by the suckers that still fund his grifts.
Why do these people bother posting ‘Telegram ‘ contact deals. Everyone knows it’s a scam.
He’s literally a flight risk.
Lock him up. No bail.
Don’t talk about Biden that way!! He doesn’t know any better!!
@tonyboy7911 No one is talking about Biden that way. But to your point, one has to be very naive or very far removed from reality to be a Trump supporter, so I can see how they’d get confused about the subject.
@Jeremy Backup you have no argument based on facts about policies or what’s good for the country! As usual it’s just emotions!! Stop watching the news!!!
I almost feel bad that in my mind I imagine Trump taking a nasty tumble down the steps while getting off the plane. I honestly do feel bad that I genuinely despise someone so much that such a thought would even cross my mind.
Eh. For me it’s a good 10 people who genuinely could die and I genuinely probably wouldn’t be bothered very much by it. I’m not good in some ways, but oh well. I’m honest.
hopefully his head bounces on the stairs to a good rhythm so someone can make some tunes out of it
I really hope that he has constant eyes on him his properties his plane his phone I hope our intelligence is ready for this
I’m sure the feds have a close eye on him. Imagine a scene from a movie where the feds are shooting at the plane’s tires going down the runway.
But will it take off? Sorry, got carried away.
If you’re the pilot flying t-dawg around it must be hard resisting the temptation of just crashing that plane into the ground and becoming an American hero
I would sky dive first. But SS would not allow that, they would break into the cockpit by shooting the lock and commandeering the plane.
@Jaime Edwards Joe never broke a law, far as I know. And taking money from a foreign country is not a crime, just if he did it for favors.
Get some help
Fly high like that guy out west who stole the plane and did a triple barrel roll..
I never wanted to be both a 757 pilot and a sky diver more in my life.
@ARudigA lmfao!!!! 🛩 💥 🔥🌎🔥💥
Just make sure there’s only one parachute on board. And make some pictures just before you jump out of the plane. We love to see his angry face so we can have a good laugh.
Hehe! D B Rick.
You couldn’t really jump out of a 757, but I’d like to convince Trump to purchase a C130 Hercules….
A much more manly aircraft,shows Support for our troops and easy to jump out of….
God.. these people wishing death on someone, ya’ll sick
Maybe he’s keeping it so he doesn’t have to go to prison sort of kind of like a getaway car after the crook has broke into the bank
I think as his risk of being indicted become more likely a “RUN” as you put it becomes even more likely as well. I’m thinking to a country without an extradition treaty.
Saudi Arabia.
I remember flying on the same plane as Gerald Ford after he left office. He was in 1st class but he was flying commercially. I guess he wasn’t a grifter like some.
And he was a war veteran too, WWII even I think.
I was on a plane once with Huey Lewis. You know Huey Lewis? From Huey Lewis and the News?
@Ethan Weeter Yes navy. He nearly died during the big Typhoon that hit the fleet in the Pacific
I would not be too upset if the plane had a tragic flight.