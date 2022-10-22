Flight data reveals Trump’s jet has been taking pattern flights

67 comments
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights 1

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

67 comments

    2. @Ethan Weeter I agree, remember awhile back when the plane Trump was on that had to turn back , he sent out a email asking people to help him to upgrade his plane.

      Reply

    3. @Gary Benton Yup. True billionaires don’t need money from donors for repairs. Bloomberg, Gates, Musk, Bezos would never ask for money for plane repairs.

      Reply

  4. Fuel tanks installed to extend it’s range to Moscow ?
    Has it been checked for Documents by the FBI……

    Reply

    1. @KG now you’re projecting lol. Pretty sure I flicked you away like a mosquito, with no interest. You then couldn’t accept that and here you are looking for more and you don’t even understand why. Triggered people do this 🤪 I gave you advice to keep quiet and you just couldn’t take it huh. I’m sure you’re not done yet telling me I’m the triggered one as I sit here and effortlessly humiliate you.

      Reply

  9. He’s getting ready to run or fly, he knows he’s done. Is the DOJ going to ground so that he fly away?

    Reply

    1. Let him GO! Elba is a nice place! Or North Korea. Doubt China would let him in, but Saudi Arabia and Russia will welcome him. Syria too. He has many options. Just go.

      Reply

  10. Makes sense.
    I mean, lets say you just HAD to move to Russia real quickly. 
    A plane like that would be a good thing to have ready.

    Reply

    1. @John Kurtz 😂
      Good luck hiding with that mug. Though laying off the spray tan and switching the toupee is sure to do something.

      Reply

    2. @fanatamon THEY’RE TALKIN’ ABOUT TRUMP SAYIN,” ALL OF THOSE DOCUMENTS ARE MINE” RIGHT NOW ON CNN!! BEING FROM MANHATTAN NEW YORK CITY I’VE BEEN WAITIN’ MY WHOLE LIFE, LITERALLY, TO SEE TRUMP’S DOWNFALL & IF I WUZ HIM I WOULDA BEEN DONE LEFT THE STATES =”IS MY✈ PLANE READY YET”, PILOT ” WHERE ARE WE GOIN’ “, “ANY PLACE BUT HERE”!!💯💯😅😂😅😂🤣

      Reply

  11. Not to worry. The moment the sentence on the lawsuit filed by NY Attorney General filed happens, Trump may as well auction that thing with all the renovations paid by the suckers that still fund his grifts.

    Reply

    1. Thanks for watching and commenting .expect more videos. send me a text above 🔝🔝🔝 and acknowledged your price ………………….

      Reply

    2. @tonyboy7911 No one is talking about Biden that way. But to your point, one has to be very naive or very far removed from reality to be a Trump supporter, so I can see how they’d get confused about the subject.

      Reply

    4. @Jeremy Backup you have no argument based on facts about policies or what’s good for the country! As usual it’s just emotions!! Stop watching the news!!!

      Reply

  13. I almost feel bad that in my mind I imagine Trump taking a nasty tumble down the steps while getting off the plane. I honestly do feel bad that I genuinely despise someone so much that such a thought would even cross my mind.

    Reply

    1. Eh. For me it’s a good 10 people who genuinely could die and I genuinely probably wouldn’t be bothered very much by it. I’m not good in some ways, but oh well. I’m honest.

      Reply

  14. I really hope that he has constant eyes on him his properties his plane his phone I hope our intelligence is ready for this

    Reply

    1. I’m sure the feds have a close eye on him. Imagine a scene from a movie where the feds are shooting at the plane’s tires going down the runway.
      But will it take off? Sorry, got carried away.

      Reply

  15. If you’re the pilot flying t-dawg around it must be hard resisting the temptation of just crashing that plane into the ground and becoming an American hero

    Reply

    1. I would sky dive first. But SS would not allow that, they would break into the cockpit by shooting the lock and commandeering the plane.

      Reply

    2. @Jaime Edwards Joe never broke a law, far as I know. And taking money from a foreign country is not a crime, just if he did it for favors.

      Reply

    2. Just make sure there’s only one parachute on board. And make some pictures just before you jump out of the plane. We love to see his angry face so we can have a good laugh.

      Reply

    4. You couldn’t really jump out of a 757, but I’d like to convince Trump to purchase a C130 Hercules….

      A much more manly aircraft,shows Support for our troops and easy to jump out of….

      Reply

  17. Maybe he’s keeping it so he doesn’t have to go to prison sort of kind of like a getaway car after the crook has broke into the bank

    Reply

  18. I think as his risk of being indicted become more likely a “RUN” as you put it becomes even more likely as well. I’m thinking to a country without an extradition treaty.

    Reply

  19. I remember flying on the same plane as Gerald Ford after he left office. He was in 1st class but he was flying commercially. I guess he wasn’t a grifter like some.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.