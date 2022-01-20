Flood Fix Coming for Montego Bay | NCTVET Teachers on Strike | TVJ Midday News – Jan 20 2022

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
Why are JAMAICANS ALWAYS BEGGING?
UNLIKE OTHER ISLANDS.
Broughton westmoreland needs water holiness
Long time now HEART is having this double standard as it relates to payments, yet you are doing the same tasks or even more
Blessings
Tufton stop yuh foolishness and increase the people dem pay
Cost of living dam high in this country the doctors and nurses are working as a slaves for nothing kmt
1 day I was driving on the road and I had to keep on trying to navigate from different roads I need just I was here for 4 hours before I found a much I’m about to see Ferrero Rocher drive on it was really hacked it was really hectic it’s specially that he was hurricane season and that was in 2018 so I was trying to default was so disappointing really need to be fixed13:08
Wait a minute, Mr Reid and his friend’s thief big from the ministry and nobody say anything about payback.
Tufton gone pon lunch lol. I know you can’t help us don’t stress it. My help is in the Lord.🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Holiness which ministry are you doing right by.the nurses are complaining.the police are complaining.the only people happy is the ones who working in your ministry.they are over paid for doing nothing.
This is such a blow to education. This should not be seen. It’s time for the people to join hand and heart together and get the pay the need. They are users, not helpers. They allow the education team to feel demean. Such ashame.
She must pay back the money every dollar
Who are the technical I would like to know that problem a long time probably each time it happened you see the same set of people each and every time standing right there talking nonsense
For a health minister I thought you would have known how bad a microwave is to People’s health. Sad!
🤝ice drinks they should not be drinking
either.
It’s long time I told Mr Andrew holness pay the teachers them good, because God work through the teacher to let him become a Prime minister, but he let the devil stole his soul and using him like a vagabond.
Vote UIC make the change and let Jamaica live. Kmt
Contract working need to stop in Jamaica the government don’t care about the people of this country
Dem shouldn’t haffi heat up lunch….pay d people dem
👌🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 a lot more clinics, schools, orphanages etc need to be adopted ✌🏾
👏🏾