Flood Waters Continue to Rise | Elaine Thompson-Herah Runs Fast 10.71s 100m – July 6 2021

The National Works Agency NWA, says there's nothing it can do to assist the residents of Bannister and Old Harbour St. Catherine who are still being affected by flood waters from tropical storm Elsa.

Introduction – 0:00

Big Business for Jamaica's Tourism Rebound – 5:05

Overcrowding for Vaccination A Challenge – 10:22

Overseas conch Markets Still Open – 14:29

Thompson-Herah Beats Fraser-Pryce in 100m – 19:49

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews