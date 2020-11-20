As the White House's Coronavirus Task Force prepares to hold it's first briefing in months, Former Acting Director of the CDC Dr. Richard Besser joins Katy Tur to discuss the state of Covid-19 in the U.S. Aired on 11/19/2020.
Fmr. Acting Director Of The CDC: This Is The Most Dangerous Period We’ve Yet Seen | Katy Tur | MSNBC
This country is done for. What a weak and utter failure.
The senate is going on vacation. No stimulus for anyone, while they enjoy their morning Pilates and Spritzers.
Its not just people of color dying, the rural states people are getting their first waves.
After months of Trump and his allies telling us it was a blue state, city problem.
They gave huge tax cuts to the very rich, but has there there been any financial ongoing packages available to those who lost jobs? We have that down here so just asking for clarification to see how your government responded.
Imagine how CadetBonespurs Donald tRump would have handled a War if his covid-19 response is any indication how he handles difficult things?
Actually he would have handled war a ton better. Our military has such a large budget and is so powerful under Trump, that a war would be easily handled. I can’t stand Trump, but Republican Presidents always make the military better.
Scary thought.
He would have hid in the bunker
Correction: President Bonespurs
Unfortunately, war is still a possibility. Don’t put it past tRUMP.
Our federal govt has spent TRILLIONS helping other countries yet they won’t help their own.
Israel provides universal health care, free higher education and direct money payments to their citizens..
And we pay for it!
https://ifamericansknew.org/stat/cost.html
38 billion to Israel alone!
Ironic! Isn’t it???
Good point
Except… if the community is getting sick, the kids will be carriers to the school. Any household not following safety measures at home will be sending kids to school with likely ingrained poor behavior towards public health guidelines.
We are all only as ‘safe’ as the weakest link among us.
Keep telling the truth 100%
Republicans politicizing this virus really backfired on the country and the world.
Trump and Republicans are leaving minefields for President elect Biden and endangering America’s interests. Trump said they would use the military to distribute the vaccine, now he’s blocking the transition while announcing troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and Iraq. The military will now be tied up protecting the withdrawal and the remaining US troops in both regions. Lives will be lost if Biden’s team doesn’t receive briefings about costs and vaccine distribution.
and in these Minefields , they are leaving a trail.. As the COVID is striking at them, they are leaving the House .. We Thee People Have No idea what is going on..
Sad, how a Man Who wanted To be President, didn’t know the responsibilities , he and His Team needed to Keep The World Around U S , Safe.
That’s what 45 wants ,to make it as hard as possible for BIDEN and let’s face it 45 never cared about the American people or the country .
Trusting a radiologist with no virology experience whatsoever is like taking your car to a muffler shop for an engine rebuild, freaking stupid!!
Donald Trump is punishing the American electorate which refused to confirm him as perpetual dictator. He has a right to do this. But only for the next seven weeks.
It’s sad that because of Agolf Twitler’s crimes against humanity, he cannot be removed before reigning down any more of his egregious damage on the USA.
Evictions will be epic by the new year. Hard to combat a virus when you don’t have a roof over your head.
All while trump plays golf. Not signing any bills to save American lives.
For a developed country where ppl contributed income tax, not giving financial aids to the ppl and business while shutting down the country is insane and inhuman. There is something really wrong here!!! In many Asian and Europe country, that was the first issue informed to the ppl to reassure them and that how the government calm the ppl down.
Trump has gone AWOL, simply disgraceful behaviour. Is he in the Oval Office or more likely he’s away at the Golf Course, smh.
My child goes to school but, yeh if they take time off I’m ok with that.
CDC: This is the most dangerous period we’ve yet seen.
t’rump: Did you confirm my tee time?
America: 🤷🤦
Australia is basically back to normal trump has destroyed America and its economy
This Administration and his cronies are a blight upon this country and will forever leave upon history the stain of shame .
Quit saying “Congress” needs to step up. It’s the Republicans and Mitch McConnell that are blocking any economic help. And while I respect the doctor’s expertise, the number of COVID-19 cases has steadily gone up in my area since the kids started back to school in August. Slowly at first, but growing faster each week. The colder weather hasn’t really affected my area of the country until the past few weeks. It sure seems very coincidental that cases have gone up substantially since school reopened. It’s definitely not just the schoolkids, but I’m pretty certain in a slow, but insidious way, they have contributed to the spread.
As a system, feudalism handled pandemics better than capitalism.
Stop saying “Congress” and say who it really is – REPUBLICAN SENATORS.