Former CIA Director John Brennan and Dr. Evelyn Farkas join Morning Joe to discuss the latest details in the whistleblower complaint. Aired on 10/3/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Fmr. CIA Head: Whistleblower Complaints Should Be Closely Held | Morning Joe | MSNBC
impeachment smelling sweeter every day.
Not to Trump!
Trump can’t say that he’s innocent on the basis that he doesn’t like the way he was caught.
no crime, no impeachment.
@Quiet Entropy Gee, That Sounds Familiar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vt_tSdybaXI&feature=youtu.be
@kenneth topp So many crimes so little Time
Lovely E. They’re on him now. He can’t get around it
How many times have you muttered these words ? You’re 0 for 3 so far.
We’re going to need a bigger whistle to make Melania speak. Does she do anything else except breathing out carbon dioxide?
Melania might like the peace and quiet when Trumpy gets thrown in jail.
I’m on your side but I gotta say she’s not an elected or appointed official, so she’s acting appropriately in ‘not doing anything’. Literally a civillian. Probably votes against him! 🙂
I don’t really care, do you?
@Michael Flynn I think she’d love the peace and quiet, why else would a much younger woman marry a much older man? She’s just biding her time.
@Utha – she should be feeding him double bacon and egg sandwiches with full cream coffee with six sugars for every meal.
Trump is an absolute jaw-dropping liar. He’s delusional. And it’s clear this ranting maniac thinks sending the country’s Attorney General to dig up fictional dirt on his political rival from foreign countries…even CHINA!…is okay. But if anyone reports *his* wrongdoing, Trump goes ballistic and screams “spy, traitor”. Threatens execution, screams schoolboy insults, and even hits a visiting head of state repeatedly on the knee because HE HAD TO HIT OUT AT SOMEONE. TRUMP IS NUTS!
🌟Well said
I couldn’t help but feel embarrassed for Trump at his later press conference yesterday. Trump has lost what little sense he was born with and the quicker he leaves office the better.
The entire democRAT party are filthy, lying criminals…
@Walt Schmidt right. Now Pompeo admits he lied and was in the room during the phone call. Trump and Guiliani are busy trying to throw Pompeo and Pence under the bus. Nothing wrong but they’re trying to blame others for what if they did nothing wrong? Keep listening to the likes of Hannity and Carlson. Let them do their thinking for you. They’re getting rich by feeding the sheep.
Jail to the chief
Haha I like what you did there
how was trumps call perfect
In Trump’s mentally ill mind, everything he does is either perfect of the best anyone has ever done. It is really kind of sad Trump has to bolster his own ego with lies, big and small.
@ifyoueverfind78 …. It was the most Beautiful call ever made from the standpoint of calls 😂😂😂😂😅😂
Perfectly corrupt
A question no one can answer even not trump.
“Russia if you’re listening…….”
I think I’d listen….It’s not an interference, the FBI director is wrong…
@hagnuj I think you haven’t got a clue what the FBI does for our national safety and security…..wake up
Trump confessed again today on the White House lawn and even brought Gina into to it too, asking President Xi to investigate the Biden’s too. Trump is so thick he didn’t learn a thing from the Russia investigation. Asking foreign governments for help to win an election is against the law.
I think I heard yesterday that a mouse fell on a reporter in the White House even there leaving the sinking ship. Now he’s bringing others into it how awkward for the guy from Findland I bet he wishes he stayed at home a raked leaves in the forests 🤥
0:26 if you don’t want to hear Donald.
The Kremlin profits from ALL things Trump!!!
The important thing is #Trump released what the whistle blower stated in his complaint.
I would be nice if you guys could stand up for Adam Schiff.
If you think Trump is mad now just wait till he’s totally lost control authorities better be alerted and prepared when he goes totally “berserk” mark my words evil evil president
Love the way trump said Shifty Schifft made up the words when in fact the transcripts said the same thing as the whistleblower described
Trump doesn’t think anyone is smart enough to see the facts. Trump believes he can snow anyone but he is of such low cognitive ability, it is laughable.
trump is a moron! He doesn’t remember they released the transcript the matched up with what the whistleblower blew.
Innocent man accused
“I’m innocent and want a chance to prove it.”
Trump accused
“Its illegal to even accuse me and the accusers should be put in prison!”
His feigning to be a victim after plainly putting the transcript out there is insane. He keeps waving his hands as if he’s a sorcerer trying to cast a spell on the listeners.
Maybe in 1938 Germany
The implosion of Trump is so delicious, I am now naked, eating brie.
Love watching this fraud crash 👏👏👏😁
#impeachthemAll