TOPICS:
October 3, 2019

 

Former CIA Director John Brennan and Dr. Evelyn Farkas join Morning Joe to discuss the latest details in the whistleblower complaint. Aired on 10/3/19.
44 Comments on "Fmr. CIA Head: Whistleblower Complaints Should Be Closely Held | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Cory Lee | October 3, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    impeachment smelling sweeter every day.

  2. Johnny McMerica | October 3, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    Trump can’t say that he’s innocent on the basis that he doesn’t like the way he was caught.

  3. Elene Barnhill | October 3, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    Lovely E. They’re on him now. He can’t get around it

  4. Biggus Dickus | October 3, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    We’re going to need a bigger whistle to make Melania speak. Does she do anything else except breathing out carbon dioxide?

    • Michael Flynn | October 3, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      Melania might like the peace and quiet when Trumpy gets thrown in jail.

    • Ethan Boyd | October 3, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      I’m on your side but I gotta say she’s not an elected or appointed official, so she’s acting appropriately in ‘not doing anything’. Literally a civillian. Probably votes against him! 🙂

    • Roger Out | October 3, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      I don’t really care, do you?

    • Utha | October 3, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @Michael Flynn I think she’d love the peace and quiet, why else would a much younger woman marry a much older man? She’s just biding her time.

    • Michael Flynn | October 3, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      @Utha – she should be feeding him double bacon and egg sandwiches with full cream coffee with six sugars for every meal.

  5. Patchwork Girl | October 3, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    Trump is an absolute jaw-dropping liar. He’s delusional. And it’s clear this ranting maniac thinks sending the country’s Attorney General to dig up fictional dirt on his political rival from foreign countries…even CHINA!…is okay. But if anyone reports *his* wrongdoing, Trump goes ballistic and screams “spy, traitor”. Threatens execution, screams schoolboy insults, and even hits a visiting head of state repeatedly on the knee because HE HAD TO HIT OUT AT SOMEONE. TRUMP IS NUTS!

    • K Jackson | October 3, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      🌟Well said

    • John Swofford | October 3, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      I couldn’t help but feel embarrassed for Trump at his later press conference yesterday. Trump has lost what little sense he was born with and the quicker he leaves office the better.

    • Walt Schmidt | October 3, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      The entire democRAT party are filthy, lying criminals…

    • Daniel Pupo | October 3, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      @Walt Schmidt right. Now Pompeo admits he lied and was in the room during the phone call. Trump and Guiliani are busy trying to throw Pompeo and Pence under the bus. Nothing wrong but they’re trying to blame others for what if they did nothing wrong? Keep listening to the likes of Hannity and Carlson. Let them do their thinking for you. They’re getting rich by feeding the sheep.

  6. Corvus Corax | October 3, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    Jail to the chief

  7. ifyoueverfind78 | October 3, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    how was trumps call perfect

  8. Todd Jenkins | October 3, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    “Russia if you’re listening…….”

  9. John Swofford | October 3, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    Trump confessed again today on the White House lawn and even brought Gina into to it too, asking President Xi to investigate the Biden’s too. Trump is so thick he didn’t learn a thing from the Russia investigation. Asking foreign governments for help to win an election is against the law.

  10. Steven Fraser | October 3, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    I think I heard yesterday that a mouse fell on a reporter in the White House even there leaving the sinking ship. Now he’s bringing others into it how awkward for the guy from Findland I bet he wishes he stayed at home a raked leaves in the forests 🤥

  11. Quiet Entropy | October 3, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    0:26 if you don’t want to hear Donald.

  12. David Boudreau | October 3, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    The Kremlin profits from ALL things Trump!!!

  13. Chika Chika | October 3, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    The important thing is #Trump released what the whistle blower stated in his complaint.

  14. Joel Engleson | October 3, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    I would be nice if you guys could stand up for Adam Schiff.

  15. John Sloan | October 3, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    If you think Trump is mad now just wait till he’s totally lost control authorities better be alerted and prepared when he goes totally “berserk” mark my words evil evil president

  16. Moscow Mitch | October 3, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    Love the way trump said Shifty Schifft made up the words when in fact the transcripts said the same thing as the whistleblower described

    • John Swofford | October 3, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      Trump doesn’t think anyone is smart enough to see the facts. Trump believes he can snow anyone but he is of such low cognitive ability, it is laughable.

  17. Kathy Sch | October 3, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    trump is a moron! He doesn’t remember they released the transcript the matched up with what the whistleblower blew.

  18. B H Mch | October 3, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    Innocent man accused
    “I’m innocent and want a chance to prove it.”

    Trump accused
    “Its illegal to even accuse me and the accusers should be put in prison!”

  19. karmpuscookie | October 3, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    The implosion of Trump is so delicious, I am now naked, eating brie.

  20. kare more | October 3, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Love watching this fraud crash 👏👏👏😁
    #impeachthemAll

