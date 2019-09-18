Fmr. Federal Prosecutor: Lewandowski “May Have Perjured Himself” In Hearing | The Last Word | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Fmr. Federal Prosecutor: Lewandowski "May Have Perjured Himself" In Hearing | The Last Word | MSNBC 1

September 18, 2019

 

Mimi Rocah tells Lawrence that Corey Lewandowski was likely caught in a series of lies under the questioning of the Democratic counsel on the Judiciary Committee. Lawrence is also joined by Judiciary member Rep. Eric Swalwell. Aired on 09/17/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Fmr. Federal Prosecutor: Lewandowski "May Have Perjured Himself" In Hearing | The Last Word | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

89 Comments on "Fmr. Federal Prosecutor: Lewandowski “May Have Perjured Himself” In Hearing | The Last Word | MSNBC"

  1. Left anti pc | September 18, 2019 at 12:18 AM | Reply

    Go to see Fox News and those guys are actually cheering for this. Deplorables are deplorable. The problems are not with the democracy but the morality of its many voters.
    A democracy comprised of deplorables can only produce corrupt governments.

    • YestwentyFOUR Wins | September 18, 2019 at 10:36 AM | Reply

      Good comment. It is so warped. Watching Barr and the gang lie and gross out the public with their contempt presence is very disturbing. Then FOX backs up this disjointed behavior. SICKENING.

    • YestwentyFOUR Wins | September 18, 2019 at 10:40 AM | Reply

      Man are YOU warped and corrupt. You live in a dark reality with Trump, Barr and his low-integrity gang. Oh, executive privilege!!! What a corrupt joke. I will pray for you.

    • YestwentyFOUR Wins | September 18, 2019 at 10:41 AM | Reply

      Would Jesus be on that train?

    • YestwentyFOUR Wins | September 18, 2019 at 10:42 AM | Reply

      It’s not about Lewandowski. It’s about “orangutan obstruction”

  2. Alessia C***** | September 18, 2019 at 12:21 AM | Reply

    Lewandowski should be held in contempt and thrown in prison.

  3. Abdulaziz Alshareef | September 18, 2019 at 12:50 AM | Reply

    This executive privelage by donald has become a joke .

  4. life long | September 18, 2019 at 12:52 AM | Reply

    Americans…have y’all had enough yet ?…..Of all trump has touched, done seen, or people he has called on to lie about truth and exposed and facts…This affront to the USA just reeks. It is repugnant to witness this even for 5 minutes, never mind 5 hours… it won’t stop.

  5. Bon Scott | September 18, 2019 at 12:54 AM | Reply

    Everyone who works for trump, just like trump is a crook.

    • Charlie Cross | September 18, 2019 at 6:25 AM | Reply

      The question is are there any people working for president pennywise that aren’t criminals??

    • Stormfire962 #IMASTARCITIZEN | September 18, 2019 at 7:38 AM | Reply

      I so agree with your statement that a lot of the people that are existing in the White House or is corrupt as Trump and are probably being paid extra money from him just so that they can keep their mouth shut. Once Trump is impeached and removed from office I feel that every person involved in protecting Trump and blocking justice should equally be charged and jailed for their crimes.

  6. Geo Nif | September 18, 2019 at 1:14 AM | Reply

    This is outrageous , how the American people can take such contemptuous attitude?

  7. Annie | September 18, 2019 at 1:14 AM | Reply

    Those Republicans are nothing but a bunch of crooks and liars.

    • 80sKnight | September 18, 2019 at 10:29 AM | Reply

      @Dave Schultz your mom likes it in the family… stupid little incestuous pedophile

    • Regina Arnone | September 18, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

      Lewandowski is a very angry man. He’s a great role model for his kids.

    • Ver Coda | September 18, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      @80sKnight Not the most erudite of fellows, are you? I dare say you regard such bon mots as a devastating riposte, but alas, in this, you have failed. However, I must add, in confidence, that failure is something you’re more than familiar with, eh?

  8. Suzy Q | September 18, 2019 at 1:14 AM | Reply

    Awww…Looks like Trump has finally decided to get a White House pet; a little puppy dog called “Cory Rudeandnasty”.

  9. Krista Kenneth | September 18, 2019 at 1:14 AM | Reply

    Republicans are no longer Republicans, they are the party of Trump and do his bidding, they sold out the USA.

  10. Pixie lite | September 18, 2019 at 1:15 AM | Reply

    Republicans are acting exactly like the Russian Government.

  11. Tony Hill | September 18, 2019 at 1:16 AM | Reply

    Vote Blue 2020 and drain this stinking swamp.

  12. Blink Once on Sunday! | September 18, 2019 at 1:21 AM | Reply

    He admitted directly to being a liar. He has no obligation to tell the truth to news media… sounds a lot like Trump. Congress needs to start using that Inherent Contempt power again. They can lock him up without going through William Barr.

  13. P. Jesson Collins | September 18, 2019 at 1:32 AM | Reply

    Lock all the liars up….. Starting with the GOP and #pussygrabber

    • Jon Nelson | September 18, 2019 at 6:43 AM | Reply

      onetimer44 You know Bill Clinton is not a paradigm of morality either, but this comment reflects what Corey Lewandowski and a lot of Republicans believe. Everybody lies so there is nothing wrong with lying. No everyone does not lie, Republicans lie. Not all news is propaganda, Fox News is propaganda.

    • Where In The World Is Agent Orange's Tax Returns | September 18, 2019 at 8:13 AM | Reply

      Followed by the BeerBongerSexOffender

  14. Stop D. Insanity | September 18, 2019 at 1:34 AM | Reply

    Lewandowski should be held in contempt.

  15. Meg Baptista | September 18, 2019 at 1:46 AM | Reply

    This is not a Joke anymore guys, this is just pure blown corruption!!!

  16. Suzette Figgs | September 18, 2019 at 2:10 AM | Reply

    It looks like this guy has been caught in a lie.

  17. marte thompson | September 18, 2019 at 3:02 AM | Reply

    the question is, “Will Corey be punished or rewarded for lying?”

  18. Richard Williams | September 18, 2019 at 3:10 AM | Reply

    It is obvious that lying is a prerequisite to joining the Trump team!!!!

  19. Johnny Pena | September 18, 2019 at 3:16 AM | Reply

    The moment people start getting arrested for lying is the moment they stop protecting a lier. Michael Cohen is a good example.

  20. jambykool | September 18, 2019 at 3:24 AM | Reply

    More people who swore allegiance to the president but not to America.

    • whalesong999 | September 18, 2019 at 8:38 AM | Reply

      As this has unfolded since Trump became a standard for the Republicans, there have been considerable comments on social media about where this pattern leads…..and it ain’t pretty. Many centuries ago, one Greek philosopher stated that democracy would descend into another form called ‘demagogracy’ which closely resembles a dictatorship with a group of similarly bent followers, leadership by personality rather than substance. No wonder the disgrace we feel as our representatives’ qualities devolve into this kind of brutal and hostile form which won’t solve the problems we face but actually become part of the problems themselves.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.