Mimi Rocah tells Lawrence that Corey Lewandowski was likely caught in a series of lies under the questioning of the Democratic counsel on the Judiciary Committee. Lawrence is also joined by Judiciary member Rep. Eric Swalwell. Aired on 09/17/19.
Fmr. Federal Prosecutor: Lewandowski "May Have Perjured Himself" In Hearing | The Last Word | MSNBC
Go to see Fox News and those guys are actually cheering for this. Deplorables are deplorable. The problems are not with the democracy but the morality of its many voters.
A democracy comprised of deplorables can only produce corrupt governments.
Good comment. It is so warped. Watching Barr and the gang lie and gross out the public with their contempt presence is very disturbing. Then FOX backs up this disjointed behavior. SICKENING.
Man are YOU warped and corrupt. You live in a dark reality with Trump, Barr and his low-integrity gang. Oh, executive privilege!!! What a corrupt joke. I will pray for you.
Would Jesus be on that train?
It’s not about Lewandowski. It’s about “orangutan obstruction”
Lewandowski should be held in contempt and thrown in prison.
@Brad Dibble these blinders fit perfect I can see all the snowflakes melting down!
@Antony Stringfellow … don’t worry people will be going to jail.
But I don’t think it’s who you want🇺🇸😆😆🙊
If they throw him in jail he’ll become ” suicidal” all of a sudden 🙄
Yes Nadler should be brought up on various charges. He is so full of hate towards the President that it is eating him up. He needs psychiatric help
This executive privelage by donald has become a joke .
@Paul Large I agree. To be honest have not researched that in detail. They get “fined” lawyers get most of that. If not as we repair our broken system maybe can build that in. At least to some degree.
Vicki McCune I must admit I’m surprised the US doesn’t have a similar system we have here in the UK ( I know, Brexit, Boris Johnson etc etc) called the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, (https://www.delta-net.com/compliance/anti-money-laundering/faqs/what-is-the-proceeds-of-crime-act-2002). The government has recouped 100s of millions of pounds and property seized from criminal activities. This ensures corrupt & criminal individuals and organisations can’t profit from their crimes. Please take time to read through the link enclosed.
Cheers.
Vicki McCune Sorry, I sent you the wrong link. Try https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Proceeds_of_Crime_Act_2002
Cheers.
He sure did get YOU good!!!! LOVE it!!!!!! SWEEEEEEEEEEET.
Americans…have y’all had enough yet ?…..Of all trump has touched, done seen, or people he has called on to lie about truth and exposed and facts…This affront to the USA just reeks. It is repugnant to witness this even for 5 minutes, never mind 5 hours… it won’t stop.
Exactly ! ☝
That’s why they’re called the repugnicons.
Just another front that Trump will use up his tweeting time on.
Many more to come. Keep you tweeter locked & loaded,,Trump.
Everyone who works for trump, just like trump is a crook.
The question is are there any people working for president pennywise that aren’t criminals??
I so agree with your statement that a lot of the people that are existing in the White House or is corrupt as Trump and are probably being paid extra money from him just so that they can keep their mouth shut. Once Trump is impeached and removed from office I feel that every person involved in protecting Trump and blocking justice should equally be charged and jailed for their crimes.
This is outrageous , how the American people can take such contemptuous attitude?
Real Americans are fed up with everyone associated with this criminal administration. Our only recourse is to wait until November 2020, which is when we get to flush the corruption down the toilet and back into the sewers from whence they came.
@Paul Tomlin MAGA!
@FalconNewsreel Yes! comrade! Pelosi and Feinstein are not our comrades!
@Paul Tomlin keep waiting
Those Republicans are nothing but a bunch of crooks and liars.
@Dave Schultz your mom likes it in the family… stupid little incestuous pedophile
Lewandowski is a very angry man. He’s a great role model for his kids.
@80sKnight Not the most erudite of fellows, are you? I dare say you regard such bon mots as a devastating riposte, but alas, in this, you have failed. However, I must add, in confidence, that failure is something you’re more than familiar with, eh?
Awww…Looks like Trump has finally decided to get a White House pet; a little puppy dog called “Cory Rudeandnasty”.
He’s an awfully large breed for a lap dog, isn’t he?
A corygi?
Please folks,stop insulting dogs!.I would think the dump would prefer a salt water crocodile,or perhaps a cuddly Komodo dragon.
Let’s add Arrogant. Disrespectful. Obstructing. Contempteous! Greed!
Republicans are no longer Republicans, they are the party of Trump and do his bidding, they sold out the USA.
@Mike Reseigh The left hates him because he stopped the flow of kickbacks to them,that’s all.They can’t accept the concept of “honesty” in someone holding a political office.
@Ned Thumberland You are blind to the fascist social Democrats and their corruption.
@Andrew Bises Social Democrat supported Antifa cowards.
@Wonder Wonderful He acted like that because congress is a circus. Pass the chickin y’all!
Republicans are acting exactly like the Russian Government.
When you lay down with dogs…..you catch fleas!! 👻
Pixie lite ain’t that right
We should have looked into the Republican congressmen who went to Russia in 2015, and what they’ve done since…
@BlueChild2022 Respect, sir. It’s nice to see a Republican NOT towing the part line.
@Crimdor I don’t need self appointed fascist supporters to give me the right to call out my opinion on either a paid troll or simply a blatently insane person.
Vote Blue 2020 and drain this stinking swamp.
There won’t be an election
People need to pick a book up and read corruption
@shereca swearington Honestly I’d be whole lot happier if people just read more.
Tony Hill ..DRAIN THE SWUMP..hasta la vista baby🐖
At least let’s dumpski Trumpski and then deconstruct campaign finance. The swamp will not drain with a change in presidency. Oh, and yes, pick up a book and read people
He admitted directly to being a liar. He has no obligation to tell the truth to news media… sounds a lot like Trump. Congress needs to start using that Inherent Contempt power again. They can lock him up without going through William Barr.
Ichigo Kitsune You nailed it.
The liar calls the media dishonest. Was that the media making him lie? Looks like it was his own idea.
No it was not a lie. It was lack of candor.
@Ichigo Kitsune
You are ABSOLUTELY CORRECT. If it were the other way around, you already KNOW what would be happening.
@Lapin074 I would imagine that Trump and others behind the scenes would have told Lewandowski to not worry about fines, or jail time, or anything at all; they would cover any fines, minimise any jail time, make sure he had a bright future etc.
Lock all the liars up….. Starting with the GOP and #pussygrabber
onetimer44 You know Bill Clinton is not a paradigm of morality either, but this comment reflects what Corey Lewandowski and a lot of Republicans believe. Everybody lies so there is nothing wrong with lying. No everyone does not lie, Republicans lie. Not all news is propaganda, Fox News is propaganda.
Followed by the BeerBongerSexOffender
Lewandowski should be held in contempt.
If these people don’t get charged and locked up, this government is asking for violence instead. There will be no other choice.
@BigBadJerry Rogers I believe you’re correct.
@Trond Zaphirax All those lying evil Democrats in congress should be in jail.
Wilson impeach Trump first. Pelosi still reluctant for it?
This is not a Joke anymore guys, this is just pure blown corruption!!!
@jamescreys Get help James. Your little INCEL problem is really showing.
@Arturo exactly
Meg Baptista: This was never a joke, corruption never is; a corrupt regime will destroy democracy if not halted, post haste!
@Moe hhahahhahahha you got butthurt so quickly? You dont complain when you get it in the real butt do ya? hahhhahahhaa
It looks like this guy has been caught in a lie.
Oh no, i wonder if he’ll get the same treatment as Clapper, Brennan, Comey and Hillary, for lying to congress.
So you are saying. Because clapper and the rest lied. We should give a pass to lewendowski? Or are you saying they are all equally bad. Which is it.
“A” Lie?!!!!!😂😂😂
the question is, “Will Corey be punished or rewarded for lying?”
In this administration, literally neither will happen
@marte thompson You’re not seeing guilt in Corey’s actions. It’s disgust for having been subjected to a corrupt leftist FBI ,DOJ, and insane congress.
@JOE how do you live with yourself? Do you have any conscience left at all?
@Paul Tomlin You’re not fooling anyone. Take your attempt at reverse psychology and shove it pal!
It is obvious that lying is a prerequisite to joining the Trump team!!!!
It also helps if you’re corrupt too (you’ll fit right in there, smh)
Do you really think the democrats have halos and don’t lie?
The moment people start getting arrested for lying is the moment they stop protecting a lier. Michael Cohen is a good example.
M. cohen is just a spoke in a big wheel of a Trump built wheel of corruption.
Michael cohen was made an example of and i would love to see lewandowski be one too. He’s a slimy little weasel and always has been.
More people who swore allegiance to the president but not to America.
As this has unfolded since Trump became a standard for the Republicans, there have been considerable comments on social media about where this pattern leads…..and it ain’t pretty. Many centuries ago, one Greek philosopher stated that democracy would descend into another form called ‘demagogracy’ which closely resembles a dictatorship with a group of similarly bent followers, leadership by personality rather than substance. No wonder the disgrace we feel as our representatives’ qualities devolve into this kind of brutal and hostile form which won’t solve the problems we face but actually become part of the problems themselves.