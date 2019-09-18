Mimi Rocah tells Lawrence that Corey Lewandowski was likely caught in a series of lies under the questioning of the Democratic counsel on the Judiciary Committee. Lawrence is also joined by Judiciary member Rep. Eric Swalwell. Aired on 09/17/19.

Fmr. Federal Prosecutor: Lewandowski "May Have Perjured Himself" In Hearing | The Last Word | MSNBC