Fmr. Texas State Senator Responds To Gov. Abbott’s Abortion, Rape Comments

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) suggested 'eliminating rape' as a solution to helping rape and incest victims who could be effected by Texas' restrictive anti-abortion bill. "If you have a magic formula for it, why haven't you done it already?" Fmr. Texas State Sen. Wendy Davis responds.

