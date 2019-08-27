Former U.S. Ambassador Wendy Sherman tells Lawrence that the G7 leaders were hoping to avoid a "tantrum" from Trump, and so did whatever they could to keep him calm, instead of engaging him like a normal leader of a global superpower. Lawrence also discusses with Ben Rhodes.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Fmr. U.S. Amb.: G7 Leaders Treated President Donald Trump With "Kid Gloves" | The Last Word | MSNBC
The chosen One has left us laughing or guts out what a fool .
He’s chosen alright. Chosen for what is the question.
Did they seat him on the children’s table too? 😀
He never turns up on time
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂I think the table was orange with a purple chair
😂😂😂
Even that wouldn’t help. Put him to sleep before he blows up the world.
Omg I just had that exact thought lmao
If Obama had done this? Way to go Double Standard Donald!
@abc68099 Because the right went left on social issues and then the left went far left. Which is why Trump will get elected again. The only realistic candidate the left has is Biden and he doesn’t know what’s going on at all. Trump just doesn’t care. He knows he just doesn’t care or at least is pretending not to care. He’s actually doing more for the environment by putting tariffs on China than any policy. China is the largest polluter I believe I think we’re second. Lithium batteries, mining rare earth minerals, factories galore, those things aren’t helping. Oh by the way a European car company was caught lying about their carbon emissions a few years ago. It was German. So if Germany is sitting at the G7 they shouldn’t be. We deregulated environment policy NOT lied about, there’s a difference.
@jeff lusty : you’re telling the truth, Jeff. Both parties are in a branding/ PR game like competing detergents which disappoint consumers in the long run.
@jeff lusty in any event, the recent Democrat versions are better than the Republican presidents. Recall, Bush Jr. started endless wars after allowing a catastrophic terrorist attack by Saudi nationals and then crashed the economy. Reagan introduced trickle down, Iran Contra scandal, and Savings and Loan debacle. Nixon was another crook. All these tax cuts just run up the national debt.
@G11713 I will give you all of that and then some. I have some information on the Republicans that you didn’t mention. However, the Democrats are not a better version of either Party. We could go back and talk about Bill clintons Connection to the Medellin Cartel and was dealing cocaine while holding the position of Governor of Arkansas. Let’s talk about the Now! 2 points among many others come to mind. The Democratic Leadership has chosen to put Illegal Immigrants over the Citizens. I live in California. We have a grotesque Homeless problem. Wouldn’t you know it is a Democratic state. Homeless is up to 39.6% in California right now. Yeah, the Democratic Party is a better version of what? A toilet being flushed? Instead of flushing with a handle they just walk away? Because that’s exactly what the Democratic Leadership has done, Walked away from the citizens who put them there in the first place.
I suspect we are seeing some comments from Putin’s trolls here.
Trump the ( man child ) had to be treated like the spoiled dangerous child that he is. Don’t worry he’s only the USA president. 🤡🎪
Yes USA president with access to one of the strongest militaries in the world, as well as nuclear weapons. Trump is a mad man
blámaðr Loki Kult
Sarcasm, I’m sure someone is guarding the buttons at all times.
Trump wouldn’t think twice about killing especially if he could profit from it.
R. I P. – G O P. 1861- 2016.
@michael preston – ‘Deservedly so’, however. 🤔
GOTPers *were warned* , waaay back in 2012, with that now-infamous ‘party autopsy’.
Their ‘response’ was *to fire* the 1st black “RNC” Chairman, Michael Steele, and then *devolve even further* into their sundry ‘isms’.
*They’ve* brought their ‘own house down’ upon themselves, from the inside out. 😒
He needs to be scorned. And his supporter’s judgement should be seriously questioned.
HE shouldn’t have been there. That was a meeting of leaders.
France President is now REPRESENTing THE FREE WORLD,NO LONGER ARE THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA DISPLAY LEADERSHIP,THATS SAD!!!
Absolutely right
Americans don’t belong anywhere where “leaders” are. Trump isn’t the problem of America, just the symptom of Americans. Shithole filled with scummy infantile demagogues, of course they’d elect the living embodiment of themselves: Trump.
Your right the clown SHOULD not have showeda up.
yes, baby makes a mess, baby wants attention, baby wants other babies in jail
@peter s Oh really! Anyone on the internet who supports the democrats in 2020 is just flat out Stupid and doesn’t deserve to vote… The Democrats don’t even have a vision for America, you’re obsessed with destroying DJT because you have no chance in the 2020 election…😁😁😁😁😁😁😁
In fact, the Democratic party is lead by women and male feminist.
sheriffquick
How about some actual facts? It’s really not that difficult. How about Trump is a demented child who is a career criminal and a hateful bigot. How about you? My guess your the same.
Stay away from babies you pedophile.
Did you see the part where Trump was speaking to reporters at the G7 of “A very big, very important area in the Middle East” and “a certain section of Ukraine that you know very well” — IN OTHER WORDS, he was jumping through hoops to avoid the fact that HE DIDN’T KNOW WHAT THEY WERE CALLED!!!!
wolfman02 : 😆✌️👍
@s.l. Leung I think you mean thick skulled orange.
@Jimmy Johnson Even thick skulled orange has to be thick skinned to make such a talk to the reporters at the G7. No one got the guts like he does.😂😂😂
@s.l. Leung I don’t believe President Trump was using his guts to make such a talk to the reporters. Unfortunately, it was pretty obvious to everyone in that room, as well as to the whole world, it was due to sheer stupidity on President Trump’s part.
Holodomor?
Trump has the look of a big question mark when he is sitting among the other G7 leaders. I’m sure he doesn’t understand anything they are talking about.
@Keith Riley It ain’t Putin! Try Nuts Netanyahu.
It’s so great that all of us are the ones who does know so much better than anybody else. We are we not leaders? Why are we doomed to sit behind the keyboard, after home from work at Wallmart?
Kelli Barnhouse You’re right! But the blame is also on the republicans in the Congress and the Senate but they don’t seem to care either. It’s sad!
I thought it was a pathetic blank. But if it looked like a question mark, the question was “when are we going to the dinner hall?”
@Kelli Barnhouse Unbelievable that they allow him to get away with all those LIES !! …in front of reporters and an international audience.
Trump doesn’t realize he’s humiliated himself on camera, and he’s captured world-wide ? His reply that he has second thoughts in working on matters will ensure world leaders he’s not one to work with on any transaction..he is UNRELIABLE and UNTRUSTWORTHY.
he creates problems so he can try to fix them and say “I’m great, I fixed it” … lol
Like a child thats takes apart your perfectly working appliances, but can never put them back together so that they work again.
They all operate like that.
But his problems are running out of his hands, he don’t have a control of them anymore
He lives to stand and rambles on endlessly saying nothing but always in the spot light.
He’s gonna be a big hit in prison … *not* !
Have you ever had a Trump Sandwich.
A trump sandwich consists of toasted white bread, it’s full of baloney with Russian dressing and a small pickle on the side.
Ann van de Kew this was a good one
🤮
a gherkin?
LMAO!
Ann van de Kew Well said, i like your jokes on Trump. I wonder if Drump got his happy meal and a clown red 👃nose on the G7.
We love saying president…..when we’re talking about obama .!
Only the Brainwashed would think that.
Or any other President!
@John Doe TRUE!
Not quite, but I guess you right. When I think of a president I think Kennedy
@Ernesto Flores right , All over the world hes labled just chump. U rearly see the words chump n presedent right next to each other. Ull see past presidents be named “presedent” more than chump thats in office. Its like we all really know what his place is.
…..Trump is like that kid you invite to the party bkus his mother begged you….
It’s more like the kid your mother forces you o invite because he’s the only special ed kid in your year. urgh
your mom is weird but the apple does not fall far from the tree.
That’s sad.
No, because his mother knows your mother and it would just be rude (in your mom’s head) to not invite him/her.
😄
He’s also like that racist, pervy, drunk uncle that nobody wants to invite to Thanksgiving. But they have to because he’s “family”…technically.
He is so easy to laugh at.
lvldarwin : 😆✌️👍
I’d laugh if he wasn’t so terrifying.
The Leaders at the G7 showed the rookie Prez how to be a leader – they were diplomatic, strategic, innovative and got their message across in the most amicable way. Inviting the Iranian FM was a brilliant coup 🌈
Absolutely,
Macron acts so smartely.
Inviting Iran to be a member of G7 then kick traitor Donnie out and will be invited back when US have a sane president,….
Huh?
We 💩 on this moron greetings from the Netherlands but we love americans 😍
@Luebla Blacknell no, we cannot impose this aberration on others unless he would be displayed for entertainment or as a bad example.
Greetings to our European friends!
Greetings to our international friends as a American I can speak for all us when I say this orange child cause he is no man (in my eyes) doesn’t speak for us
You that thing when you go to a party and there is always one loud, obnoxious a-hole talking himself up?
the United States has not had a president since Obama left office
Exactly. …
This buffoon is really a joke n shameful as well..
make it count tho it doesn’t matter if we don’t encourage others to take action
We only have a “president” of the Donald Trump Fan Club
Melania probably didn’t think he’d live this long when she married him! Typical gold digger mistake!
She just has to find a women to apply some Russian nerve gas. Maybe her mother could help.
Cliff Hanley you are too funny!!! Do you know that she doesn’t even live with him! She probably hasn’t slept with him since her son was conceived and he was having an affair with the playboy bunny! She lives with her parents… look it up! She’s just waiting for him to die as are the rest of us! 😂
@Wallace That’s pure speculation. There’s a common misconception about women marrying powerful, wealthy men. It’s assumed that they are marrying them for the money but it could just as well be that they’re attracted to them for the inherent traits that caused them to be wealthy.
Cliff Hanley no speculation here! The woman was working here on a visitor visa making her illegal. She was an acquaintance of Jeffrey Epstein (that says a lot right there). Epstein introduced her to trump since she had become too old for Epstein by then. With her attitude towards him and the evidence of his multiple affairs while married to her, there is no doubt in anyone’s mind that she married him for citizenship and money!
They see Trump as an unchecked hyper-sensitive emotional child….and then look at the parents who do nothing.