Former U.S. Ambassador Wendy Sherman tells Lawrence that the G7 leaders were hoping to avoid a "tantrum" from Trump, and so did whatever they could to keep him calm, instead of engaging him like a normal leader of a global superpower. Lawrence also discusses with Ben Rhodes.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Fmr. U.S. Amb.: G7 Leaders Treated President Donald Trump With "Kid Gloves" | The Last Word | MSNBC