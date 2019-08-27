Fmr. U.S. Amb.: G7 Leaders Treated President Donald Trump With “Kid Gloves” | The Last Word | MSNBC

August 27, 2019

 

Former U.S. Ambassador Wendy Sherman tells Lawrence that the G7 leaders were hoping to avoid a "tantrum" from Trump, and so did whatever they could to keep him calm, instead of engaging him like a normal leader of a global superpower. Lawrence also discusses with Ben Rhodes.
86 Comments on "Fmr. U.S. Amb.: G7 Leaders Treated President Donald Trump With “Kid Gloves” | The Last Word | MSNBC"

  1. mark harrowfield | August 27, 2019 at 1:55 AM | Reply

    The chosen One has left us laughing or guts out what a fool .

  2. Ganiscol | August 27, 2019 at 1:55 AM | Reply

    Did they seat him on the children’s table too? 😀

  3. Cornell Waters | August 27, 2019 at 1:56 AM | Reply

    If Obama had done this? Way to go Double Standard Donald!

    • Derek Mitchell | August 27, 2019 at 9:50 AM | Reply

      @abc68099 Because the right went left on social issues and then the left went far left. Which is why Trump will get elected again. The only realistic candidate the left has is Biden and he doesn’t know what’s going on at all. Trump just doesn’t care. He knows he just doesn’t care or at least is pretending not to care. He’s actually doing more for the environment by putting tariffs on China than any policy. China is the largest polluter I believe I think we’re second. Lithium batteries, mining rare earth minerals, factories galore, those things aren’t helping. Oh by the way a European car company was caught lying about their carbon emissions a few years ago. It was German. So if Germany is sitting at the G7 they shouldn’t be. We deregulated environment policy NOT lied about, there’s a difference.

    • Jim Keogh | August 27, 2019 at 9:53 AM | Reply

      @jeff lusty : you’re telling the truth, Jeff. Both parties are in a branding/ PR game like competing detergents which disappoint consumers in the long run.

    • G11713 | August 27, 2019 at 10:02 AM | Reply

      @jeff lusty in any event, the recent Democrat versions are better than the Republican presidents. Recall, Bush Jr. started endless wars after allowing a catastrophic terrorist attack by Saudi nationals and then crashed the economy. Reagan introduced trickle down, Iran Contra scandal, and Savings and Loan debacle. Nixon was another crook. All these tax cuts just run up the national debt.

    • jeff lusty | August 27, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

      @G11713 I will give you all of that and then some. I have some information on the Republicans that you didn’t mention. However, the Democrats are not a better version of either Party. We could go back and talk about Bill clintons Connection to the Medellin Cartel and was dealing cocaine while holding the position of Governor of Arkansas. Let’s talk about the Now! 2 points among many others come to mind. The Democratic Leadership has chosen to put Illegal Immigrants over the Citizens. I live in California. We have a grotesque Homeless problem. Wouldn’t you know it is a Democratic state. Homeless is up to 39.6% in California right now. Yeah, the Democratic Party is a better version of what? A toilet being flushed? Instead of flushing with a handle they just walk away? Because that’s exactly what the Democratic Leadership has done, Walked away from the citizens who put them there in the first place.

    • Dennis Harrell | August 27, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      I suspect we are seeing some comments from Putin’s trolls here.

  4. j walsh | August 27, 2019 at 1:59 AM | Reply

    Trump the ( man child ) had to be treated like the spoiled dangerous child that he is. Don’t worry he’s only the USA president. 🤡🎪

    • blámaðr Loki Kult | August 27, 2019 at 6:22 AM | Reply

      Yes USA president with access to one of the strongest militaries in the world, as well as nuclear weapons. Trump is a mad man

    • j walsh | August 27, 2019 at 6:26 AM | Reply

      blámaðr Loki Kult
      Sarcasm, I’m sure someone is guarding the buttons at all times.
      Trump wouldn’t think twice about killing especially if he could profit from it.

    • michael preston | August 27, 2019 at 6:59 AM | Reply

      R. I P. – G O P. 1861- 2016.

    • CynAnne1 | August 27, 2019 at 8:20 AM | Reply

      @michael preston – ‘Deservedly so’, however. 🤔
      GOTPers *were warned* , waaay back in 2012, with that now-infamous ‘party autopsy’.
      Their ‘response’ was *to fire* the 1st black “RNC” Chairman, Michael Steele, and then *devolve even further* into their sundry ‘isms’.
      *They’ve* brought their ‘own house down’ upon themselves, from the inside out. 😒

    • bflo1000 | August 27, 2019 at 8:46 AM | Reply

      He needs to be scorned. And his supporter’s judgement should be seriously questioned.

  5. Matthew Davis Buehrer | August 27, 2019 at 2:00 AM | Reply

    HE shouldn’t have been there. That was a meeting of leaders.

    • CHARLES Banks | August 27, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      France President is now REPRESENTing THE FREE WORLD,NO LONGER ARE THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA DISPLAY LEADERSHIP,THATS SAD!!!

    • Vee Core | August 27, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      Absolutely right

    • Octavius Chan | August 27, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      Americans don’t belong anywhere where “leaders” are. Trump isn’t the problem of America, just the symptom of Americans. Shithole filled with scummy infantile demagogues, of course they’d elect the living embodiment of themselves: Trump.

    • Aleta Mize | August 27, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Your right the clown SHOULD not have showeda up.

  6. Squeaky Vegan | August 27, 2019 at 2:03 AM | Reply

    yes, baby makes a mess, baby wants attention, baby wants other babies in jail

    • sheriffquick | August 27, 2019 at 8:16 AM | Reply

      @peter s Oh really! Anyone on the internet who supports the democrats in 2020 is just flat out Stupid and doesn’t deserve to vote… The Democrats don’t even have a vision for America, you’re obsessed with destroying DJT because you have no chance in the 2020 election…😁😁😁😁😁😁😁

      In fact, the Democratic party is lead by women and male feminist.

    • j walsh | August 27, 2019 at 8:19 AM | Reply

      sheriffquick
      How about some actual facts? It’s really not that difficult. How about Trump is a demented child who is a career criminal and a hateful bigot. How about you? My guess your the same.

    • Jeff Keil | August 27, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Stay away from babies you pedophile.

  7. wolfman02 | August 27, 2019 at 2:05 AM | Reply

    Did you see the part where Trump was speaking to reporters at the G7 of “A very big, very important area in the Middle East” and “a certain section of Ukraine that you know very well” — IN OTHER WORDS, he was jumping through hoops to avoid the fact that HE DIDN’T KNOW WHAT THEY WERE CALLED!!!!

  8. BI K | August 27, 2019 at 2:09 AM | Reply

    Trump has the look of a big question mark when he is sitting among the other G7 leaders. I’m sure he doesn’t understand anything they are talking about.

    • Joe Bien | August 27, 2019 at 8:57 AM | Reply

      @Keith Riley It ain’t Putin! Try Nuts Netanyahu.

    • Rimrock300 | August 27, 2019 at 9:33 AM | Reply

      It’s so great that all of us are the ones who does know so much better than anybody else. We are we not leaders? Why are we doomed to sit behind the keyboard, after home from work at Wallmart?

    • BI K | August 27, 2019 at 10:10 AM | Reply

      Kelli Barnhouse You’re right! But the blame is also on the republicans in the Congress and the Senate but they don’t seem to care either. It’s sad!

    • San Geet | August 27, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

      I thought it was a pathetic blank. But if it looked like a question mark, the question was “when are we going to the dinner hall?”

    • Zenn | August 27, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      @Kelli Barnhouse Unbelievable that they allow him to get away with all those LIES !! …in front of reporters and an international audience.
      Trump doesn’t realize he’s humiliated himself on camera, and he’s captured world-wide ? His reply that he has second thoughts in working on matters will ensure world leaders he’s not one to work with on any transaction..he is UNRELIABLE and UNTRUSTWORTHY.

  9. Billie | August 27, 2019 at 2:09 AM | Reply

    he creates problems so he can try to fix them and say “I’m great, I fixed it” … lol

  10. Brian Priaulx | August 27, 2019 at 2:12 AM | Reply

    He lives to stand and rambles on endlessly saying nothing but always in the spot light.

  11. Ann van de Kew | August 27, 2019 at 2:17 AM | Reply

    Have you ever had a Trump Sandwich.
    A trump sandwich consists of toasted white bread, it’s full of baloney with Russian dressing and a small pickle on the side.

  12. Bere.i.Damien 4EVER* | August 27, 2019 at 2:19 AM | Reply

    We love saying president…..when we’re talking about obama .!

  13. Tracey ivy | August 27, 2019 at 2:21 AM | Reply

    …..Trump is like that kid you invite to the party bkus his mother begged you….

  14. lvldarwin | August 27, 2019 at 2:28 AM | Reply

    He is so easy to laugh at.

  15. S A | August 27, 2019 at 2:29 AM | Reply

    The Leaders at the G7 showed the rookie Prez how to be a leader – they were diplomatic, strategic, innovative and got their message across in the most amicable way. Inviting the Iranian FM was a brilliant coup 🌈

  16. Roel Veenema | August 27, 2019 at 2:57 AM | Reply

    We 💩 on this moron greetings from the Netherlands but we love americans 😍

    • Bob Minichino | August 27, 2019 at 10:41 AM | Reply

      @Luebla Blacknell no, we cannot impose this aberration on others unless he would be displayed for entertainment or as a bad example.
      Greetings to our European friends!

    • Vee Core | August 27, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      Greetings to our international friends as a American I can speak for all us when I say this orange child cause he is no man (in my eyes) doesn’t speak for us

  17. Slightlie Selassie | August 27, 2019 at 3:01 AM | Reply

    You that thing when you go to a party and there is always one loud, obnoxious a-hole talking himself up?

  18. Togo Burrows | August 27, 2019 at 3:19 AM | Reply

    the United States has not had a president since Obama left office

  19. BeatlesFanSonia | August 27, 2019 at 3:48 AM | Reply

    Melania probably didn’t think he’d live this long when she married him! Typical gold digger mistake!

    • Cheryl Bristol | August 27, 2019 at 11:10 AM | Reply

      She just has to find a women to apply some Russian nerve gas. Maybe her mother could help.

    • BeatlesFanSonia | August 27, 2019 at 11:10 AM | Reply

      Cliff Hanley you are too funny!!! Do you know that she doesn’t even live with him! She probably hasn’t slept with him since her son was conceived and he was having an affair with the playboy bunny! She lives with her parents… look it up! She’s just waiting for him to die as are the rest of us! 😂

    • Cliff Hanley | August 27, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

      @Wallace  That’s pure speculation. There’s a common misconception about women marrying powerful, wealthy men. It’s assumed that they are marrying them for the money but it could just as well be that they’re attracted to them for the inherent traits that caused them to be wealthy.

    • BeatlesFanSonia | August 27, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

      Cliff Hanley no speculation here! The woman was working here on a visitor visa making her illegal. She was an acquaintance of Jeffrey Epstein (that says a lot right there). Epstein introduced her to trump since she had become too old for Epstein by then. With her attitude towards him and the evidence of his multiple affairs while married to her, there is no doubt in anyone’s mind that she married him for citizenship and money!

  20. Michael Moore | August 27, 2019 at 4:04 AM | Reply

    They see Trump as an unchecked hyper-sensitive emotional child….and then look at the parents who do nothing.

