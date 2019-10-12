Fmr. U.S. Atty. McQuade: SDNY Investigating Giuliani Is ‘Unprecedented’ | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

October 12, 2019

 

Fmr. federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade reacts to the news that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani is being investigated by the SDNY – the very office of prosecutors Giuliani once ran. Aired on 10/11/19.
40 Comments on "Fmr. U.S. Atty. McQuade: SDNY Investigating Giuliani Is 'Unprecedented' | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. KingCanon | October 12, 2019 at 3:55 AM | Reply

    What a tangled web they weave!

  2. Biggus Dickus | October 12, 2019 at 4:02 AM | Reply

    Yes, this is unprecedented, much like the bald eagle on Donald’s head.

    • Kip McEwen | October 12, 2019 at 4:43 AM | Reply

      Nothing burger most likely:

      The U.S. and Ukraine have a two decades long agreement that stipulates the president can look into matter of corruption concerning Ukraine and thus Rudy operating in that capacity would not be breaking any laws.

    • Paul Stanway | October 12, 2019 at 4:58 AM | Reply

      Kip McEwen Wrong. Check your facts and the law.

    • newmove | October 12, 2019 at 8:23 AM | Reply

      @Kip McEwen Rudy is acting in what capacity? as far as we can tell it’s private. He has no authority as a private actor. Why is the State Department not leading such actions. How do rudys actions better the american people? Any way you look at it, it’s a con. Is it true that Rudy is looking to buy large gas based businesses in the Ukraine? We don’t want oligarchs running the US or to align ourselves with russia.

    • Michael Previs | October 12, 2019 at 10:18 AM | Reply

      @Kip McEwen nice try moron

  3. ZERO FUCKS GIVEN | October 12, 2019 at 4:02 AM | Reply

    No man is above the law.

  4. EN | October 12, 2019 at 4:22 AM | Reply

    can’t fix stupid but the hats make it easier to identify

  5. Ray van Wayenburg | October 12, 2019 at 4:31 AM | Reply

    I can’t wait for those two buses to arrive.

  6. Boo ! | October 12, 2019 at 4:31 AM | Reply

    tick….tick….tick…tick….

  7. Fk67Lg | October 12, 2019 at 6:31 AM | Reply

    Let’s not throw poor tRUMP under the bus. Just throw him off a cliff.

    • Frank Winkhorst | October 12, 2019 at 10:37 AM | Reply

      We need to give them both the witch test. Weight them down with stones and throw them in the Potomac. If they float, they are witches. if they don’t, problem solved.

  8. Keith Pieterse | October 12, 2019 at 6:49 AM | Reply

    My favorite sport is watching “Dog Eats Dog” followed in second place by “Dog throws dog under the bus!”

  9. Mats K | October 12, 2019 at 6:58 AM | Reply

    Work for Trump, and you’ll end up under the bus.

  10. Hugh Gard | October 12, 2019 at 7:00 AM | Reply

    The thing about Rudy is that when a little mouse puts on a lions mane he’s still just a little mouse ..

  11. King Onei | October 12, 2019 at 7:49 AM | Reply

    This is a national security crisis. They have breached the firewalls of the United States of America

  12. Geoff Gyro | October 12, 2019 at 7:56 AM | Reply

    Rudy has gone silent. It must be serious.

  13. sharon nagle | October 12, 2019 at 8:02 AM | Reply

    Gee I thought guiliani was doing his own thing like michael cohen.

  14. Joe McAdam | October 12, 2019 at 8:17 AM | Reply

    I can’t wait to see Rudy in shackles and an orange jumpsuit.

  15. harddazeknight | October 12, 2019 at 8:20 AM | Reply

    The *REAL* meaning of MAGA… ‘I AM STUPID!”.

  16. MrAllister9 | October 12, 2019 at 8:56 AM | Reply

    They were so busy trying to create a crime with the Bidens that they forgot to not break laws themselves … Stable geniuses at work

    • Brenda Buchanan | October 12, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

      That didn’t forget Trump thinks he smarter than everyone else didn’t think he would ever get caught no so smart after all

    • MrAllister9 | October 12, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

      But But But … Trump was accused of lying and cheating and stealing for 3 years and he’s been denying it but in the meantime he’s been breaking more and more laws … hes desperate now

  17. michael p | October 12, 2019 at 9:20 AM | Reply

    “I’m going off the rails on the crazy train” #ozzy

  18. Bruce DaBuc | October 12, 2019 at 9:52 AM | Reply

    “”Giuliani?…never met that guy…..”””

  19. George Devescovi | October 12, 2019 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    Hey Rude dude wasn’t it you that said
    “The truth isn’t the truth “
    Just saying

  20. Bytor 1001 | October 12, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    The Don and Rudy shitshow…today’s episode: The Bus….

