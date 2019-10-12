Fmr. federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade reacts to the news that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani is being investigated by the SDNY – the very office of prosecutors Giuliani once ran. Aired on 10/11/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Fmr. U.S. Atty. McQuade: SDNY Investigating Giuliani Is 'Unprecedented' | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
What a tangled web they weave!
Is that a hair weave joke?
Yes, this is unprecedented, much like the bald eagle on Donald’s head.
Nothing burger most likely:
The U.S. and Ukraine have a two decades long agreement that stipulates the president can look into matter of corruption concerning Ukraine and thus Rudy operating in that capacity would not be breaking any laws.
Kip McEwen Wrong. Check your facts and the law.
@Kip McEwen Rudy is acting in what capacity? as far as we can tell it’s private. He has no authority as a private actor. Why is the State Department not leading such actions. How do rudys actions better the american people? Any way you look at it, it’s a con. Is it true that Rudy is looking to buy large gas based businesses in the Ukraine? We don’t want oligarchs running the US or to align ourselves with russia.
@Kip McEwen nice try moron
No man is above the law.
can’t fix stupid but the hats make it easier to identify
Perfect retort my friend lol
EN : Funny 😆👍
Right? Good one EN.
The fish bumper stickers help too.
I now require a throw pillow with this embroidered on it.
I can’t wait for those two buses to arrive.
tick….tick….tick…tick….
Let’s not throw poor tRUMP under the bus. Just throw him off a cliff.
We need to give them both the witch test. Weight them down with stones and throw them in the Potomac. If they float, they are witches. if they don’t, problem solved.
My favorite sport is watching “Dog Eats Dog” followed in second place by “Dog throws dog under the bus!”
Work for Trump, and you’ll end up under the bus.
Very few have left the Trump team unscathed. Most lost all their integrity by doing Trump’s bidding.
He’s gonna need a bigger bus
The thing about Rudy is that when a little mouse puts on a lions mane he’s still just a little mouse ..
Well said.
Well said thank you!
This is a national security crisis. They have breached the firewalls of the United States of America
Rudy has gone silent. It must be serious.
Gee I thought guiliani was doing his own thing like michael cohen.
That’s trump next statement
I can’t wait to see Rudy in shackles and an orange jumpsuit.
The *REAL* meaning of MAGA… ‘I AM STUPID!”.
They were so busy trying to create a crime with the Bidens that they forgot to not break laws themselves … Stable geniuses at work
That didn’t forget Trump thinks he smarter than everyone else didn’t think he would ever get caught no so smart after all
But But But … Trump was accused of lying and cheating and stealing for 3 years and he’s been denying it but in the meantime he’s been breaking more and more laws … hes desperate now
“I’m going off the rails on the crazy train” #ozzy
“”Giuliani?…never met that guy…..”””
“There might be some pictures of me with him but I have pictures with everybody….”
Hes from where?
New York?
Never heard of it never been there….
Hey Rude dude wasn’t it you that said
“The truth isn’t the truth “
Just saying
The Don and Rudy shitshow…today’s episode: The Bus….