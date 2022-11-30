Recent Post
- Why Jim Obergefell is not celebrating the Senate’s same-sex marriage bill
- Footage shows bitter fighting behind the front lines in Ukraine
- Berman calls out Kevin McCarthy’s response to Trump’s dinner with White nationalist
- Stephen Miller testified in front of federal grand jury, CNN reports
- CNN analysts break down Oath Keepers verdict
79 comments
God Bless this Heroic people!!
Yes, yes, yes, as well as the heroic people of Libya, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Vietnam, North Korea, Yugoslavia, right? hypocritical animal🤬🤬🤬
🙏💙💙💛💛
Is it written by a bot or a real person?
bot
Heroic? The US using These people for laundering money
We must protect the superior allies at all costs. The victory of the righteous is incumbent on the blood of the faithful.
Amen.
My Grandfather’s family was lined up against a wall in their home in Bakmut and shot by Russians (revolutionaries) 100 years ago. He survived but saw his mother and one brother die that day. He and the other Mennonites from the area who were lucky fled to Canada. He homesteaded and raised a family with his new wife in Northern Ontario and was always a happy go lucky kind of person who never complained about the whole ordeal.
Good Lol he must’ve served for Hitler🤣👍
@patrick gorski Do you cry when you see my channel🥲🤣 how we treat you bandera lovers
@Mair Ukraine was invented by Communists in 1922 – in 1919 there were Little Russians… but there weren’t many of them and they lived much further west
@Mair In 1912, 45 percent of Russians, 28 percent of Jews and 18 percent of Little Russians lived in city of Kiev..
I was kidnapped and raped at the behest of my Russian ex-boyfriend and the FBI is trying to cover it up. I live in USA and the traumatic incident happened in USA. Numerous reports have been made and yet, the FBI blatantly denying my rights.
Those reporters have some balls being out there, and all to report the truth. Respect.
According to Russians orcs, this is all fake, made up🤦🏻♂️
@D Thrust Better give your shitty dollars here otherwise these psychopath orcs will come for your family next.
I was kidnapped and raped at the behest of my Russian ex-boyfriend and the FBI is trying to cover it up. I live in USA and the traumatic incident happened in USA. Numerous reports have been made and yet, the FBI blatantly denying my rights.
@Sam3460 The Tribal Mind of US people never think about the Nation when they vote. Sam, your heart is for the US Family and the Nation. Thank You.
@J.Gomez actually they won’t even IF they overtook america Russians have been far better when it comes to their treatment towards black oriole than Ukrainians. Lol yes some of us know about that little white nationalist country that’s getting all this money
I get exhausted just watching them fight through a soldiers eye. If you have not been in war you can’t imagine the mental pain and fatigue these guys are going through. I hope they get some quality rotation time so they can unwind.
I don’t know about quality, but they do rotate, even in bakhmut – my friend is there…
Because of where I was based I never actually deployed, but even training was enough. As bad as it was you knew it wasn’t real – but this is. As a European I can’t believe this is happening – trench warfare in 2022.
*SEARCH:”PUTIN’S ROAD TO WAR”
&
SEARCH:”PUTIN’S ATTACK ON UKRAINE 🇺🇦 “✌️*
Good idea 👍
Go show them how it’s done big guy
A psychopath, bully never stops unless he’s stopped .To the heroes fighting for Ukraine and the reporters who bring us such news , hats off 🙏
😠 Fuk Elizabeth Njoki what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
bot
Are you talking about the US, the country that killed 2 million civilians in the last 30 years?
victory to the Ukrainian people, a nation of brave warriors and everyday heroes!
😠 Fuk duey carter what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
God bless this man and his companions. God bless Ukraine and all allies and Russians fleeing the draft 🙏🇺🇦🇪🇺🇺🇲🇬🇧🇨🇦🇵🇱🇨🇵🇨🇿🇩🇪🇱🇻🇳🇿🇦🇺🇹🇩🇪🇪🇾🇪🇮🇹🇲🇰🇱🇹🇫🇮🇭🇷🇩🇰🇬🇷🇱🇹🇱🇺🇳🇴🇵🇹🇸🇮🇸🇰🇪🇦🇸🇪🇧🇬🇭🇺🇨🇭🇯🇵🇰🇷🇸🇬🇹🇼 No to Imperialism, No to WAR, Yes to life, freedom, humanity, peace and sovereignty of nations✌️🌏
bot
All those countries are imperialists
The US has kept Pakistan ready for India. The US don’t recognise the Indian Map but encourages India to fight against China to destroy the Indian economy .
I am an audience of Geo-political affairs and interests:
By NAFTA, the US controls the business of China with Mexico and Canada,
By Covid: The US holds the business of Australia with China.
Human rights: The US controls the business agreement with the EU and China.
By border disputes with India: the US encourage India to fight with China.
Through Ukraine’s Proxy wars: they destroyed the EU economy and Sanctioned Russia not helping developing countries stand on their own feet. Thus wants to control the whole world.
The US wants business with China alone and wants to control China’s market on its own terms.
The allies can do business with the consent of the US and under its supervision.
This is the US deep-state program maintained by Both Trump and Biden.
Hey, EU hate America nowadays, backstabbing EU to economically pariah…. F….. USA
I was kidnapped and raped at the behest of my Russian ex-boyfriend and the FBI is trying to cover it up. I live in USA and the traumatic incident happened in USA. Numerous reports have been made and yet, the FBI blatantly denying my rights.
What’s weird is 1-2 days of air sorties could of won many of these battles yet the international army instead is having to grind for weeks & months to recapture an area with inaccurate rockets and shells which often take 30+ attempts to hit a target. The orcs man power can be refreshed and replaced for years to come so only a fool would think a grind is going to get very far before 2025
Great we should give them some F-18 and F-35s
They aren’t a managed economy anymore there a petrol state run by a defacto mob boss, rule is by violence and corruption
They don’t have the logistics or manufacturing base to support the troops They have there now and the more men they pull out of the economy the worse it will get
hopefully they will get them. After Russia converted all AA to A2G and ran out of good AA capabilities. Then its game over very quickly.
Give them say 10; A-10/OA Thunderbolts (Warthogs v Orcs). The A-10s are to be phased out soon from a stock of 281.
Putin seems to be just sending in wave after wave of newly-mobilized cannon-fodder. If he’s able to keep that up, maybe the West will say “f–k it,” and send Ukraine what it needs.
When I learned that the Russian military has no NCOs whatsoever I was shocked.
I couldn’t work out how they could be operationally effective with hardly any leadership. Imagine a troop of 40 men, some seasoned fighters, with the experience and skills needed to lead men, but instead it’s commanded bya young inexperienced officer, who no one respects and who hasn’t a clue how to lead his men.
😠 Fuk Phil what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
DON’T BELIEVE NOTHING THE MAINSTREAM PUTS OUT, IT’S ALL FAKE NEWS BUDDY
Please Lord Ukraine needs your help. Let your mercy and kindness be upon the Ukrainians soldiers. Please Lord. We praise and adore You lord. May God bless and keep them all safe in Jesus Mighty Name we pray amen. Please God have mercy on the Ukrainians soldiers.
😠 Fuk Margaret Raad what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
a real person (not a bot) who is a christian would wish that on both sides.
the same prayer is being said to the same God by a russian supporter….
God is a rightouse God. Ukraine is fighting for it’s country trying to defend his people.
Especially great coverage today, I always love it when General Hertling gives his salient analysis!
😠 Fuk BizarreIoveTriangle what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
He’s the best.
A paid analyst will tell you whatever you want to hear.
The people on the line know what they need and its what we need to get fast ..
It’s so sad and breaks my heart what evil and heartless Putin and his orcs are doing to Ukraine. It’s so unnecessary. It’s sad how Putin and his evil orcs don’t care about human life when they should all get along and love one another. No love in these evil doers, sad. God says…”love thy neighbor”… Praying for Ukraine and victory for them. They are brave people.
😠 Fuk Gma what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
Still, I’m surprised at the lack of battle-front footage like this.
We know these viscious battles are happening but we don’t really appreciate how bad it really is for those guys because we don’t see it.
I would’ve thought at least, especially in the early stages of the war, there’d more drone footage from private operators – there’s plenty out there after all.
I’ve been re-watching the excellent Band of Brothers series, and I’m thinking that no doubt the grittyness of the fighting is not much different to what’s going on today.
@medved I’ve seen a lot of videos on telegram from both sides. It’s grim. But 80% are of fallen rus soldiers.
@Dorian Gray Don’t try to convince the FCB officers…it’s their job to pollute the cyber space with such sort of rubbish pretending to be “ordinary citizens”.
Youtube is censoring out footage of fighting
@belleshell Yeah, at times they’ve fallen onto the bodies they never cleared up previously.
What’s sad is, the people know but most go along with the lunacy and state delusions, like a learned helplessness.
Even the ones who escape into exile aren’t truly free of the Kremlin
You don’t see it because they won’t let you see anything that contradicts the narrative
As a Finn, I can’t help but compare it to the incredible odds Finland faced against Russia in 1939. I pray that Ukraine is able to sustain, as they have, against another Russian aggression.
@Holeinone you must be an English professor🤣my least favorite type of person. A teacher hmmm🙂
I will probably sympathise with you if united nations gets both nato and usa to pay for the attrocities they done in libya.
Until then..
I couldn’t careless if Russia wipes Ukraine out of the planet.
Double standard..
United Nations should be dismantled.
Russia is the only country that can match both usa and nato put together so to hell with Ukraine and it’s Allie’s..
Poof!
@Holeinone since I’ve cracked you… was university worth it after all?🤣🙂
@Holeinone should’ve stayed in school maybe you wouldn’t work a 9-5 Andrew🤣
@Holeinone it’s amazing 2 people actually think I’m speaking Russian🤣western educated for sure
Great reporting and analysis. Thank you for your coverage of Ukraine!
Amazing footage but the bravery of these soldiers are unbelievable. The western politicians should watch this video and send more weapons to Ukraine that they shouldn’t be worried of a shortages because it will affect their fighting spirit and morale. Matthew you’re such a brave reporter and you’ve proved it many times. SLAVA UKRAINE 🇺🇦 🇺🇦 🇺🇦 🇵🇭 🇵🇭
😠 Fuk Johnny Tampocao what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
Bravery is not are
God please protect the Ukraine soldiers in the front line. God please bring peace to them , bring safe to them and bring freedom to them . God Bless Them All .
😠 Fuk regan ung what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
when you hear screaming while firing, its usually a sign that soldiers are streched to the limit on how long this war last. Fighting in bakhmut and svatove is fericous is an understatement.
😠 Fuk Abhishek Tadimari what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScZkRHtm_U
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de