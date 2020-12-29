Forced marriage survivor: A big part of me died during those two years

December 29, 2020

 

Trapped at home, isolated from the outside world, and prevented from returning to school — this is life under lockdown for forced marriage victims in the United Kingdom. But with lockdown making it even harder for charities to identify victims there are concerns that hundreds of young people could be trapped at home with nowhere to escape. CNN's Nada Bashir reports.

23 Comments on "Forced marriage survivor: A big part of me died during those two years"

  1. Flaming Microbe | December 29, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

    your suffering is now known to the world. i’m so sorry this has happened to you which is such a generic statement, but we KNOW who you are, so you made a difference.

  2. Professor Newman | December 29, 2020 at 7:48 PM | Reply

    They shouldnt even be called “honor killings” and “honor violence.” It should be called sexual killings and sexual violence. Because it is.

  3. Black Beauty | December 29, 2020 at 7:56 PM | Reply

    CONTINUED EXPOSING OF THIS HORRIBLE CRIME ON WOMEN AND YOUNG GIRLS IS WHAT HAS TO CONTINUE TO HAPPEN IN ORDER TO END THIS ONE DAY!!!

  4. W s | December 29, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    The beautiful tree of religion never stops fruiting

  5. Richard Hill | December 29, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    It is diabolical that this practice is given any heed in this , the 21st century. Whatever we can do to help , we must do it now .

  6. j leigh | December 29, 2020 at 8:27 PM | Reply

    I am sorry for the pain inflicted on you and thank you for speaking up.

  7. Andy C. Lawlor | December 29, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

    *“The more advanced a country gets the more primitive it’s people and it’s society becomes. If you need any further evidence of this simply take a look at the United States.”*

  8. Kelley Gates | December 29, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

    She is not hiding her face? This woman’s bravery, I am in utter awe!

