Forced marriage survivor: A big part of me died during those two years

Trapped at home, isolated from the outside world, and prevented from returning to school — this is life under lockdown for forced marriage victims in the United Kingdom. But with lockdown making it even harder for charities to identify victims there are concerns that hundreds of young people could be trapped at home with nowhere to escape. CNN's Nada Bashir reports.
your suffering is now known to the world. i’m so sorry this has happened to you which is such a generic statement, but we KNOW who you are, so you made a difference.
They shouldnt even be called “honor killings” and “honor violence.” It should be called sexual killings and sexual violence. Because it is.
CONTINUED EXPOSING OF THIS HORRIBLE CRIME ON WOMEN AND YOUNG GIRLS IS WHAT HAS TO CONTINUE TO HAPPEN IN ORDER TO END THIS ONE DAY!!!
It is diabolical that this practice is given any heed in this , the 21st century. Whatever we can do to help , we must do it now .
I am sorry for the pain inflicted on you and thank you for speaking up.
She is not hiding her face? This woman’s bravery, I am in utter awe!