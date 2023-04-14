Recent Post
- Hear what Michael Cohen thinks about Trump’s lawsuit against him
- Former AG Bill Barr on the case that he thinks poses Trump’s biggest threat
- Bill Barr says Pentagon leaker showed it’s ‘too easy’ to get access to docs
- Hear Giuliani’s exchange with Fox host ‘extremely relevant’ to Dominion case
- How Trump changed his legal strategy in deposition for NY civil fraud case
He is lying, Mike Flynn also plead guilty and he shut that down
Q Flynn.
Barr is the reason we still haven’t seen the true Muller report.
That because like Agent Orange he too is a Criminal!
*SEARCH: THE WILLIAM BARR MEMO 📝 RELEASED =OOOPSY 😁*
Barr needs to be behind bars too
bill we remember what you did when trump was president and you were attorney genreral. you going on this news tour won’t erase that. you were trifling bill and your attempt to salavge your legacy won’t work
💯
✓
At least open an investigation into his reasons for his undying loyalty to Trump and his cult before dismissing his anti democratic behaviour!😊
i bet his family hates him.
Bill Barr covered up the Mueller Report
@Major Anthony Nelson What has Garland covered up for Biden, we the ppl need to know ????
@Dianne Johnson ok Karen, time for bed now. Thats enough internet for you today, Karen.
@Major Anthony Nelson Garland is literally investigating his own boss right now. Nice try.
epstien was suicided
Disbar Barr!
U mean criminal Bragg
@Major Anthony Nelson Did she stutter?
Bar Barr black sheep
He was root of problems!!! Letting traitors get away with murder!
@Major Anthony Nelson No actually she means you! Traitor!
Why ask them questions when you know they are going to lie this criminal needs to be locked up too
💯
Hoping for him to blurt something out.
Exactly 💯 💯 💯
EVIL FLINTSTONE BARR
Donthecon will turn on him too
Bill B..did a lot of cover up work for DT.. Instead of working for the people BB was being used as a personal attorney ..
100
I can see why Kaitlan Collins got promoted. She’s a great interviewer and asks really great questions on the fly based on responses.
I like her but disagree emphatically re this interview. U need a person w/ a strong legal background to interrogate Barr. I’m an attorney and overall I think she did a terrible job on the interview.
@arjaygee It was softball bc she has no legal training hence, she has no idea what follow up questions would destroy his obfuscation and constant pivoting.
This interview, and the one with Cohen were truly pathetic. She attacked Cohen, and just let Barr lie like a rug. There have to be better reporters, with much better interview skills. She is really bad at this.
Kaitlan is excellent no matter what she is doing. I like it when she covers trump.
Where’s the case against traitor Bill Barr!
He knows how to dress, his shirt and tie match.
IF you Have to wear a tie – try matching it w your pants. have some class
Why do we want to spend time listening to anything Barr has to say? He has a history of distracting, deflecting and manipulating. I certainly hope Kaitlan Collins chooses to interview credible, ethical and factual guests in the future. 🤨
She’s really bad at this. Her questions were not well thought out. A lawyer would have done a much better job.
Agreed, he lost all credibility when he interfered in these investigations!
Kaitlin doesn’t get to pick who she interviews. That’s all decided and worked out by the people working behind the scenes at CNN.
I thought Kaitlin did an ok job here. No, she’s not a legal eagle. And she is relatively new to working inside at the show desk. Remember, she was a White House correspondent and she was very aggressive with trump. When trump said “the president has absolute power” she yelled back at him (3 times) “who told you that!!” Some other reporter interrupted her questioning, but she kept yelling it out.
I heard she is actually a conservative. Idk if it’s true or not. But if it is, she seems to hide any political bias she may have quite well. Very professional.
The bigger issue that someone like Kaitlin is considered the standard for reporting and holding guests to account, her standard is ok, but not great.
Nice to see Fred Flinstone wearing a suit again. 😅
I swear, the remoresful Bill Barr looks even more like Droopy Dog than before!
Boink boink. I’m the hero.
Barr : it would be bad to hold Doni boy accountable
Please stop giving Barr a voice. He’s just as guilty as Trump.
I’m sure CNN will take your sage comment under advisement-Mr. Echo chamber- DB
Alvin has been staying up late with the nightlight on putting this case together ” he’s crossed his T’s and dotted his I’s ” It’s Donnie whose going to need a good explanation for this.
B+ job Kaitlan, well done 👊😎
Hand Barr over to Mehdi, and you’ll see what an A+ job looks like.
If people say trumps indictment is politically motivated, I think there’s a much stronger case to be made for saying that shielding Trump from indictments has political motivation.