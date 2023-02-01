Former GOP lawmaker calls this move by McCarthy ‘despicable’ February 1, 2023 50 comments Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
50 comments
Clear his name ? He will just layer more lies on top of the existing lies he has already told ..
Doctor Santos has said he wouldn’t step down as President of the FBI, or as Ambassador to Narnia.
@W and yet here you are trumpeting these ‘factoids’
@W
Thank you CNN for triggering Trumponzees. 😂😂😂😂😂
Does g.o.p. stand for Gaseous Oxymorons party?
@Jeremy Cool story, bro.
Their all despicable,,,BOTH parties
McCarthy is a terrible speaker!!!
cap. Nancy Pelosi is so bad her husband turned gay.
And 1 Congressman (from either party)can call for an up & down vote to remove him. That was MTG item that he caved for also.
Santos has “psychopath ” written all over his smug face.
Santos rings in at 5 out of 10 on the psychopathy checklist … you only need 1 or 2 to be classified as one.
😂sadly it’s just the republican cult from voters to illegitimate Supreme Court to the republican cult in congress
I think he may actually ring in at more than 5 on Hare’s Psychopathy Check List. He certainly is a psychopath according to that assessment tool.
thank god jb is at top of the list…
Does g.o.p. stand for Gaseous Oxymorons party?
In order to clear his name that guy will first have to settle on what it really is.
“Learned his Lesson!?” Translation: “I did every damned thing you’ve been told about and more! Now, can we just over it? I pro-o-omise to be a good little Congressman. Okay?” It’s like they’re negotiating with a seven-year-old.
That’s his latest lie.
A politician lied his way into office? I’m shocked
@Chris Johnson watch something different for once and you will find out you’re wrong.
Exactly! I didn’t know that lying precluded someone from office. I thought it was a requirement.
@rdgtxs Your talking about joe bidn?
Does g.o.p. stand for Gaseous Oxymorons party? I mean tRUMP left the economy WORST than he found it! As did the last TWO g.o.p. administration’s TOO! Then there’s tRUMPs family separation plan! Ended up being tRUMPs KIDNAPPING CHILDREN plan! Talk about putting lipstick on a pig!!! And let U.S. not forget! tRUMP told Bob Woodward on tape covid is DEADLY! Then tRUMP turns around and tRUMP tells U.S. “covid was just a bad case of the flue”! + tRUMP literally hawked FAKE CURES for covid! Then 400,000 Americans DIED! A COUP! And heck Biden and Pence told U.S. and gave it back! tRUMP DENIED it and tried to HIDE it! Heard about the difference between Apples and Oranges. This is More like Apples and MORE of the BS! Sorry Just trying to help RAISE the old HUE AND CRY! After all I am a herold.
@missed shot duh
Now that it’s all turning bad for him, I bet Grerge Santos regrets the day he created the House of Representatives.
That’s a good one!! 😂😂😂
You have a gift. 😂
Which name? His previous name? His drag queen stage name? His family Jewish name? The legal name on his indictment? There is no clearing the names he is being called by the public. Including his constituents.
What about Biden inn his nice little lies never talked to Hunter about his business dealing!
Biden lies every time he opens his mouth the border is not open that’s why million
of people can just walk across it spending millions of taxpayer money b
“I want to clear my name.”
“Which one?”
Someone with integrity would leave.
He lies all the time. Highly qualified for the US Congress.
He never should’ve been placed on those committees in the first place!
@Dale Hartley Schiff cannot not tell a lie. If his mouth is moving he is lying.
@missed shot You forgot the rest, our long time “friend” who sunk the USS Liberty, who takes us for Billions every year, who spies on use and steals secrets ( several convicted Israeli spies stayed in our prisons), Who produce software to evade our laws, Etc….
Is here proposing a conspiracy theory any worse then ANY republican in the past 10 years? The ones who use blood libel memes to encourage the racist and anti Semites?
Pfft Omar just talked without thinking and walked it back. How many republicans have walked back the big lie of trump? blaming jews/gays/mexicans/etc for all of our problems? not a one that is still in office.
As for Schiff? tell me how he lied to get elected? Tell me how he completely faked his ENTIRE persona to gain sympathy.
Why wasn’t Swalwell charged if he committed crimes…because there was never any allegation of him giving anything to the spy…rather when they contacted him he cooperated…But I know that does not fit your narrative, so you conveniently forget reality.
Nothing you have claimed can be backed up, but everything santos has said can and HAS ALREADY been proven to be a lie. Sorry, reality wins bud.
@Tyrone vonChadley ok, what has he lied about? Did he completely lie about everything he is to his voters? Nope. Sorry, but you are projecting, and the SAD thing is I cannot tell if you are projecting Santos, OR Trump. Both are dishonourable, deceiving and just plain STUPID liars. They are so bad they are jokes, except they are power movers atm, and trump has gotten people killed with his lies…Santos has just been a thief with his.
Heyyyyyyyyyyyyy Hurry for physical gold stay away from virtual gold mess Rssia Ukrine war may go global……………………………………
@BlueAnons are Dumb hahaha
Santos just wants to hang on long enough to collect that lifetime pension for serving one term.
Since there’s proof now he’s committed (at least) election fraud, like serious fraud in official documents given about his donors, that is unlikely.
Santos does not deserve to be on any committees, putting him on one, and then taking him off is just an act to make it seem like he’s being disciplined. is quite sickening that people are so stupid that they’ll think this is a kind of justice
Putting him on a committees, would be like putting the lying Russian conspiracist Adam Schitt, and Someone who sleeping with Chinese Spy Eric Swalwell, and American hating, Muslim Terrorist Sympathizer Ilhan Omar on committees.
@Bill db where’d you hear that s*** from Tucker Carlson? LOL what you’re saying is pretty sick Bro
He really needs to resign and he’s not the only one in the circus that needs to go.
the only thing Santos ever said that was true is- ” I’m a republican”
It’s impossible for a person to change who they are especially when they’re a psychopath.
That’s right. There is no mental health treatment for psychopathy. It is not treatable with standard therapy or medications.
The last election revealed how our society has become more divided. People voted along party lines out of ignorance and spite, not considering the potential long-term effects. Now, we’re all facing the consequences together.