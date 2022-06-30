Recent Post
76 comments
There’s a reason why Hannity and Trump got along so well for so long, it’s as if they were in a competition to see who could lie to the American people more consistently than the other
@Bird 🇺🇦 Brain You’re supposed to support the current thing with a pride flag. Ukraine is old news.
@Boycott Groomers Sorry to disabuse you of your pretensions, but Ukraine is a current topic of interest. Ukraine will fight until it ousts the last invading orcs.
Slava Ukraini and Heroyam Slava!! 🇺🇦🇺🇦💪👊
@Dog SenseHe should have asked Brandon’s ( ballot harvesters ) instead , they had a few million votes to spare
@Chewie Knievel the King of the LGBTQ+ Community
Every time I start scratching my head that just now Republican lawmakers are shocked by these revelations, I remember that most of these guys are not that bright.
@Francis Peter no she didn’t. You only believe this because you’re desperate.
He sounds like he is panicking. Out of breath, spewing words a mile a minute so there’s no silence to betray his fear and dread. He’s drowning and he’s terrified. God it’s satisfying to see him so desperate.
@Ruben Reyes 😂😂😂😂
I suppose the text messages were also fake? Lol.
@David Paz wow are you clever. Imagine you found out the world is facing food and fuel shortages. And you figured this out all by yourself?? Bravo!
If some Republicans continue to hold on to the idea of Trump it gives the impression they have nothing of substance to hold on to about themselves.
@Cryst C O the be sure there are better presidential.options than biden, similarly , theres no worse choice than trump
@Cryst C O you rather have a guy who does nothing but tweets on his phone all day, can’t be trusted with top secret information and has the thinking capacity of a 12 year old?.. you must set the bar pretty low.
@Javier Torres He’s more of a 5 year old. You are giving him more credit than he deserves. He even mentioned in one of his books that he still feels 5.
Just amazed that it took all this for folks to “be amazed” at the news coming out of this…
@M Hall , seriously, I think you are not a very good American with snide remarks like you posted !
@Mr Rey and how do you know there have been zero corroboration on her testimony?
They still need to question under oath the other people that were present at the scene and actions she described.
Maybe just a wishful thinking?
Just asking..🤷🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️
@Renaissance Man by all means, that would make a world of difference!! Haven’t heard yet……not even one.
THOSE ARE THA FOOLZ WHO KEEP REFUSING TO BE *”WOKE✊😎”* & JUST WANTED TO FOREVER LIVE IN THEIR IMAGINARY LA LA LAND!!😏🤔✊😎✌😁
Funny how pretty much every single former Republican Congressmen speaks out publicly against Trump, but every single one that is still in office either is quite or defends Trump.
@Malleus Dei the person who said they’d testify that is a lie is neither one of them 🤡
@Wtf_Jokes even cnn mentioned the secret service refuted her claims…
Because they bought each other-they were either given their jobs by him, or they made hefty campaigne donations.
I can certainly understand why Hannity’s wife DUMPED HIM! The guy loves Trump more than life itself.
@Kitti whieldon tell Lora I love her but trump got to go….lol 😆
@Lora Larose you know something we don’t????? love is really blind and stupid
If that is true 🎉🧨📢🎺💃
@Roy Stuart 🤕🤒🤪🤤
I like this land, this part of the world. It’s where I was born, raised, and have worked and raised a family. But I hate the country for allowing a government that sponsored amazing growth and prosperity for a few decades after WW2 to shoot itself in the foot as often as it has in the past 40 years. People don’t matter at all anymore. Headlines matter more than substance, and the only bleak substance offered is horrible tripe.
@trainrecked you spelled “im an idiot” wrong
@Rob the party can’t do anything unless they have the numbers, so vote for the Dems and you might be surprised even pleasantly surprised otherwise it’s going to get really bad.
Geez , when I’m reincarnated ….I want to come back as a ” talking head ” on Fox ……it must be great to NEVER be wrong about ANYTHING ………to always be sure that what your guy did is ALWAYS right ……and what the other guy did is ALWAYS wrong …….what a world !!!!!
@Chance von Freund You don’t understand words, do you?
@Scigirl As far as you know! In case you misplaced your Hooked On Phonics? Fox is no#1
Hannity should be held as liable as Trump is. Time for all of the “swamp” to be exposed and go to jail!
@USUK he’s has better things to do
@Rodney The next witness … ” We found the AR15s ” 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
@Timothy Kozlowski you’re right…. Because you said so…. LMAO
Indict, convict, and finally imprison these traitors. Otherwise, their next insurrection just might work.
another J J & E!? huh – you guys crave power!
And is already in the planning stage
Stunned they knew exactly what they were doing, “, shocked, I’m simply shocked gambling going on” Or are they stunned, that abyone would dare tell the truth?
THEY THOUGHT EVERYONE ELSE WUZ JUST AS FAKE AS THEM!! THEY WERE AT LEAST 99% CORRECT!!😂😂😂
Casablanca?
How do you make a Republican go deaf or more insane, tell them the truth.
Anyone who is “stunned” must have been in a coma for years.
Well said Rejean
@A S Did they? Where did the secret service agents say this didn’t (or did) happen? Where did you get this information? Can you please provide a source?
@James Moore they don’t have sources unless you count the voices in their head
She knew that testifying honestly would be tantamount to painting a huge target on her back, yet she chose to do so anyway. The personification of courage. Good on you Cassidy.
@Mark Carter dont really accommodate the views of someone that doesent know difference between threw and through.
@Jayanna Kelley especially if he denies knowing them
@Bonsai Herman it makes sense to save the best Clown performers for last
Truism…
Just like the two Republicans on the hearing. They sacrificed their career for the truth.
Remember when aspiring to high office was all about service to the people and the nation.
WHEN PRESIDENT OBAMA WUZ IN OFFICE✊😎😂🤣😅
It was during Alexander Hamilton’s lifetime, so no. I know he was Sec. of the Treasury, but he was in it for the public service and lost money while he served.
Ya, they killed him in ’63
And stabbed another in the back in 2016.
@Swapshots Kennedy, and Hillary? Yep, I agree.
You mean before lobbyists became our de facto politicians?
Sean Hannity should be subpoenaed to testify for the January 6th committee.Then subpoenaed to testify for the DOJ grand jury .He knows plenty really Ingram ,Jeanine, Carlson, all need to be subpoenaed too .
Yes! Also – Grimace & Olivio Rodrigo as well! Oh – and the kid from the 6th sense movie! Subpoena all of them! Make them talk! The truth will come out!
Agree with you, ANYONE who had any knowledge of this plan should expect to be subpoenaed in the criminal trials, too. I believe the FOX News people answered some questions. Not exactly sure on that or who might have talked.
Jeanine will probably be to drunk too drunk.
What did Hannity know? Wasn’t he involved in the meetings at the Willard? He should be investigated!!!
He was home whitening his teeth
All Hannity can do is rationalize and use pat phrases, like “obsessive compulsive rage against Donald Trump”, but never any specifics that address why he feels Trump did no wrong.
That’s because there aren’t any!!!!!!
Its way beyond obsessive compulsive rage Shauna, lol,good start though .
Remember that Hannity was Trump’s hidden adviser.
Hannity must have forgotten we’ve all seen and read his texts,tweets and emails to meadows
Some of those “lawmakers” ought to be shaking in their wingtips that they will be swept into an investigation and prosecution by the DOJ.