Ex-officer Kim Potter, 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department has been charged with second-degree manslaughter after the shooting death of Daunte Wright. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports. Aired on 04/14/2021.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

About Andrea Mitchell: Andrea Mitchell is NBC News’ chief foreign affairs correspondent and host of MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports," an hour of political news and interviews with top newsmakers that airs each weekday at 12 p.m. ET on MSNBC.

In addition to politics, Mitchell covers foreign policy, intelligence and national security issues, including the diplomacy of Secretary of State John Kerry, for all NBC News and MSNBC properties.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#KimPotter #BrooklynCenterPolice #MSNBC

Former Officer Kim Potter Charged With Second Degree Manslaughter In Daunte Wright Case