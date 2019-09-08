Former Rep. Mark Sanford Announces 2020 GOP Primary Challenge To Trump | MSNBC

TOPICS:
September 8, 2019

 

Former Rep. Mark Sanford says he will run for president, giving President Trump another longshot primary challenger.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

35 Comments on "Former Rep. Mark Sanford Announces 2020 GOP Primary Challenge To Trump | MSNBC"

  1. The Chosen One | September 8, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    FIRST

  2. DRSmetal | September 8, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    A complete waste of time.

  3. The Chosen One | September 8, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    Is this the clown that was cheating on his wife and claimed he was hiking the Appalachian trail?

  4. bones007able | September 8, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    And the Trump party will block any challenges to Trump in this state just like he is doing in other states … why don’t we just call it what it is … The Fascist party…. what else do you call blocking candidates from the same party opposing the incumbent?

  5. Everblue Freediving | September 8, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Its too late for the GOP… how can anyone support a GOP candidate when the entire party has become corrupt and treasonous?

  6. Denver | September 8, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    GOOD! Although I’m not a “fan”, I can CLEARLY say that anyone would be better than the 240 lbs of fascist clown meat that’s currently occupying the White House! Interested in hearing his policy positions…

  7. John Trump | September 8, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    🇺🇸 The Walls going up rapidly like the economy and stock market, we no longer hear about Isis thank you President Trump! 🇺🇸

  8. Phyllis Pollack | September 8, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    The Republicans think Trump is the magic key.
    They will pick Trump.

  9. Make Racists Afraid Again | September 8, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    And some people think Bernie got screwed!
    He will be running against the Trump Party.

  10. Nychelle Brewer | September 8, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    Incumbent presidents with primary challengers tend to go on to lose … I hadn’t thought of that, but true! Hope.

  11. Pyroman / | September 8, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    Wurprized trump isn’t tweet see j told you s.c be hjt

  12. HVAC AGENT | September 8, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    TRUMP 2020…

  13. Banquet Meal | September 8, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Lol this is the guy who was using public funds to bang his mistress in Argentina.

  14. Linda Minton | September 8, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Lmfao, yeah good ol Appalachian hiking Sanford is who people really want!

  15. Jbaz | September 8, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    🤡🤡Another delusional clown🤡🤡

  17. Joseph Torrence | September 8, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Keep lining them up. Its about time the GOP realized that Trump is wrecking this country. Don’t be afraid Republicans line up and run against the toddler president

  18. ed low | September 8, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    MSNBC sucks. Just a reminder.

  19. Myballsitchsomethingfierce | September 8, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    He want make it to one debate

  20. Eric Wood | September 8, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Sanford was grabbing the Appalachian Trials by the p…… oh never mind.

