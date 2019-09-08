Former Rep. Mark Sanford says he will run for president, giving President Trump another longshot primary challenger.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Former Rep. Mark Sanford Announces 2020 GOP Primary Challenge To Trump | MSNBC
FIRST
A complete waste of time.
Is this the clown that was cheating on his wife and claimed he was hiking the Appalachian trail?
yes
And the Trump party will block any challenges to Trump in this state just like he is doing in other states … why don’t we just call it what it is … The Fascist party…. what else do you call blocking candidates from the same party opposing the incumbent?
Heil Trump…Economy Never Better
It has happened before – however, it should not be allowed. It means that people who have changed their minds about a candidate don’t get a vote – very unfair.
@HVAC AGENT national debt never bigger – the best ever the biggest.
@Hazel McCloy they always seem to leave that part out
Its too late for the GOP… how can anyone support a GOP candidate when the entire party has become corrupt and treasonous?
Everblue Freediving You could say the same for the Democrats
Said the Fascist Democrat.
@John Trump democrats aren’t fascist – that’s right wingers. They’re more socialist.
GOOD! Although I’m not a “fan”, I can CLEARLY say that anyone would be better than the 240 lbs of fascist clown meat that’s currently occupying the White House! Interested in hearing his policy positions…
🇺🇸 The Walls going up rapidly like the economy and stock market, we no longer hear about Isis thank you President Trump! 🇺🇸
John Trump
Russian
LOL….There is no wall! Just 65 miles of ‘repaired fencing’. (And a hurricane in Alabama). Wake up to the real world!
kay armstrong…what you said….
All Sharpied in – I’ve seen the pics.
The Republicans think Trump is the magic key.
They will pick Trump.
And some people think Bernie got screwed!
He will be running against the Trump Party.
Incumbent presidents with primary challengers tend to go on to lose … I hadn’t thought of that, but true! Hope.
You’re IQ is so low and it’s on display
Wurprized trump isn’t tweet see j told you s.c be hjt
TRUMP 2020…
20.20 IQ
Lol this is the guy who was using public funds to bang his mistress in Argentina.
Lmfao, yeah good ol Appalachian hiking Sanford is who people really want!
Linda Minton Clearly he’ll have an appreciation for our national parks…
🤡🤡Another delusional clown🤡🤡
LOL
Keep lining them up. Its about time the GOP realized that Trump is wrecking this country. Don’t be afraid Republicans line up and run against the toddler president
MSNBC sucks. Just a reminder.
He want make it to one debate
Sanford was grabbing the Appalachian Trials by the p…… oh never mind.