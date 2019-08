In an exclusive interview with Ari Melber, former Trump Casino executive Jack O’Donnell gives insight on Trump’s character and longstanding aspirations on becoming President. O’Donnell says Trump always ‘talked about running’ for office, and has a history of ‘bigotry’ that was ‘always visible.’

Former Trump Casino Exec: Trump’s ‘Bigotry Was Always Visible’ | MSNBC