Former Trump insiders react to Jan. 6 hearing on Trump inaction

Skip to content
Tagged with Alyssa Farah Griffin
, cnn
, donald trump
, election 2020
, Happening Now
, Hearings
, House Select Committee
, jake tapper
, January 6 committee
, January 6 Committee Hearings
, january 6 investigation
, latest News
, olivia troye
, Sarah Matthews
, Stephanie Grisham
, trump administration
, Trump Outtakes
, Trump Tape Outtakes
, Trump Video Outtakes
, trump white house
, US Capitol riot
67 comments
I love how Republicans can just say, “I just couldn’t believe Trump could do this” when the writing was on the wall in 2016. Stop paying these hypocritical clowns. They deserve a prison cell for helping Trump get to where he is.
@Saffron Wetter When you talk and write like that, you really should be bothered. Because it’s embarrassing for you. It’s like arguing with a 10-year old. I feel bad calling a 10 year-old an idiot.
These Trump insiders all of a sudden: “Oh my gosh. I had no idea he was so crazy”
Its better to learn late (trump was crazy), than never learn or even be capable of learning.
I was never duped by him. I knew he was a problem back in 2015 when he began his candidacy.
You and me both, and I’m watching as an outsider. I posted many, many things trying to warn you once I read ’14 Characteristics of Facism’. Trump had hit 13 of them by 2015. Got the full deck now…
@Billy Batts Are you sad you were duped or what? I mean, if you’re sad just say so, no need to be rude.
He was a joke back on his little reality show….thenhe decided to run as a spoof and folks thought that was real……amazing
If you were never duped by him how you never said anything? I don’t believe a word you say.
I’m so happy I was never duped by Trump. I feel sorry for people that were. But it happens. I hope more people just put down their loyalty and love of this monster and get out of the cult.
you are watching one side of the story. It would all fall apart under scrutiny. This isnt legitimate, and history will tell the story as such.
Totally agree.
Every former Trump White House Employee – “I watched him create 10 horrendous calamities per day. I stood beside him. I worked for him. After every horrible action and comment, I raised a Trump flag and smiled. When January 6th happened, I decided that this would look bad on me, so I finally left. I was willing to overlook 10,000 horrendous actions. But #10,001 became magically too much.”
Better this boundary than the one Germany gave Hitler, or the one Russians give Putler!
I know! And when they say— “I resigned because i was so outraged!” Hmmmm—- but the administration was going to be over anyway on January 20—so they already had their plans established for the future. Therefore their resignations have NO MEANING WHATSOEVER!
I find it crazy that anyone would be “dooped” by this person in the first place! 🤔
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
@Karl Foster Easy to identify the Trump lovers – they always repeat themselves.
Yes, let us feign outrage after enabling him for four years. At least Grisham is admitting she was duped, but still…
I laughed out loud when she said that.
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
Are we really praising these people for doing the bare minimum of drawing the line at insurrection? These people stood beside him while he tore this country apart for years.
@Jeffrey Sodusta but wasn’t their tenure almost over?
@Keoki Ciervo Even if their tenure was almost over, having asked to stay through the term to make sure safeguards in place meant you also had to defend the insurrection on Jan6. not something that can be defensible, so they made their choices to leave… which i commend them for.
@Snoopy on the Ground ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha
No one was “duped” he showed you EXACTLY who he was time and time again. People overlooked it because they thought it was beneficial to their own agenda
Nailed it
You hit the nail on head.
I love where Liz Chenney commended the role women played in showing courage and telling the truth.
@Truth Sayer bahahaha you made me piss my self
@Loyi Kyong no way according to democrats there is no such word !
Kudos to the women who showed the men what it’s like to have a backbone.
@pbruc brooks and so that makes her guilty by association. Get real.
the night he was ‘elected’ i was so stunned and all i could say is YOU CAN’T DO THIS! how could someone so unfit become the president? didnt sleep that night at all and i never called him PRESIDENT!! i thank god every day he was voted out!!
maggie obrien= 🤡
@Joan Crawford =🤡
I hear you.
@Terri Heitman welcome to American politics!
We all knew DT was going to slam down, that he wasn’t going to go peacefully. What is shocking is that all of these people didn’t see it coming until it happened and when it happened the best they could do was, maybe, resign. Only 1 1/2 years later do a few come forward willingly. SMH
And now you see what staying in power is and what it isn’t all about… when you have it you’re tough and when you don’t, you are a wimp…
@Gibby Cash Il keep you in my prayers do aswell and have faith, the diference between ,whos gonna be ok with whatver comes, and those who will be desparate not knowing what to do , stays in youre persoanl conection, to the holy spirit, wich is being built , true often prayers and bible study! if you dont have a bible ,get one asap, theres nothing more important for you than to get youre sword and shield against evil! the bible is not a book, the bible is gods word! its literaly everything worthy and meanigfull: faith, wisdom, love ,shelter,forgiveness, joy, meaning, asurence,security,-its literaly gods private chanel to the siner, true faithful prayers, and bible study, the siner stays in conetion to god, wich abolished him of all sins and second death, true faith in jesuses! no one will be in heavens , due to his deeds, or because he is a sevenbth day adventist! only by faith in jesuses hrist, and consistency in prayers!
It’s the bizarre culture.
Hearing Trump say on camera“ I can’t say this election is over” after everything that happened the day before at the capital was WILD! 😳
@Nasty Woman 1979 yup, they celebrate their low expectations
“Father, please preserve this nation in all Truth, and free it from any abuse of authority.” Amen
He’s gonna allow America to endure all that she deserves.
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
How’s MAGA gonna whine about a laptop when they’re hiding a mountain of cellphones?! 😂
@Hajos Armandio-Liviu …. The claims you make!!!, can we see the evidence you have to support them ???
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
Ryan Michael=🤡
“But the missing emails, the missing emails, the missing emails… oh wait. Oops.”
Do you…Ryan Michael, deny the laptop or it’s contents? Is that excusable? Please elaborate. I am asking a serious question.
Well said! 💯 “he doesn’t care about this country “!
1 LaWanda Contreras Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
We are all seeing very clearly what went down Jan. 6. Had the Republican Party spoken out against Trump following Jan 6 coup attempt and voted to Impeach Trump they could have mitigated the damage to this country and to their party. They made the decision to stand by him and we all watched that too.
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
It is always dangerous when any politician has such a mesmerizing effect on his fans. I’ve NEVER been “all in” on anybody. I’m a D, but I’ve blasted Clinton, Obama, and Biden when they disappointed me. Undying devotion always ends up getting abused.
@sonny johnson Oh how I agree. Thanks.
They’re extremists
@Robert Gennari HAHAHA says the guy who never served.
“This is all because of Donald Trump” reminds me of the “It was all because of Hitler” quotes. These people were the Goebbels and fellow travelers who allowed him to gain power.
Blood is on their hands.
“I was duped by him” Really ?!?! No-one who’s lived in america at any time over the last 30 years has any illusions about who Donald Trump who he was and IS !
1 Tinotenda Kunaishe Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
@Patrick Hollywood dear brother, no one is reedemed by his deeds, no one is without sin in front of god, and literaly no one will be in heavens because the good deeds taht they ve id, each and everysingle one of the people who will be in heavens , its because gods grace, and jesuses shatered blood, equaly ,for everyone! redemption is free, its up to us as we have free will, if we grab his loving hand or not! all you have to do is sincerly feel sorry, want to cutloose with the fake one, and have faith, FAITH is whats all about, if you believe, jesuses blood saved you, and youre being coopereative with the holy spirit, you will be in heavens! another thing, its not us who can do something as i sayed we are powerless, but oure faith is the conection to the holy spirt, tru faithfull prayers, and besides the prayers, god let us the bigest jolly joker posible, the BIBLE,! the bible is not a book ,its goods word, its literaly a sword against evil! everything you need to be set free to find back the meaning,: hope,joy,wisdom, love forgiveness, streght,shelter, guidance, literaly everything worthfull and what matters is there! its an unfatimable river of streght and guidance from above! the only thing is when you read the bible ,to be aware that is not just a book, but is gods private line to the siners ,along with prayers! so always before you read the bible , pray, for then holy spirit to reveal you ,what you need to hear! another thing, when people think at the bible they think, its a big book that they will never finish, its completly wrong, when it comes to bible its not about quuantity, its about quality! so dont even thinki you have to read much of it, not at all, ! read slowly and mediate at what you are reading, . see even if you ve read the same verse or chapter 100 times, buyt you sincerly and in an unshalow maner want to meet with god, for guidance and streght, you read the same thing 101 th , time it will always reveal you somegthing new, something you didnt understood, last time! another thing under the verses youl see a small writing, those are sendings, if you dont understand something, or you need more clarification, go to a sending , or even 2, thatsn how you shoul read the bible dive into gods word! those sendings are either same thing under diferent circumsyance or some similarity to what you read! i know it may sound, hard boring ,or useless, but i asure you is anything but! the key to it ,is realising its not a novel ,is gods word, theres no biger treasure than that, ! if you pray faithfully and you sincerly want to hear god, look no further is there! its all about you wanting to chanege, and having faith! i sugest you start with the new testament, from Mathew, but you can start with genesis to, its not a wrong or right way to read the bible, al its required is to pray before, and let god talk to you! il keep you in my prayers, god bless you and youre loved ones!