Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, and Dorothy Roberts, the director of the University of Pennsylvania's Program on Race, Science & Society join Ali Velshi to discuss how to build up trust with the Black community around government-sponsored vaccines and other healthcare. Despite having Covid antibodies, Dr. Stanford felt it was important to be vaccinated in order to send a message. Professor Roberts adds, "We have to address racism in medicine now so that it deserves the trust of black people."

Founder of the Black Doctors Covid-19 Consortium Leads By Example To Conquer Medical Skepticism