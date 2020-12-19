Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, and Dorothy Roberts, the director of the University of Pennsylvania's Program on Race, Science & Society join Ali Velshi to discuss how to build up trust with the Black community around government-sponsored vaccines and other healthcare. Despite having Covid antibodies, Dr. Stanford felt it was important to be vaccinated in order to send a message. Professor Roberts adds, “We have to address racism in medicine now so that it deserves the trust of black people.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Founder of the Black Doctors Covid-19 Consortium Leads By Example To Conquer Medical Skepticism
Fake bots being supported by YouTube to spread bs propaganda.
In the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) December 17, 2020…”COVID-19 as the Leading Cause of Death in the United States”… Covid-19 has surpassed heart disease as the number one leading cause of death in the United States.
A sad truth. If only we could have reacted sooner .
“Unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things.”—JOE BIDEN
It’s better to have the vaccine than not to get it. Am gonna get soon as I can get it
By the time “all average people” can get it,,,,, March,,,,, April 2021, we would know if something went South by then.
But “needles” though! 😣😬😱
@AnythingAuto 2025 least, mutation will be apparent by then
Im glad you feel good but you took the vaccine for the wrong reason. Its not to aleviate other peoples fears. Its so you wont get sick again. Still, you did right and Im glad you are well.
Take the vaccine or be fired.
It’s coming! And I thought Republicans having to wear a mask was bad,,,,,,, wait till employers force vaccines on them! 😱😂😂😂
“How does one man assert his power over another, Winston?’
Winston thought. ‘By making him suffer,’ he said.
‘Exactly. By making him suffer. Obedience is not enough. Unless he is suffering, how can you be sure that he is obeying your will and not his own? Power is in inflicting pain and humiliation. Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing. Do you begin to see, then, what kind of world we are creating?”
George Orwell
1984
Thank you for posting! This is true on so many levels, and about so many things in this day and age.
I disagree. I try to do the right thing. I do things for others and try to do it anonymously. I am not looking for recognition. That impedes my humility. I also don’t tell anyone about the tools in my toolbox.
Great, just what we need, another organization where you have to be the right color to join…
I’m not taking that vaccine for awhile.hard for me to trust this vaccine
I always try to wait from experience on medications & products. Some risks are too high.
Had not democrats and their propaganda machine not stoked fear and mistrust of the vaccine before the election because it was more important for them to promote hatred of Trump , there would not be the skepticism they have sown for political purposes
They shouldn’t.
Black folks still looking like🤨🤨🤨
Why do we have Black Doctors. Black Lawyers. Black Fire Fighters. Black Police, Black Artists. Black Actors, etc. I haven’t heard of White Doctors, White Lawyers etc. Nor have I heard of Asian Doctors, or Muslim Doctors. Do you get my point. When Racism is the By Word for everything that happens today, why isn’t Black this and Black that hypocritical and unnecessary.
You literally don’t get it. Black people have been murdered by the systemic racism in this country. It’s high time that they take care of themselves and their communities. The default for everything in this country is white. Why do we say Asian American or African-American but we don’t say German American or Irish American?
Literally only racists complain about “black” anything. 🙄 Not everything is about you and your feelings.
Convince the doctors and nurses, and the people will follow. Keep safe and sound out there. Truth to power.
Watch the nurse fall out minutes after getting the vaccine on tv. Then watch pelosi “get ” the vaccine WITH THE ORANGE CAP STILL ON THE NEEDLE ! Go, get it quickly before the stampede ! 😂
I heard this vaccine 💉 will end racism.
Bull crap.
China should be held responsible for releasing the Wuhan virus upon the world.
😊🤗
I will as well , your organization provided me with a Free COVID-19 test at a school in Philadelphia, thanks a bunch for your assistance.👍🏿😊
Has anyone ever seen the movie Ms. Evers Boys? Don’t trust the person just because they are the same race as you.