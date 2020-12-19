Founder of the Black Doctors Covid-19 Consortium Leads By Example To Conquer Medical Skepticism

Founder of the Black Doctors Covid-19 Consortium Leads By Example To Conquer Medical Skepticism 1

December 19, 2020

 

Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, and Dorothy Roberts, the director of the University of Pennsylvania's Program on Race, Science & Society join Ali Velshi to discuss how to build up trust with the Black community around government-sponsored vaccines and other healthcare. Despite having Covid antibodies, Dr. Stanford felt it was important to be vaccinated in order to send a message. Professor Roberts adds, “We have to address racism in medicine now so that it deserves the trust of black people.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Founder of the Black Doctors Covid-19 Consortium Leads By Example To Conquer Medical Skepticism

32 Comments on "Founder of the Black Doctors Covid-19 Consortium Leads By Example To Conquer Medical Skepticism"

  1. Paulo Roberto | December 19, 2020 at 4:06 PM | Reply

    Georgia VOTE FOR DEMOCRAT Jan 5 2021!

  2. Reecom98 | December 19, 2020 at 4:10 PM | Reply

    In the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) December 17, 2020…”COVID-19 as the Leading Cause of Death in the United States”… Covid-19 has surpassed heart disease as the number one leading cause of death in the United States.

  3. Felix Rosario | December 19, 2020 at 5:15 PM | Reply

    “Unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things.”—JOE BIDEN

  4. harold harris | December 19, 2020 at 5:50 PM | Reply

    It’s better to have the vaccine than not to get it. Am gonna get soon as I can get it

  5. philly car keys | December 19, 2020 at 6:06 PM | Reply

    Im glad you feel good but you took the vaccine for the wrong reason. Its not to aleviate other peoples fears. Its so you wont get sick again. Still, you did right and Im glad you are well.

  6. E Hole | December 19, 2020 at 6:07 PM | Reply

    Take the vaccine or be fired.

    • AnythingAuto | December 19, 2020 at 6:10 PM | Reply

      It’s coming! And I thought Republicans having to wear a mask was bad,,,,,,, wait till employers force vaccines on them! 😱😂😂😂

  7. Youtube Freak | December 19, 2020 at 6:10 PM | Reply

    “How does one man assert his power over another, Winston?’
    Winston thought. ‘By making him suffer,’ he said.
    ‘Exactly. By making him suffer. Obedience is not enough. Unless he is suffering, how can you be sure that he is obeying your will and not his own? Power is in inflicting pain and humiliation. Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing. Do you begin to see, then, what kind of world we are creating?”
    George Orwell
    1984

    • AnythingAuto | December 19, 2020 at 6:14 PM | Reply

      Thank you for posting! This is true on so many levels, and about so many things in this day and age.

    • Jonathan Mol | December 19, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      I disagree. I try to do the right thing. I do things for others and try to do it anonymously. I am not looking for recognition. That impedes my humility. I also don’t tell anyone about the tools in my toolbox.

  8. Marius Thefaker | December 19, 2020 at 6:10 PM | Reply

    Great, just what we need, another organization where you have to be the right color to join…

  9. lets go pistons !! | December 19, 2020 at 6:15 PM | Reply

    I’m not taking that vaccine for awhile.hard for me to trust this vaccine

  10. 1984 THEBEGINING | December 19, 2020 at 7:29 PM | Reply

    Had not democrats and their propaganda machine not stoked fear and mistrust of the vaccine before the election because it was more important for them to promote hatred of Trump , there would not be the skepticism they have sown for political purposes

  11. Mr Misanthrope | December 19, 2020 at 7:34 PM | Reply

    They shouldn’t.

  12. ineedhoez | December 19, 2020 at 8:02 PM | Reply

    Black folks still looking like🤨🤨🤨

  13. omarr Phillips | December 19, 2020 at 8:02 PM | Reply

    https://images.app.goo.gl/uE1iPGaZizs1dgDy5

  14. Ringo 17 | December 19, 2020 at 8:02 PM | Reply

    Why do we have Black Doctors. Black Lawyers. Black Fire Fighters. Black Police, Black Artists. Black Actors, etc. I haven’t heard of White Doctors, White Lawyers etc. Nor have I heard of Asian Doctors, or Muslim Doctors. Do you get my point. When Racism is the By Word for everything that happens today, why isn’t Black this and Black that hypocritical and unnecessary.

    • ineedhoez | December 19, 2020 at 8:04 PM | Reply

      You literally don’t get it. Black people have been murdered by the systemic racism in this country. It’s high time that they take care of themselves and their communities. The default for everything in this country is white. Why do we say Asian American or African-American but we don’t say German American or Irish American?

    • CShield | December 19, 2020 at 8:21 PM | Reply

      Literally only racists complain about “black” anything. 🙄 Not everything is about you and your feelings.

  15. Nat Myers | December 19, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

    Convince the doctors and nurses, and the people will follow. Keep safe and sound out there. Truth to power.

    • John Lyons | December 19, 2020 at 8:46 PM | Reply

      Watch the nurse fall out minutes after getting the vaccine on tv. Then watch pelosi “get ” the vaccine WITH THE ORANGE CAP STILL ON THE NEEDLE ! Go, get it quickly before the stampede ! 😂

  16. Chulo Escobar | December 19, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

    I heard this vaccine 💉 will end racism.

  17. Chas Burns | December 19, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

    Bull crap.

  18. Chas Burns | December 19, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    China should be held responsible for releasing the Wuhan virus upon the world.

    • steve | December 19, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      I will as well , your organization provided me with a Free COVID-19 test at a school in Philadelphia, thanks a bunch for your assistance.👍🏿😊

  20. MissLadyG99 | December 19, 2020 at 11:24 PM | Reply

    Has anyone ever seen the movie Ms. Evers Boys? Don’t trust the person just because they are the same race as you.

