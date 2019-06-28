Francois Legault: Religious symbols debate “needed to be settled”

Quebec Premier Francois Legault sits down for a one-on-one interview with CTV Montreal's Mutsumi Takahashi to discuss Bill 21, English schools, and more.
Listening to the Premier what he says I understand and it makes total sense. As for these minorities and the politically correct are seeing only what they want to see. This interview is so biased. She says that what this man has done is create division. Sorry to say the only one who created divisions is Trudeau. I like what I hear and if I lived in Quebec he would have my vote.
We have a lack of teachers in Québec and yet you want to add more classrooms… That makes no sense.
Cannot believe she mentioned the jogging & even stuck by it. Ridiculous point.
There’s no such thing as “Too much secularism”
What about the Quebec flag? The Fleur-de-lis is catholic many of the Catholic saints of France, particularly St. Joseph, are depicted with a lily.
The CAQ they are in support the Charter of the French Language it is not been fair for allophones or francophone and change the truth colours of Montreal around… They only thing They done well is the bill 21 even they never allow expose debate the true colour. I wonder if the CAQ willing to turn down the flag of Quebec and rise only the Canadian flag… They just attack of English school and change to french school eh… No parents choice eh they keep rise taxes and monopoly CAQ is centrist left govt and always keep fighting the way to divide and prestige the elites of the unions and never for the fairness and freedom of the Canadian people…
And yet Trudeau remains silent over this. Must be an election coming
😭😭😭 Perceptions, feelings , no facts 😴😴😴