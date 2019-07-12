Freeland: McCallum doesn’t speak for Canadian government

TOPICS:
Freeland: McCallum doesn't speak for Canadian government 1

July 12, 2019

 

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland responds to comments made by former Canadian ambassador John McCallum.

#cdnpoli

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

28 Comments on "Freeland: McCallum doesn’t speak for Canadian government"

  1. Hal Lives | July 11, 2019 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    Freeland is a back bencher if I’ve every seen one. Her level of incompetence as compared to the post she occupies can only be matched by Prince Justin. I feel sad cringe watching her try to do her job.

  2. Over Taxed | July 11, 2019 at 8:26 PM | Reply

    Freeland does not speak for Kanada either.

  3. K P | July 11, 2019 at 8:29 PM | Reply

    either does flakey freeland!! Come on OCTOBER!!!

  4. Zdenek Niederle | July 11, 2019 at 8:37 PM | Reply

    They way this woman dresses, looks, behaves, and speaks is a true reflection of what wrong with Canada.

  5. Jane Jinn | July 11, 2019 at 8:38 PM | Reply

    McCallum is probably right though. Not necessarily because of the China problem but because of the level of incompetence of so many Cabinet ministers and of the PM.

  6. Liberum Oratio | July 11, 2019 at 8:40 PM | Reply

    Get these lunatic baizuo out of office.

  7. Diana Stellar | July 11, 2019 at 8:55 PM | Reply

    I’ll certainly be glad when she is gone.

  8. William x | July 11, 2019 at 9:05 PM | Reply

    NGO is just as powerful in todays Society as an elected government.. thats what the world has become a deep state of powerful players. welcome to 2019.

  9. Pauly DP | July 11, 2019 at 9:25 PM | Reply

    Wow, she shouldn’t be speaking for Canadians.

  10. PA G | July 11, 2019 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    Freeland is sickening.

  11. David Russell | July 11, 2019 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    Criminal charges pending??

  12. Josh Ington | July 11, 2019 at 10:11 PM | Reply

    Freeland doesn’t speak for Canada. She’s a disgusting minister

    • Reagan Pup | July 12, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      I’m a born and raised 5th gen Irish Canadian living in University-Rosedale. Freeland is my MP, she speaks for me, I have maxed out my donations to her campaign, I have volunteered my time to support her campaign. She’s will continue to speak for Canadians and serve as minister long into the future.

  13. Eamon O'Connell | July 11, 2019 at 10:52 PM | Reply

    My ears are always on the verge of bleeding when she speaks. Wretched voice.

  14. daver5150 | July 11, 2019 at 11:24 PM | Reply

    Can someone teach this under-qualified virtue-signaling Freeland how to pick the proper dress size?

  15. John Adams | July 11, 2019 at 11:49 PM | Reply

    Freeland acts like a spoiled teenager that thinks she is all that. Arrogance like this has no business representing the people of Canada. The majority of Liberal cabinet members have no idea what humility is and how it is a strength of character. What a shame.

  16. Trader 5-8-6 | July 12, 2019 at 12:35 AM | Reply

    She preens like nobody’s business.

  17. flowerdiva18 | July 12, 2019 at 1:02 AM | Reply

    McCallum was probably drunk again …. I bet he doesn’t even remember saying all that.

  18. brian poole | July 12, 2019 at 1:13 AM | Reply

    Christia freeland looks like an oversized sausage stuffed in a dress

  19. xyzzyxf | July 12, 2019 at 4:13 AM | Reply

    Yeah, liars represent Canada. Thanks for nothing, Freeland and Trudoh

  20. Bob Ramsay | July 12, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    I guess the truth hurts, but the liberals have also proven to be pro American, I don’t think either party is suited to run Canada as a sovereign nation.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.