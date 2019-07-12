Freeland: McCallum doesn’t speak for Canadian government

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland responds to comments made by former Canadian ambassador John McCallum.
Freeland is a back bencher if I’ve every seen one. Her level of incompetence as compared to the post she occupies can only be matched by Prince Justin. I feel sad cringe watching her try to do her job.
Freeland does not speak for Kanada either.
either does flakey freeland!! Come on OCTOBER!!!
They way this woman dresses, looks, behaves, and speaks is a true reflection of what wrong with Canada.
everyone has a right to there own style, but she does need a makeover, after all it is 2019.
Zdenek Niederle “let me be extremely clear… “ this woman is extremely incompetent and a blemish on our country.
Zdenek Niederle
, what makes you think it is a woman?
Over Taxed you are absolutely correct. I made an error. She is a peoplekind😂
Well said!
McCallum is probably right though. Not necessarily because of the China problem but because of the level of incompetence of so many Cabinet ministers and of the PM.
Bend to the will of a bunch of thugs in Beijing. McCallum is dead wrong.
Get these lunatic baizuo out of office.
I’ll certainly be glad when she is gone.
NGO is just as powerful in todays Society as an elected government.. thats what the world has become a deep state of powerful players. welcome to 2019.
Wow, she shouldn’t be speaking for Canadians.
Freeland is sickening.
Criminal charges pending??
Freeland doesn’t speak for Canada. She’s a disgusting minister
I’m a born and raised 5th gen Irish Canadian living in University-Rosedale. Freeland is my MP, she speaks for me, I have maxed out my donations to her campaign, I have volunteered my time to support her campaign. She’s will continue to speak for Canadians and serve as minister long into the future.
My ears are always on the verge of bleeding when she speaks. Wretched voice.
Chrystia is looking rather strung out today…..she needs a fix.
Can someone teach this under-qualified virtue-signaling Freeland how to pick the proper dress size?
Freeland acts like a spoiled teenager that thinks she is all that. Arrogance like this has no business representing the people of Canada. The majority of Liberal cabinet members have no idea what humility is and how it is a strength of character. What a shame.
She preens like nobody’s business.
McCallum was probably drunk again …. I bet he doesn’t even remember saying all that.
Christia freeland looks like an oversized sausage stuffed in a dress
Yeah, liars represent Canada. Thanks for nothing, Freeland and Trudoh
I guess the truth hurts, but the liberals have also proven to be pro American, I don’t think either party is suited to run Canada as a sovereign nation.