Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) joined MTP Daily to discuss the recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, and the Trump administration's response.Aired on 09/19/19
Full Duckworth: ‘No Doubts’ Iran Is Behind Attack | MTP Daily | MSNBC
All this talk is the seasoning salt for war with Iran.
Iran is behind we just take your word for it? show some evidence! And if it is just that the weapons are iranian then nearly the whole world has a casus beli against the US there are no terrorists in the world that don’t use US weapons.
Why does it matter whose weapons were used? This is between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Or whomever. Not the US’s problem whatsoever.
Picture of a used missile does not prove a thing , USA has no radar info , no military records or proof by satellite , that attack came from Iran .
Also the pictures of those weapons that hit Saudis targets had MC 79050 on them , no Arabic markings at all
What i have seen Iranian torpedos, those have Arabic written on them above the type number
What does it tell about US military that they did not spot the drone/missile attack before any target was hit … or worse , they did spot the attack and let it happen anyway ?
Pakistan defense forum https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/iran-starts-mass-production-of-new-valfajr-torpedo.402930/
@Pete Lind — The facts are, that Saudi Arabia attacked Yemen for nor reason at all, and this aggressor keeps bombing Yemen, destroyed most of Yemen’s infrastructure and killed tens of thousands of innocent civilians, including women and children. They are committing those war crimes with weapons, which they keep buying from America.
Yemen is forced to buy weapons from whoever they can, in order to fight the Saudi aggressor. It is absolutely irrelevant, what country Yemen is buying drones and missiles to bomb the Saudi aggressor. It doesn’t matter whether they buy their drones and missiles from Iran, Russia and China! Yemen has the right to buy all kind of weapons from any country, and has the right to destroy Saudi Arabia’s ALL oil pumping and processing facilities!!!
On top of this, Saudi Arabia MUST be forced to pay for the reconstruction of Yemen, and ALL what they destroyed in Yemen, and, of course, pay the compensation to the families of those thousands of innocent people,they killed!
Laudon1780 Why are we even talking about this? Even if Iran did it why the f$&k should we defend Saudi Arabia and murderous regime that funded al Queda who attacked us. Like they are our family we need to defend with our own lives. Pfffft. Are you f$&king kidding me?
War with Iran? Get ready for a draft.
An idea…First, all the rich white mens children in DC.
Dave Pearson, war with Iran will be a war of attrition. There are more of them than there are of us, thus a draft will be required. Just like Iraq, American children not born when that war began, are in Iraq now. Iran…and all of its allies. It will require a draft of male and females and a few generations of rich white men’s children.
Iraq war, yemen, syria, libya, now iran’ next pakistan, egypt, jordan, lebanon
Pakistan has nukes so USA wont attack them .
That’s pretty much all of middle east. Israel’s have conquered ME
@Eli za — Are you serious, or just joking?? Israel couldn’t even conquer Syria, despite American help, and is still screaming, for EIGHT YEARS, together with the USA: — “Assad MUST GO!”. But Assad is still the President of Syria!
So much for Israel’s “:conquering” Middle East! Wake up to reality – Eli za!
Vietnam – Gulf of Tonkin, Iraq – WMDs. Both fakes. Why would we believe this?
9/11 WTC BUILDING #7 IMPLOSION, PENTAGON NO PLANE FOOTAGE EVER SHOWN
What does Iran gain by this?
Nothing.
tRuMptUB3 Ps4 Why are we even talking about this? Even if Iran did it why the f$&k should we defend Saudi Arabia and murderous regime that funded al Queda who attacked us. Like they are our family we need to defend with our own lives. Pfffft. Are you f$&king kidding me?
No Matters we are defending it because humans need war. Quit crying. When has war not been part of earth? I mean they killed Jesus. Humans are evil
tRuMptUB3 Ps4 haha so you support war with Iran because according to our good friends the Saudi’s they did it? And even if they did do it that means war? That means you should be voluntary signing up for the military right now then. You! personally!
@tRuMptUB3 Ps4 – If revenge is the motive, a better case would be that it is from Yemen.
Actually there is only the proof that the weapons were Iranian. Jumping to conclusions makes it easy to manipulate our so called leaders. I find it interesting that following this “devastating” attack, one day later the oil production is EXACTLY THE SAME AS BEFORE. Sounds pretty unlikely, and I wouldn’t put anything past BoneSaw Mohammed BS. Now everyone is on their side against Iran, worked out pretty good for them, at zero production costs. A miracle indeed.
WHEN KUWAIT OIL FIELDS BURNING GULF WAR 1991, FOREIGN OIL CREWS TOOK 200 days TO CAP BURNING WELLS. I SEE NONE OF THAT AFTER THIS ‘ATTACK”
Ryan Anderson Why are we even talking about this? Even if Iran did it why the f$&k should we defend Saudi Arabia and murderous regime that funded al Queda who attacked us. Like they are our family we need to defend with our own lives. Pfffft. Are you f$&king kidding me?
wrapping up iraq? afghanistan not working out for you? syria a no go? well don’t worry, the military-industrial complex will devour your children in a sacrifice to war with iran.
is this what you voted for? cuz its feeling like colin powel and the yellow cake lies all over again.
T’s, supporters voted for this.
You can’t blaim them …. what they all share with D.T. is just that one braincell…..
MrBenniem, LOLOLOL.
The warmonger channel wants us to go to war again with no evidence to back their claims. Put chuckie in the lead tank
like ”Iraq have chemical weapon” or ”Syria attack chemical weapon on own people” …
Iran did do this.
Trump could violate the War Powers Act, and Pelosi still wouldn’t do anything.
From the people that brought you WMD’s in Iraq, coming soon… war with Iran! You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and in the end many will die.
Anaeus Rex : Because they supplied the weapons to the Yemenis, who are AT WAR with Saudi Arabia anyway? We sell weapons to EVERYONE. That’s NOT a thread we should pull on. Or everyone has the SAME excuse to attack us? Besides, we saved the Saudis before, and they, “thanked,” us by BOMBING NEW YORK! NOT OUR WAR, DONNY
@Ash Roskell You have no irrefutable evidence to corroborate your assertions that the Houthis of Yemen, were armed by Iran; and given the lack of actionable intelligence from the DOD or CIA, neither do they. However, even if they did, emphasis on if, they, being Iran and Yemen respectively, have the right to defend themselves against belligerent nations. And it’s beyond proven that the Saudis; a purveyor of the worlds most virulent strain of global terrorism, and the US govt have sought to long undermine Iran. We simply can’t expect, they, both the Houthis or the Iranians; are going to rollover and let their kids and wives be bombed with weapons that say: made in the USA.
Poor Iran, is always guilty of everything. Why the need to fight Iran? Leave them alone. My solidarity with Iran, from Mexico. 🇲🇽❤️🇮🇷
That’s it, we gonna bomb Mexico now. You shouldn’t have said anything Mr avocado 🥑
@Eduardo — It was Netanyahu’s Mossad who blew up those oil tankers, because he wants to drag the USA into another stupid, war for Israel, in the Middle East, and you know it!
I have far more respect for Iran’s humble beloved president than for Tronald Dumb…. who remind’s me of Adolf from the second world War.
@Eduardo fox news, fox news, fox news…. You are repeating fox news lines…. Rad beyond the media that is paid for by “military industrial complex” [and Israel] that is pushing for another war.
@Eduardo 1. grainy video showing A BOAT, not IRGC boat. 2. Iran showed flight pattern of spy UAV in Iranian waters. “SPY UAV”… 3. “Hizbollah”…. not Iran. 4. Saudis have been supports of terrorists organizations that conducted 9/11 attacks. You are absolutely wrong about 9/11 and al qaeda. Al Qadea was formed in Afghanistan funded / trained by Saudi/USA to fight the Soviets. Once Soviets left, they turned the direction of their guns…. US and Saudis have been pouring money and weapons on insurgents when it serves them, not knowing that it may fire back. Sometimes they are friends and sometimes they are terrorists, depending on what serves better.
There was also no doubt iraq had WMD’s
& no doubt US is behind of Yeman war …
amir barzi — Of course, USA is behind the Saudis war with Yemen. WHY? Because, thanks to Russia, they were defeated in Syria, and can NOT have a pipeline for Arab oil through Syria, to Mediterranean Sea for export! That’s why they started a war with Yemen, for the same reason — to have a pipeline for Saudi oil to some new, Indian ocean oil terminal for export. Why it is so important for the USA to have such pipeline for Saudi oil directly to the open sea? Because, before such oil pipeline is being build,and operational, the USA and Israel can NOT start bombing Iran!! WHY? Because, if Iran was attacked and bombed by the USA, Iran would completely blockade the Straights of Hormuz, which would be an incredible economic disaster to the economy of the whole world!! That’s what it is all about!
Good point, however I still have doubts about this attack coming from Iran.
Message to Iranians: American people do NOT want war
@Amirhossein Bahrami Ohio
@Vivo Cano where is it?
@Amirhossein Bahrami Hello, I live in Arizona , and I can tell you American people want nothing to do with war. I have many Assyrian friends here in Arizona, several are from Iran. You and I both know Assyrians are not treated equal in Iran. 3 years ago my wife and I went to Iran to attend a wedding from our friends family , my wife had to cover her head in Iran, a stupid rule. We allow you to come here with no change to your attire . What if we said head scarfs are forbidden or most men must be clean shaven ? You would scream like a little girl citing your religion wouldn’t you. I hope we have no conflict with Iran myself, but I do hope the world puts enough pressure on your leaders to choke them out of office . When Iran learns act like the rest of the world , they can live like the rest of the world
@Amirhossein Bahrami usa
@Vivo Cano you are also welcome.
But I hate your goverment.
Look at “Liberal” American politicians breathlessly rush to defend the cabal that attacked us on 9/11. Nothing matters anymore.
What? I don’t see any liberals rushing to defend Saudi Arabia.
Antybody remember the fake “Gulf of Tonkin” in cident that got America into the losing war in Vietnam?
Sen. Tammy Duckworth with respect to Iran, you have no alleys anymore. Iran is your problem and your problem only, because you f**ked it up! We Europeans don’t believe the USA anymore. The USA always lies, if they want to start a war. I remember Vietnam and Iraq and I see your weak, incompetent president lie each day.
Bert Nijhof spot on!!!
@Cascail Boutx — That’s also what I think!
Where’s Colin Powell with his “evidence”? At least hold up a part of the bomb with “Iran did this” written on it.
She is a veteran of false wmd war against the iraqi people. what do you expect from a blood thirsty veteran.