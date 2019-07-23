Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) discusses preparing to question Robert Mueller at his highly anticipated testimony before Congress on Wednesday and his stance on an impeachment inquiry.
Full Krishnamoorthi: Want To Get Mueller To Speak 'Rather Than Give Speeches' | MTP Daily | MSNBC
Mueller needs to put Country over party and over himself. All we want and need is the truth, this should never be a case of fighting for the facts, they should be given freely and openly. 😔
The truth is that the Mueller operation was part of an attempted soft coup, an attempt to have the President removed from office by framing him for colluding with Russians to steal the 2016 election. But they failed.
Fact the FBI analysis said the Steele dossier was 90% clickbait gossip sites and made up connections. It was used to spy on the Republican presidential candidate.
Godfather is a great movie and book.
There is no need for criminal prosecutions because the jury MAY ACQUIT. Is he SERIOUS?
Can’t this man think to himself? So tired of listening to your constant twitter feed. Are you ever not publicity starved? Go out for a few fast-waddles around the White House. Maybe you’ll have a major heart attack so the rest of us can get back to what we once were in this Nation.
I hope that Mueller upholds the investigation because i feel like Donald trump will try to pull down the process!
Count Hillary, enumerate her!
Congratulations Boris Johnson!! Hopefully America can get rid of the deeply hated “squat”……..
Mueller will explain why he was not able to exonerate Trump in his report, and why he thought the firing of Comey was an incorrect act similar to obstruction of justice.
Thats a very good point, Mueller couldn’t exonerate but hopefully now because of AG saying Mueller could have reached a conclusion himself he will highlight this and make the orange sweat some more juice. 🤞
@Rabble Wolf Behind the lawyer language lies the simple fact that bone spurs committed obstruction of justice.
@Florian Held
We know Trump’s guilty I wish they would just fricking nail him to the wall now. Real 🇺🇸❤️⚖️
They will be without natural [human] affection (callous and inhuman), relentless (admitting of no truce or appeasement); [they will be] slanderers (false accusers, troublemakers), intemperate and loose in morals and conduct, uncontrolled and fierce, haters of good, treacherous [betrayers], rash, [and] inflated with self-conceit. [They will be] lovers of sensual pleasures and vain amusements more than and rather than lovers of God, 2Tim3:3,4 Fake news, leftist liars, all of these above?
Dems are a disgrace. 6 more years of Trump should put the Dems in the ground for good!!!
How are they a disgrace?
Come on list it.
Trump the list is yuge!!
No one should ever forget Helsinki. He is an embarrassment. Putin owned and still owns Trump.
Hmmmm, “You’d better not say anything outside of your report” = Witness Tampering.
You don’t have to say anything “outside your report”, you just have to answer the questions in such a clear manner that ANY person of below to average intelligence can easily understand it. Answer the questions like you’re talking to a jury, because that’s exactly what you’re doing.
Mueller is a reluctant witness….but I bet he’s glad he’s been subpoenaed. This gives him his chance to ser the record straight. Its not just Trumo but Barr as well he’s going for.
Trump wins even when he loses…. Liberals last hope of beating Trump in 2020…. Liberalism is dead around the world… Its time for sane politics, where people go to work.
This in not a make or break week for the Democrats. EVERYONE knows the president is a very corrupt criminal. The only difference on this issue is some are liars and some are not. Justice will prevail. Trump and his minions will go down.
Wow 36million dollars spent over two years by the Russians before the 2016 election leading to this! Wow who ever came up with this idea in the Kremlin most likely got The Hero of the Russian Federation.
I wonder if he or she has come up with something even better more grander for 2020!
What might it be? Will it blind side us? Will it be something we see but don’t really see because of our preoccupation with this? Is this what the Russians wanted no matter who won? Lighting up who ever won?
Where will it come from the private sector, the Government itself eating it’s self alive, the courts freedom of speech, to name one, or from outside the USA?
Hopefully Mueller doesn’t place his personal integrity above the constitution and justice. Barr is hiding this administration’s guilt behind Mueller’s integrity. This country needs the public servants to root out and expose the corruption being perpetuated from the oval office.
VOTE Blue for justice!! Gop cover up for their criminal leader
libturdism at it’s finest
Russian asset in the WH. Peepee video of Trump.
Watch the Helsinki video where Putin directly and deliberately contradicts Trumps answer to the same question.
That was Putin telling the world in a less than discreet way…..Ya!! Truuuumpk iss our boyk.
Mueller testimony…followed by FULL DECLASSIFICATION… FISA will be Comey and Mueller’s DOWNFALL.
I cannot wait.
Popcorn at the ready!!
DECLAS .will. bring. down. the. House…. Many. members. of. congress. will. be. arrested.. resign.. and./or retire.
It. will. be. glorious !!!