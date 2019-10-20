“Futureface” With Alex Wagner | Why Is This Happening? – Ep 12 | MSNBC

October 20, 2019

 

Why is everyone taking DNA tests to find out about their heritage? While Americans are fueling an industry selling them a story of global identity, the country’s President is spreading fear and hostility about non-white immigrants. Trump seems to have an idea of “Americanness” that is limited to those of a certain ethnic inheritance and anyone from places like Mexico or South America or Haiti is fundamentally foreign and ‘other’. The most obvious fact remains that the overwhelming majority of us came from somewhere foreign, that at some point, our heritage was ‘other’. This is the intersection Alex Wagner explores in her new memoir, “Futureface”. It’s a story about how we think about who we are based on where we come from and how that fits into our conception of our own “Americanness”.
"Futureface" With Alex Wagner | Why Is This Happening? – Ep 12 | MSNBC

44 Comments on "“Futureface” With Alex Wagner | Why Is This Happening? – Ep 12 | MSNBC"

  1. Peggy Trawick | October 19, 2019 at 7:36 PM | Reply

    We must Impeach and/or prosecute and/or indict this criminal President

  2. Peggy Trawick | October 19, 2019 at 7:57 PM | Reply

    We have Native Navajo and Hopi and Shawnee and Seneca and a whole tribe in Kansas. Many were just killed.

  3. Ron Wade | October 20, 2019 at 12:56 AM | Reply

    Does DNA predict, oh say, suicide?

  4. Dustin Cook | October 20, 2019 at 5:04 AM | Reply

    Trump is the Vomit you get from a failed sick establishment

  5. Amy Parsons | October 20, 2019 at 5:05 AM | Reply

    I love trump and I’ll be voting for him in 2020

  6. Emily Hunter | October 20, 2019 at 5:09 AM | Reply

    Democrats Are trying to make Trump look Corrupt so people don’t notice their corruption.

  7. Josh Wags | October 20, 2019 at 5:13 AM | Reply

    Trump is awesome!

  8. Ryan Graber | October 20, 2019 at 5:14 AM | Reply

    Impeach impeach impeach impeach impeach!!!!

  9. Sydney Fleetwood | October 20, 2019 at 5:21 AM | Reply

    Is trump really that bad ?

  10. Orange man Bad | October 20, 2019 at 5:27 AM | Reply

    Trump Is trying to expose biiidens Corruption 🙁 We must Impeach !!! 🙁

  11. Beep Beep | October 20, 2019 at 5:29 AM | Reply

    Impeach Trump ! Socialism rocks !!
    Communism is the way to go !!

  12. Rose Tabby | October 20, 2019 at 5:34 AM | Reply

    Hehe Orange man bad

  13. Donte Bush | October 20, 2019 at 5:42 AM | Reply

    I think this video was a fail

  14. Steve Logue | October 20, 2019 at 6:11 AM | Reply

    The new kool aid channel

  15. Ash Roskell | October 20, 2019 at 7:43 AM | Reply

    A Personality Cult has NO, “ideology,” attached to it. There is no, “knowledge,” “history,” or even, “politics,” behind it. It’s frankly, “Un-American.” Trump SO has to GO ✌️

  16. Nasrullah 0 | October 20, 2019 at 8:39 AM | Reply

    Hellow

  17. Surfing On Squarewaves | October 20, 2019 at 8:46 AM | Reply

    I love the passionate indignation of the trumpites being called “trolls” or “bad actors” and being like “YOU DON’T KNOW ME MUM SHUT UP!”

  18. Lorax Tribe | October 20, 2019 at 8:54 AM | Reply

    In the face of incredible cruelty to newly arrived immigrants, we realize that we are all immigrants to this country. None of the stereotypes, tropes, and ad hominem references to immigration can be true when we realize that grandma was one of those people, too. Unless, we hide our heads in the sand, screaming “America First!”

  19. BetterWorkItOut | October 20, 2019 at 9:23 AM | Reply

    Why did you upload 12hrs of “why” videos?

  20. Winnifred Smith | October 20, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    7

