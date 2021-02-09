GA Opens Investigation Into Trump Phone Call Seeking To Overturn Election Results | The ReidOut

February 9, 2021

February 9, 2021

 

NBC News is reporting that the Georgia Secretary of State's office has launched an investigation into Trump's phone call to Brad Raffensperger, attempting to overturn the results of the election. Aired on 2/8/2021.
About The ReidOut with Joy Reid: Joy Reid conducts one-on-one conversations with politicians and newsmakers while addressing provocative political issues both inside and outside of the beltway.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives.

GA Opens Investigation Into Trump Phone Call Seeking To Overturn Election Results | The ReidOut

66 Comments on "GA Opens Investigation Into Trump Phone Call Seeking To Overturn Election Results | The ReidOut"

  1. grannypantsification | February 8, 2021 at 8:18 PM | Reply

    Start saying “what if Biden or Harris decides to do this?”
    That will turn public opinion.

    • Stay Nutty, Dollface | February 9, 2021 at 12:46 AM | Reply

      @Ramon Gonzalez 😉 Wishful thinking. Ironically, I used to love Obama, especially Biden and then I became a free thinker by the end of 2019. I didn’t let white liberals Svengali me anymore. Anyway, I appreciate the effort, Mr. Gonzalez.

    • Red Monkey Trucking | February 9, 2021 at 1:03 AM | Reply

      Times article?

    • The Alpengeist | February 9, 2021 at 1:41 AM | Reply

      One of the strongest constitutional protections for the accused is the rule that a person cannot be convicted of a crime unless a jury, after hearing all the evidence, is sure the person is guilty “beyond a reasonable doubt.” This is a very strong protection. What may be enough evidence in a civil case, usually “the preponderance” of evidence, may not be enough in a criminal case. Legally obtained physical evidence is always stronger than circumstantial evidence, and evidence not legally obtained simply does not count
      * The Constitution of the United States of America

    • Roman | February 9, 2021 at 2:09 AM | Reply

      You know MSNBC can’t criticize their own. They are loyal to the party, not the country.

    • Roman | February 9, 2021 at 2:10 AM | Reply

      @T D Obama did FAR worse when he started 5 wars and killed hundreds of thousands. 90% civilians.

  2. carlkil | February 8, 2021 at 8:50 PM | Reply

    “We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”

    • WatchMan 101 | February 8, 2021 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      @Ross Wisz The truth will not die because someone calls it racist, and that is exactly what these finger pointers are doing. but it is hard to tell if it is a zombie or just a regular old troll getting jollies trying to stir up discord.

    • WatchMan 101 | February 8, 2021 at 10:58 PM | Reply

      @Traditional Values I pray regularly to Jesus you are right, but what happens to the missing months of presidency? Will he get those as well? also join me in prayer as many as who will that the charade is exposed beyond being ostracized, argument, or censorship.

    • Stuck Trick | February 9, 2021 at 12:26 AM | Reply

      @Swinde Lmao. Since when do y’all care about context? If you listen to the whole phone call, Trump wasn’t asking them to find votes, he was telling them there were numerous instances of illegal votes and all they had to do was pick one to correct and he would have won Georgia.

    • The Lama Drama | February 9, 2021 at 2:00 AM | Reply

      @Swinde https://time.com/5936036/secret-2020-election-campaign/
      Yea we all asleep and you woke AF

    • John Doe | February 9, 2021 at 2:21 AM | Reply

      @Kevin Finnerty amazing how the moment anyone disagrees with you… they are somehow a racist.

  3. glbernini0 | February 8, 2021 at 8:52 PM | Reply

    Where is Weissmann being filmed? Most amazing house ever!!

  4. Braden Rigling | February 8, 2021 at 8:59 PM | Reply

    Gotta say, the Trail of Tears was a tad worse

  5. michael baker | February 8, 2021 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    yes let’s dig deep in to it

  6. C Kabler | February 8, 2021 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    I heard that call. At least I thought I did.

  7. Vincent Fusca | February 8, 2021 at 10:37 PM | Reply

    ENJOY THE SHOW. 🍿

  8. johny games | February 8, 2021 at 11:07 PM | Reply

    The crime was taking the people’s constitutional right to have their vote be counted and not thrown away or changed. That is the crime.

    • WatchMan 101 | February 8, 2021 at 11:14 PM | Reply

      lets get a million likes on comment.

    • Andrew Radalyac | February 9, 2021 at 12:14 AM | Reply

      It is very sad to see so many people just follow along with what they are being told by the media when it is just common sense to know that they only tell us what they want us to think. It is true though that there is no election fraud if nobody is looking for it and we all know that absolutely nobody that could start to do anything about it is looking for it. They just say over and over there isn’t any fraud.
      If there was nothing to worry about then there would be so many people being silenced. I have never seen anything like what is happening now in respect to all the sensoring going on.
      So I would have to say that there is absolutely something that they don’t want people to know and start talking about and looking into.

    • 101st Airborne M1k3 | February 9, 2021 at 12:30 AM | Reply

      @WatchMan 101 get out my country traitor

    • possumverde | February 9, 2021 at 1:55 AM | Reply

      Good thing that only happened in the delusional minds of Trump’s personality cultists then.

    • WatchMan 101 | February 9, 2021 at 2:27 AM | Reply

      @101st Airborne M1k3 you know what that sounds like racism and hate speech to me. Better pay more attention in your zoom classes it sounds like you need a lot more education. Anyone like you who supports tossing of votes and vote changing like you is the real traitor and pointing a finger at me isn’t going to change the truth!

  9. Jake Songster | February 8, 2021 at 11:07 PM | Reply

    I’m so embarrassed by how cowardly these people are.

    • Jake Songster | February 9, 2021 at 12:41 AM | Reply

      @Hello A the politicians that are going along with this b******* impeachment

    • Blue Patriot | February 9, 2021 at 12:49 AM | Reply

      @Jake Songster But you’re a BS spreader so…

    • Phil P | February 9, 2021 at 12:57 AM | Reply

      @Hello A what stones did he throw?facts please

    • Poppy Kneegrow | February 9, 2021 at 1:49 AM | Reply

      The fact is trump is going down and there isn’t anything that any of you could say or do to change the outcome
      Stay mad😂😂😂😂@Phil P

    • Maryellen Dawson | February 9, 2021 at 2:20 AM | Reply

      As usual you are using projection. YOU are the ones who throw stones then when asked for facts you all run away. You are totally in the dark and uninformed because you get your news from outright lies. You aren’t even aware of anything that is true or real. Your programmed hatred blinds you. How does it feel to be utter fools? You’re so empty and gullible, no wonder they get away with their constant lies. Do you have any original thoughts of your own ?

  10. YK | February 8, 2021 at 11:23 PM | Reply

    My god, look at that guy’s house….

  11. Slevin Kelevra | February 8, 2021 at 11:26 PM | Reply

    Ok, maybe I’ve watched too much Psych, but are we not going talk about Paul Butler’s 2x pineapple fridge?

  12. Kathy Kaylor | February 8, 2021 at 11:33 PM | Reply

    The senators won’t be doing there duty! They haven’t done there duty for 4 years so what are we paying them for?

  13. What Is Left | February 8, 2021 at 11:47 PM | Reply

    increasingly detached from reality….

  14. Marcus Antonius | February 9, 2021 at 12:09 AM | Reply

    Time Magazine says otherwise

  15. bloibl916 | February 9, 2021 at 12:21 AM | Reply

    Nothing will happen here, more hot air.

  16. Espine | February 9, 2021 at 12:27 AM | Reply

    Generic response to the losers: “You’re muted and hidden!” Then do it.

  17. Orion Nash | February 9, 2021 at 12:51 AM | Reply

    That guys house is too lavish for me to focus on his words while he talks.

  18. Tatsuo Goya | February 9, 2021 at 1:34 AM | Reply

    They’re seem to be very scared. If they have nothing to hide then don’t worry.

  19. Bubba | February 9, 2021 at 2:23 AM | Reply

    So I just read about a cabal of powerful people who came together to, “fortify” the 2020 election. Should this cabal be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize as well?

  20. RD | February 9, 2021 at 2:27 AM | Reply

    When you say Georgia, you say democrats. Youre so stupid to think he was trying to find votes for him, he was asking for them to find the fake votes. Dems so lame

