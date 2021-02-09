NBC News is reporting that the Georgia Secretary of State's office has launched an investigation into Trump's phone call to Brad Raffensperger, attempting to overturn the results of the election. Aired on 2/8/2021.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About The ReidOut with Joy Reid: Joy Reid conducts one-on-one conversations with politicians and newsmakers while addressing provocative political issues both inside and outside of the beltway. Reid, who is also a best-selling author and public speaker, joined MSNBC in 2011 as a contributor. Drawing from her decades-long experience in politics, passion for addressing the intersection of race, justice and culture, as well as her signature tenacious interviewing style, Reid kicks off MSNBC’s primetime lineup by delving into American politics as it unfolds.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#Georgia #ElectionResults #MSNBC
GA Opens Investigation Into Trump Phone Call Seeking To Overturn Election Results | The ReidOut
Start saying “what if Biden or Harris decides to do this?”
That will turn public opinion.
@Ramon Gonzalez 😉 Wishful thinking. Ironically, I used to love Obama, especially Biden and then I became a free thinker by the end of 2019. I didn’t let white liberals Svengali me anymore. Anyway, I appreciate the effort, Mr. Gonzalez.
Times article?
One of the strongest constitutional protections for the accused is the rule that a person cannot be convicted of a crime unless a jury, after hearing all the evidence, is sure the person is guilty “beyond a reasonable doubt.” This is a very strong protection. What may be enough evidence in a civil case, usually “the preponderance” of evidence, may not be enough in a criminal case. Legally obtained physical evidence is always stronger than circumstantial evidence, and evidence not legally obtained simply does not count
* The Constitution of the United States of America
You know MSNBC can’t criticize their own. They are loyal to the party, not the country.
@T D Obama did FAR worse when he started 5 wars and killed hundreds of thousands. 90% civilians.
“We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”
@Ross Wisz The truth will not die because someone calls it racist, and that is exactly what these finger pointers are doing. but it is hard to tell if it is a zombie or just a regular old troll getting jollies trying to stir up discord.
@Traditional Values I pray regularly to Jesus you are right, but what happens to the missing months of presidency? Will he get those as well? also join me in prayer as many as who will that the charade is exposed beyond being ostracized, argument, or censorship.
@Swinde Lmao. Since when do y’all care about context? If you listen to the whole phone call, Trump wasn’t asking them to find votes, he was telling them there were numerous instances of illegal votes and all they had to do was pick one to correct and he would have won Georgia.
@Swinde https://time.com/5936036/secret-2020-election-campaign/
Yea we all asleep and you woke AF
@Kevin Finnerty amazing how the moment anyone disagrees with you… they are somehow a racist.
Where is Weissmann being filmed? Most amazing house ever!!
😆
Gotta say, the Trail of Tears was a tad worse
Andrew Jackson and Woodrow Wilson are GOP Republicans in the modern era because they switched.
@B Branett Your newspaper is printed without electricity?
What is it, the Amish Daily Farm Report?
The Trail of Tears was a good thing
@Jeffrey Pate Andrew Jackson was arguably the greatest President America has ever had
@B Branett
Aha. “Trespass”.
yes let’s dig deep in to it
Just throw the lime on to cut down the stink
I heard that call. At least I thought I did.
That was a perfect call a beautiful call to get indicted dam they sold trump out
I heard the phone call too. How he was looking to get a fair audit and seek out and toss all illegal votes. And the Sec of GA refused. I didn’t know that was a bad thing to want a fair election.
@Todd T : What planet do you live on?
ENJOY THE SHOW. 🍿
“I caught them all.” -DJT Not tired of winning….
These people are DONE!!!! Thank you DJT. Please shut down these FAKE news stations !
I would ‘enjoy the show’ if they were paying for it out of their own pockets.
Calm down KAREN!!!!@Kim Davis trump’s going down!
@Kim Davis 😂😂😂
The crime was taking the people’s constitutional right to have their vote be counted and not thrown away or changed. That is the crime.
lets get a million likes on comment.
It is very sad to see so many people just follow along with what they are being told by the media when it is just common sense to know that they only tell us what they want us to think. It is true though that there is no election fraud if nobody is looking for it and we all know that absolutely nobody that could start to do anything about it is looking for it. They just say over and over there isn’t any fraud.
If there was nothing to worry about then there would be so many people being silenced. I have never seen anything like what is happening now in respect to all the sensoring going on.
So I would have to say that there is absolutely something that they don’t want people to know and start talking about and looking into.
@WatchMan 101 get out my country traitor
Good thing that only happened in the delusional minds of Trump’s personality cultists then.
@101st Airborne M1k3 you know what that sounds like racism and hate speech to me. Better pay more attention in your zoom classes it sounds like you need a lot more education. Anyone like you who supports tossing of votes and vote changing like you is the real traitor and pointing a finger at me isn’t going to change the truth!
I’m so embarrassed by how cowardly these people are.
@Hello A the politicians that are going along with this b******* impeachment
@Jake Songster But you’re a BS spreader so…
@Hello A what stones did he throw?facts please
The fact is trump is going down and there isn’t anything that any of you could say or do to change the outcome
Stay mad😂😂😂😂@Phil P
As usual you are using projection. YOU are the ones who throw stones then when asked for facts you all run away. You are totally in the dark and uninformed because you get your news from outright lies. You aren’t even aware of anything that is true or real. Your programmed hatred blinds you. How does it feel to be utter fools? You’re so empty and gullible, no wonder they get away with their constant lies. Do you have any original thoughts of your own ?
My god, look at that guy’s house….
It looks like a New York (or some other big city) loft condo to me. Gorgeous.
Ok, maybe I’ve watched too much Psych, but are we not going talk about Paul Butler’s 2x pineapple fridge?
Dude, I was gonna comment. But really, I’m just jealous!
I think he went thru a bad divorce, that’s my guess….
The senators won’t be doing there duty! They haven’t done there duty for 4 years so what are we paying them for?
Their*
@Melanie Stella lol.
Try like 44 years. That would be more accurate.
increasingly detached from reality….
Time Magazine says otherwise
Yep
Nothing will happen here, more hot air.
well nothing happened with the call either, its a nothingburger.
@johnny whatthefuck you’re a nothingburger and bloibl is full of hot air that you’re gagging on
Generic response to the losers: “You’re muted and hidden!” Then do it.
Why would anyone do that? Why would you even want it as a “winner”?
That guys house is too lavish for me to focus on his words while he talks.
I was thinking the same thing
They’re seem to be very scared. If they have nothing to hide then don’t worry.
So I just read about a cabal of powerful people who came together to, “fortify” the 2020 election. Should this cabal be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize as well?
When you say Georgia, you say democrats. Youre so stupid to think he was trying to find votes for him, he was asking for them to find the fake votes. Dems so lame