51 comments
I hate the cops..but this time I’m actually on their side.
yeah…. pretty sure the family isn’t going to get 50 mil. I would be surprised if they got 5 mil. I mean geez they are suing the police department that gets funded by tax-payers.
Just showing their tru colors. What’s their next move? 💰
But if Brian was arrested gabby would be alive so I’m not on their side
So sad … to sue them after they tried to do the right thing with all they knew from just that small amount of time …. MONEY will not bring her back, if you as her parents who knew her well knew no problems how were they to know !!!! These police did as best they could … they did care at least … SO SAD !!!! I had a daughter murdered and I know you want to go after everyone that came in contact with their child … but it won’t bring her back and money won’t make the pain go away
I lost my sister because the police failed her. Here abuser was picked up by the police 2 times just a few hours before she was murdered. Had they done their job and arrested him instead of taking him home she would probably still be here to see her boys grow up. Instead they were too busy being back to blow jobs in the cemetery from scared teenagers caught with weed. They have a responsibility to protect and if they don’t. If they don’t then they’re just scamming money through tickets and useless to anyone in need. Can’t be both.
These days officers are doomed if they do or doomed if they don’t.
Poor little officers
@3rdminist3r You wouldn’t last a day doing their job. Sit down.
@Herbert West 👍👏👏👏
They had enough to arrest Brian and they decided the it was ok for Gabby to be in a domestic violence situation. They were concerned, but not concerned enough that DV can be fatal.
I cannot tell you the number of times, my little cousin was physically and emotionally traumatized by her past boyfriend, in which officers were called, and the first thing they asked her was.. “did you hit him back? or did you touch him first?”…. In one incident, he had shoved her HARD, and she grabbed his shirt to keep from falling, and that was enough to call it a stalemate in the officers eyes, and told her they would have to arrest her along with her boyfriend, father of her first child.
Yes, it’s common and cops know the law. They are required to make an arrest in my state. And not threaten the victim.
I think the issue is – it is not always clear who the victim is. My dad would often be beaten by my mother and even though we as kids would tell them my mother both started it and finished it – he would be arrested.
With this poor girl that was murdered, the sad reality is no one, is more responsible for your own safety than you are. She should have walked away the first time this clown acted aggressive. Just like my father in the case of my mother. It’s not the polices responsibility to protect you in all circumstances from your own poor choices
@sh856531 As a psychologist, I know it’s difficult for women who have been in a relationship, especially at a tender age, they think this is “normal” and believe their significant other when they say to them, “It’s your fault.. you made me do this”… it’s well-established verbage from a possessive aggressive male.. One individuals are in that type of situation, they are manipulated, their self-esteem attacked constantly, being told they’re stupid and must be taken care of. Health departments all over the U.S. print out and display flyers on how to recognize these blatant signs. Him lying about having a cell phone should have also been a blaring sign of his propensity to lie.
And no matter what, her diminutive size and marks on her face should have informed the police, she was not the aggressor.
@ursaltydog I have no specialist training of such things. I just know that my mother was also diminutive but she was more than capable of hurting both myself and my father – both of whom are over 6 foot. I don’t know the stats but I would be willing to bet that instances of female on male violence are wildly underrepresented in official reporting.
For the avoidance of doubt I am anti-violence in all of its incarnations but expect the police to act fairly to both parties. As far as I can tell, this is what they attempted to do here. I don’t envy them the task of showing up after the fact and trying to figure out who the bigger victim is. It’s a lose lose decision for them sometimes
@sh856531 Yes, there is an underreporting of female on male violence. But this was not the case. In their discussions with law enforcement, you can tell who was more in charge in the couple. But the male officers lent themselves to “female hysteria” biases, and advised the male to allow, “his fiance’ to calm down”… and even threatened her with arrest too. That is further abuse of the victim and of the law, so that they don’t have to file paperwork.
Money grab here…the cops did what they could…they can’t babysit young lovers going through fights and arguments 24/7
I am a retired trial attorney; I specialized in tort law (cases often involving negligence issues). This is a case I would never have taken. While I sympathize with the Petito family; laying the blame for her death on the Moab police is likely to go nowhere. A legal principle that the family is very likely going to soon learn about is contributory negligence, where their own actions or inactions will be measured against those of the police. Just what percent of the blame might they be charged with for their own inactions to protect their daughter. This case is going to be painful for everyone and very likely end up satisfying no one.
@The Good Guy Well actually I am; still a member of the Utah State Bar; an emeritus member on inactive status.
So this family is being ridiculous? I thought as much
@Richard Ashton I’m not sure the family has professional procedures and training to follow like the cops do, so it’s pretty difficult to claim negligence against the family.
@Ryan Lastnameommited The toxic relationship was present well before this deadly trip.. her family did nothing to help her when she was alive.. now they’re not fighting to change the law or anything they’re fighting for 50 mill. There intentions are Questionable!!
@Richard Ashton no evidence of that.
To honor gabby’s legacy? What legacy her instagram account? By screwing a small town out of $50 million.
This tarnishes any credibility, if even possible, that foundation could have had. Who will they sue next? 💰
The city of Moab has a annual budget of less than $15M this year. How does bankrupting that small town help bring justice to your daughter? I wish her soul rest in peace. But obviously her family and the money chasing lawyers behind them are more interested in milking a fortune from this tragic event.
There’s this thing called insurance
Lol..the taxpayers will foot the bill…not the police budget.
@Henrietta Smith and who pays for insurance? ah yes TAX PAYERS
Gabby did not expressly ask for protection from the police. There is little that the police can actually do to interfere in the personal issues or conflicts of couples, unless they were there to witness firsthand the abuse or violence, and even then it might simply be to separate those involved. I don’t see how this lawsuit can succeed.
Personally, I’m far more inclined to think that a lawsuit against police in cases like the Uvalde failure would stand a better chance. But even then, it may not amount to anything.
@Tami Greene If the victim doesn’t press charges there is no crime..therefore he cannot be arrested
Domestic Violence rarely occurs in front of police nor does any other crime. If police had to be there to witness it, there would be zero domestic violence, and you know that’s not true.
@1976ondy Why do you think he didn’t admit to striking Gabby?
@1976ondy DV victims often take responsibility for the abuse. Its so common that most states have laws that require arrest without the victims input. So, it doesn’t matter what Gabby says, it matters what the witness saw and the damage to Gabby’s face. Brian should have been arrested by the law, procedures and training that was there.
Well when you think about it it could have been avoided but they let her go with him so I don’t blame her family for how they feel🤔
*It’s great to see Jean Casarez* , one of the last few female reporters over 55 on-the-air.
Makes me sick making them money out of their daughters death.
The Police is not responsible for your bad choice of a life partner.
What did they have to do with it? He killed her alone in a field a month later.
The family said “she would’ve been alive if domestic violence were leveled against the fiance “. I have high degree of certainty that she would’ve gone back to him. You can see her protecting him in the video.
this family is so greedy, trying to make money with their daughter’s death, and of course there are greedy attorneys willing to accept the case. Negligence? you are the parents, look yourself in the mirror, why always blame somebody else? the legal system in this country is so messed up, make it possible to file these types of law suits. I hope they win zero dollars, so greedy and shameful!
I understand suing, but $50 million is extortion
This is crazy. Cops need to fight this lawsuit to the fullest extent. Are cops now supposed to be fortune tellers? The ultimate fixer-upers when the family of Gabby was in total denial as to his controlling problems? The family was in denial until the end. In the videos & TV interviews I saw, I didn’t notice *any* family member–*any* of them–concerned for her safety with that boyfriend. Are cops now responsible for all society ills? Now they are also supposed to be fortune tellers too? Are they the last scape goats to beat up when the entire society is sick? Really . . . Now the cops have to have a masters degree in fortune telling? She might have been killed in any case sooner or later by that boyfriend. Was she an abused woman? Of course. Who is responsible for her continuing that abusive relationship? The cops of course! Blame it on the cops & rake in tons of money. Blame everything on cops. 🙄😶 It’s time to order some crystal balls & deliver them to each police station–that’s what I recommend in order to prevent such things in the future.
Her parents are blaming the whole world for her death and asking money for her death.
How about their responsibility. The Police met her for 40 minutes. Her partners were communicating with her on daily basis over the phone. Why did’t they recognize the danger of domestic violence. Why did’t they help her???!
Officers need to be perfect in every situation else be sued for never enough training. Sounds like the parents just needed something to cope and the best copium is you know it, money. Judging by her actions, she wouldn’t be alive any other day no matter how much they would’ve wanted her to be. She would’ve died for him still because she’s the type of narcissist to want to keep the relationship together so they can keep making them vlog videos for you know it, money. Good grief.