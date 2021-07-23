Gang Leaders Overseas Destroying Jamaica | TVJ News – July 22 2021

Do not blame us' that position from at least two politicians about the state of crime in Jamaica and in particular the number of illegal guns and ammunition on Jamaica's streets. The lawmakers in the meantime are also urging foreign partners to help cut off the supply of illegal weapons into the country.
41 comments
Politicians start this whole thing
Precisely, so I don’t know who they’re fooling trying to toss the blame.
Politicians are a reflection of the people who elect them. If the politicians are corrupt demons, it’s because the people who elected them are corrupt demons.
Horace chang is the biggest players with the guns traffitking visit the area he represents in St James,Montego Bay
Politicians create the monsters now the monsters have outgrown them..They are heartless
Ever heard of the story of the monster “Frankenstein? That’s it right here.
Many of these guys that are doing the killings are not affiliated with any politicians, they are just evil and it is time for.people to stop using politicians as bogey men and admit that some of these guys are just wicked and do not want to work.
I cant bear to hear this man chang him don’t have a clue about crime solving
Him only know how to build it
@Short lady so me say to
Go back and do dotoring that him train for.damn fart.
Vloggers routinely identify who many of these guys are yet the politicians know nothing ? If we can’t even hold the minister of national security accountable. What else can we do as citizens?
Keep exposing them
They know who the PARTY MEMBERS ARE BUT WILL NOT SPEAK OUT. IT ALL STARTED WITH SEAGA UTH DUPPLY AND DEMAND AND OF WEAPONRY TO CORRUPT DONS. MANY OF THE CURRENT PARLIAMENTARIANS ARE RESPONSIBLE AND
THEY PROTECT CORRUPT POLICE, LAWYER’S. JUDICIARY ETC. THEY ALLOW FRAUD AND NEPOTISM TO RUN RIFE BUT KEEP MUM…THE ACCUSED NEVER GET EXPOSED OR PUNISHED? THEY’RE JUST REWARDED WITH ELITE GOVERNMENT OR PARLIAMENTARIAN OFFICE.
THEY HAVE NO SHAME FOR BEING EXPOSED AND THE P.M. HAS NO POWER TO FORCE THEM TO RESIGN OR TO DISMISS THEM FROM THE POSITIONS THEY HOLD….
THE COUNTRY IS BEING RUN BY INEPT, CORRUPTED COMEDIANS FROM BOTH PARTIES. NONE ARE ABLE TO CALL A HALT TO THIS DISGRACE
@ann lowe they are blaming overseas but at the same time so called dons are ordering hits from prison and the authorities knows about it but would not pass any laws to help sink these dons in prison. Instead all they do is confiscate their phones and its business as usual.
Politicians nuh different from gunmen ,so what you think the politicians gonna do about gunmen
And the corrupt high ranked “police officers” are not isolated from this either
The politicians had the money to call the shots back then. The average Don has more money than the politicians now. The corruption in the JCF, JDF, and the government doesn’t help.
@Dj Skillaz aright bredda. U talk whe u know bout n I’m doing the same
IYKYK
Give a man
and then teach him how to fish. It is alleged that this is exactly what has been done over the many years by some of our politians who have been providing weapons for certain members in communities. There is a old saying which says “the seed we sow we reap” only God can help Jamaica and politians.
When the politician start getting gunned down they’ll do something about it then. They don’t care about the citizens.
Anytime they get fired upon The find who do it in days
So TVJ you really expected to interview a politician who would take accountability for crime. Or even say they are a part of the problem. I cannot under how a poor man purchase such expensive guns, they get cleared at the wharves and the person who run the country have not idea. This was no news at all. Wish I could get back the time I spent watching this.
It is very serious or even more than serious when almost everyone you come across in this country of Jamaica and the subject of crime and violence comes up the fingers are always pointing to Politicians and the corrupt JCF. Now what else do we need. We need all the perpetrators of crime and violence bought to justice, but, with a corrupt JCF it seems we are on a losing path at present.
Stop all the guns coming out of Haiti for starters.
Second, get rid of the corruption , endemic in the country.
Yes but do not forget they manufacture the guns in America. Hati is a transhipment point. Haiti has the same problem we have in Jamaica.
Why blame overseas players now? Our country’s crime problems goes way back.
Yes, we did have a problem from a long time ago and still do, but some Jamaicans abroad contributed to the crime also, it is time for some Jamaicans to stop being hypocritical and acknowledge that Jamaican gangs abroad continued to sent these guns to their gang friends in Jamaica and is causing all these killings.
Facts
Mr Chang so, if the Customs of Jamaica was working effectively and efficiently, if the JDF Coast guard was working effectively and efficiently, if the JCF was not corrupt and working effectively and efficiently, how then would arms be finding it’s way into Jamaica. No amount of money from individuals oversees could buy fire arms in Jamaica when there is no fire arms. These corrupt individuals or teams working in these agencies of state needs to be found and dealt with they are costing Jamaica dearly in lives and the economy of the country.
The minister of Security, the prime minister and the commissioner of police Need to answer questions about the crime rate in the little island. They have their 24/7 security so they don’t care. Them Need to pull up them Socks
It’s the same politicians friends them doing it, instead of doing something about the crimes they’re pointing fingers kmt because they know what’s going on
this chang guy does not take it serious he’s smiling away like he doesn’t care.
he he Chang a ol’ terrorist from his lucea days dem man ya can’t fool me
@kirk yyz a pure gangster inna the holness party including himself.
Government was happy for the lockdown, now that no one is staying home, they blaming any and everything for the crime rate
Crime is so high and Chang always has a smile on his face.
That’s what they do typically. Laugh at the Jamaican people as they carry out their corruption and wickedness. The others I believe do it behind closed door, but Chang and sometimes the China Minister….sorry the Prime Minister can’t hide it so easily.
Too much corruption in parliament and the Police force.
Force out Horace Chang from the National security position he lacks leadership
Chang need to start clean up his area they know all the so-called artists who are funding criminal