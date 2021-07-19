Gang Violence in Canaan Heights, Clarendon Jamaica | TVJ News - July 17 2021 1

Gang Violence in Canaan Heights, Clarendon Jamaica | TVJ News – July 17 2021

16 comments

 

The police in Clarendon, Jamaica say the curfew implemented in Canaan Heights has provided residents with a break from shootings in the community.

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

Tags

16 comments

  2. You peoples need to stop the praying foolishness and start telling the police who’s firing the guns!!

    Reply

  7. Jamaican society is imploding..the government not paying the civil servants..yet Sen.Longmore stated that govt has a surplus..so how come they have a surplus..paying people fi take di shot..but cannot pay their employees?..Dem people tek we fi poppyshow

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.