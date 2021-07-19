Gang Violence in Canaan Heights, Clarendon Jamaica | TVJ News – July 17 2021

The police in Clarendon, Jamaica say the curfew implemented in Canaan Heights has provided residents with a break from shootings in the community.
Come from across from Canaan heights
No mi no
@cyeisha Stephen I’m talking me i from mineral heights
You peoples need to stop the praying foolishness and start telling the police who’s firing the guns!!
Omg
How much criminal get arrested, and how many guns y’ll find
You can’t stop community violence without the community.
The councilor family them start it she noes about it Carla watt
Kayful!!
Jamaican society is imploding..the government not paying the civil servants..yet Sen.Longmore stated that govt has a surplus..so how come they have a surplus..paying people fi take di shot..but cannot pay their employees?
..Dem people tek we fi poppyshow
The dumbest parish in jamaica ! Who gave them guns +who teach them how to fire it
Dumbest person to comment on YouTube, who give yuh account+who give you device to use
Only God can stop that mess
Serious crime??
Go get them that’s what you getting pay for