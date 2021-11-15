Gangster Attack Residents in Sav-la-mar | TVJ News – Nov 14 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
31 comments
But Anju seh crime undah control. Smh. What’s your plan Missa PM?
U Nuh See The Man Ah Mad Out Tek
What Him Can’t Manage Him Nose Couldly Carry More Weight Then Him
Anju a joke man
Anju cah run him yard must less a country. Crime way outta control. Idk who gave him those stats that crime is under control.
Now when police away theses menace once and for all the muma Dem bout a good boy nuh Ina mix up
Why Jamaica can’t bring back Jamaica death penalty, what the PM need to do is sit down and talk to the people in government’s office and tell them they need to sit and example to the killing going on in Jamaica.
Bwoy who’s knos if that will work cos they have to catch dem first…and as usual no one ever kno anything…on top of that mistaken identity is also a hurdle
We do have the death penalty in JA but its carried out by the criminals not government. Respect.
@dy persaud the government’s got bring it in action for the crimes going on in Jamaica, listen God word clearly read or say that if a man kill or take life, his life shall, be taken to, and the Bible says or read in the old Testament and Testament, and it read them that in power is not a tearer to good work but to evil doers and wicked people, so if he cant control the country let him step down, cause Jesus Christ is calling on him to do what the laws of earth call for to stop the wickedness of the people.
@milli b the police catch some of them, and your dumb government let them, back out in the world to commit more crimes, so you trying to tell me that all of them that are in jail is innocent, hell no, you got some of them in Jamaica jail, guilty as hell, can be guilty, listen to much corruption in the government’s systems, and Jesus Christ sure going to hold the government system for the corruption, and innocent people dying and nothing is done.
Things fall apart the centre is not holding mere anarchy is loose upon rural Jamaica.
Sad Jamaica gone to the DOg it’s a shame
Jamiaca gone to the dawgs longtime
Earth a run red….I can’t even talk the things them…trust no one, if a person step on your toes tell them sorry…rip
What is wrong with those Jamaicans this is darn crazy…..
Well the gospels shall be preach all over the earth ..2 Timothy speaks bout this thang Men shall b lover of themselves and waxing cold…Dont u kno the devil isn’t move by your religious spirit and tradition of men….So jm where is your power ..1 can chase an thousand 2 can 10 thousands an flight ..Need 2 be one accorded and 3 fold can’t be broken…
If one person in a gang gets even a speeding ticket, the entire gang ought to go down idc.. these gangs aren’t non for profits, outreach community partners.. straight nuisance and criminals!
Jamaica is not Jamaica again, so sad
Want to but nah go home. So sad.
So sad how the young promising.people them a lost them life
Vote UIC next election
Just a kill innocent people smfh! Heard a song wa day and the artist said if him can’t catch gunman then Granny a get it
It’s a darn shame, and disgrace that you can get killed by family members Association..The Prime Minister is spewing venom out of his mouth, and needs to step down.
Heads of government have no plans to curb crime. Citizens are afraid. For a little island the crime rate is insane .
Well if the community not communicating with the authorities, well dem fe continue to live in fear, at some point one has to stand for something. My God, can you imagine the children in these neighborhoods? what they must be going through.
Lawlessness rampant in Jamaica.!!! Worse than covid!!!
Soo sad
This is out of hand,the government can’t control the crime and murders in the country,he needs to ask for outside help,things can’t go on like that enough is enough,families loosing their love ones every day because of violence
.Black man taking back man’s life every day.