Gas Leak | Controversial Pastor Kevin Smith Autopsy | Flooding in St James

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
22 comments
You all still talking about that smith thing!!?
Dem a gwan like him important
Someone must be held accountable for the gas leak n compensate those people affected. Stop the madness
They are waiting until disaster smh
What happened to the other police men!?
Those witness funny af
These people cannot be living so near to this obviously, dangerous gas station.They should be fined and the local residents should be compensated immediately.They would never have their own family or Children, living in such dangerous and deplorable conditions.Which MP is really representing these people? How much more must these people cry for help, while they suffer to death.
The False Prophet saw that flood, that’s why he was building an Ark.I guess because he didn’t finish the ritual,it wasn’t worser than it would have been,if he did.Just a minor observation
Im noh dead…… i will not believe that man is dead until i see im fi mi self….
Embarrassing and disappointing!!!
Every fuel is dangerous because it will go into the water scour and you know what will happen!!!
‘Tidy some to get place rehabilitated’? Cut your pay, roll up your sleeves and get to work sir. You getting all that money in your pocket and the citizens suffering.
THIS IS AN ENVIRONMENTAL DISASTER WAITING TO HAPPEN! THIS NEEDS IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. THE RESIDENTS ARE IN DANGER. WHAT KIND OF COUNTRY ALLOWING THIS TO CONTINUE.
facts
If they don’t want to fix it? light a match and reset it all? Lol
They should have used sand and not sawdust to mop up the gas/oil. Sawdust is flammable! Unbelievable!
Unnuh fi tap litter the drains!!!
NASTY PPL TAP ITTTTT!
The gas leak needs to be taken cared of that should be priority number one , no discussions action ,there are people !! children!! Lives in danger !!!
Tired of hearing about that monster evil man.
This is why an underground vapour recovery system is critical.
HIM DAM LUCKY HIM NEVER DIE FROM SOMETHING ELSE , HE MURDER 2 R MORE
AND PLEASE DONT SAY PASTOR , SAY CULT LEADER